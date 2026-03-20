19 Questions Regarding ICE Detention In Flagler Jail Reveal Significant Gaps In Public Information

Note: This is the third of three articles about the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s collaboration with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s sweep of undocumented migrants. See the first, “At Least 205 Migrants Have Been Detained at Flagler County Jail So Far This Year as Part of ICE Sweeps,” and the second, “Flagler County Sheriff Participation in Federal Immigration Sweeps Raises Questions About Local Taxpayer Costs.”

The Flagler County jail is one of the state’s busiest holding facilities for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, collaborating with federal agencies in the Trump administration’s sweep of undocumented migrants. After the booking of three dozen unnamed migrants on Feb. 9, FlaglerLive sent a set of 19 questions to the Sheriff’s Office about the agency’s participation, costs and other issues related to the collaboration with ICE.

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial answer was a blanket deferral to ICE: “This information is subject to public disclosure pursuant to provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson wrote. “As such, all inquiries regarding detainees must be directed to the Public Affairs Office for ICE.”

After further discussions, the agency provided answers to some of the questions, still deferring others to ICE. ICE did not respond to the submitted questions. The Q&A with the Sheriff’s Office follows as submitted and answered through the sheriff’s Public Information Office.

Due to the unusually high number of ICE-related bookings over the weekend, was there, and is there an ongoing, ICE operation in the county or the region, and if so, what is its operational name?

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office did not conduct an operation with ICE.

Have Flagler County deputies been diverted from their regular duties to assist federal authorities?

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office routinely assists both local and federal partners as part of our regular duties while maintaining services for our community. No deputies are being diverted.

Has the sheriff gone on any operations that resulted in the ICE-related detention of individuals?

Sheriff Staly routinely patrols our area and goes out on scene when individuals are arrested for a wide variety of crimes. To the Sheriff’s knowledge, he has not been on scene of an ICE detention.

I understand from the sheriff’s previous remarks on the subject that the county jail is an ICE-holding facility. What is the capacity for ICE-related detainees, and how long is a typical detainee held at the county jail?

The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has a max capacity of approximately 458 inmates for the entire facility.

Are all such ICE-related detainees considered to be under federal custody, and therefore once they leave the county jail, are they always headed to a different detention facility?

This information is subject to public disclosure pursuant to provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders. As such, all inquiries regarding detainees should be directed to ICE.

At the quarterly Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting, Chief Engert presents the latest jail census and the previous months’ averages. Are federal detainees included in those numbers?



Jail census data only includes those with criminal charges.

How many ICE-related detainees are there currently at the county jail, how many are there on average over the course of a month, and what is the average length of stay at the county jail for an ICE-related detainee?

This information is subject to public disclosure pursuant to provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders. As such, all inquiries regarding detainees should be directed to ICE.

How much money does the federal government pay the Sheriff’s Office to detain a federal inmate per day, and how much money has been paid under that program to the Sheriff’s Office this year?

This information is subject to public disclosure pursuant to provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders. As such, all inquiries regarding detainees should be directed to ICE.

Do ICE-related detainees have the same access to the jail’s medical services as do regular inmates?

If there is a medical emergency and the ICE-related detainee has to be taken to the hospital, is that the Sheriff’s Office’s responsibility, and are the costs reimbursed? All inmates received the same level of medical care.

Why are ICE-related detainees not identified in daily jail bookings?

This information is subject to public disclosure pursuant to provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders. As such, all inquiries regarding detainees should be directed to ICE.

To what extent does the jail document ICE-related detentions. Put another way: how does the data gathered about ICE-related individuals differ from data gathered about regular inmates?

Jail personnel follow and are compliant with National Detention Standards v. 2025; Florida Model Jail Standards; Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission standards and National Commission on Correctional Healthcare Commission standards. The facility (and personnel) undergo scheduled and unscheduled audits of the listed standards by at least five (5) independent auditing bodies throughout each year.

How do local residents know that a family member or a loved one picked up by ICE or ICE-related operations is at the Flagler jail, and what rights do those local residents have, if any, to have contact with the detainees while they’re at the county jail? Can they see them through the same video-communication system that the jail makes available to other local inmates and their families?



All detainees of the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility have the ability to communicate with/contact family members/loved ones via regular mail, phone, messaging and video visitation.

Can the ICE-related detainees see their or any attorney should they ask for one?

All detainees of the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility have the ability to communicate with/contact attorney(s)/family members/loved ones via regular mail, phone, messaging and video visitation.

What are the conditions of incarceration for ICE-related detainees. In other words, are they held as would be misdemeanor offenders, or felony offenders, or in a totally different way? Do they have phone or tablet access, do they get to keep their own cell phones, do they have television or internet and/or email access, and may they communicate by mail with anyone outside the jail?

Every inmate booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility receives a classification based on their charges and behavior. All persons in the jail have access to phone and tablets. Personal cellphones are considered contraband and not allowed in the jail.

Has the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office needed to hire additional detention deputies to manage the ICE-related detainees?

No.

Is the arrangement with the federal government creating any unexpected burdens–financial, personnel, logistical, linguistic–and will we see that reflected in the coming budget?

Sheriff Staly will ensure that residents do not bear the burden of housing any federal inmates.

How does jail staff handle the language barrier with the detainees, if and when the detainee is not able to communicate in English?

In December, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office implemented Axon’s voice-enabled AI language translation technology paid with a grant received from the Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement, which allows deputies to speak to inmates in over 50 languages, no matter the reason for their detention. Additionally, many jail employees speak other languages fluently.

How does the jail handle the separation of the sexes–if at all–and how does it handle children who may be part of the same group of people brought in by ICE?

All Jail inmates, regardless of their crime or reason for incarceration, are separated by gender and classification. Juveniles are housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice [in Volusia County].

Would you arrange a visit to the jail for FlaglerLive to see the ICE-related detention operation, with whatever conditions you may require?

This information is subject to the provisions of applicable federal laws, regulations, and executive orders. As such, all inquiries regarding detainees should be directed to ICE.

If there are additional observations, facts or information for us to know and that these questions have not elicited, please feel free to include.

None were provided.