At Least 205 Migrants Have Been Detained at Flagler County Jail So Far This Year as Part of ICE Sweeps

Note: This is the first of three articles publishing today about the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s collaboration with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s sweep of undocumented migrants. See the second, “Flagler County Sheriff Participation in Federal Immigration Sweeps Raises Questions About Local Taxpayer Costs.” The third will post later this afternoon.

At least 205 individuals arrested as part of the Trump administration sweep of undocumented migrants have been detained at the Flagler County jail so far this year, based on a day-by-day analysis of jail bookings by FlaglerLive.

The number is an indication of local immigration enforcement activity and the extent to which Immigration and Customs Enforcement-related arrests have burdened the local jail, though Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says local taxpayers will not be shouldering the costs.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing financial or any other details pertaining to detentions, including the total number of detentions, referring such questions to ICE, which has not responded. That has left any attempt at taking the measure of ICE operations’ impact on the local community and the Sheriff’s Office to rely on scraps of publicly available information.

Jail records are heavily if inconsistently redacted.

Normally, all bookings include the full name of the individual, their home address, their booking and inmate number, the date and time of their booking, their physical attributes, the charge or charges, the classification (misdemeanor or felony), who and what law enforcement agency brought them in.

Public identification of the incarcerated is one of a fundamental constitutional right with its roots in the centuries-old principle of habeas corpus (a Latin term meaning “produce the body”), which protects against arbitrary detention. All such records are public records under Florida law. The Sheriff’s Office says ICE regulations override state law.

As a result, some information about the detainees’ ages, sex, race, height, weight and eye or hair color could be gleaned in bookings during January and early February. On occasion, the charges that may have contributed to arrests would also have been listed in the early stages–typically, traffic issues–as did what agency brought them to the jail. Since mid-February, the records have been all but blacked out.

Detainees picked up on local charges will go through the normal steps of first appearances before a judge, arraignment and so on, with their local cases disposed of first before they are turned over to ICE. That was the case, for example, with two individuals who briefly appeared before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols earlier this week along with their attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Bookheimer, both facing misdemeanor traffic charges.

The Flagler County jail is one of numerous 287(g) jail facilities. The number is a reference to a federal law that provides for local jails and law enforcement to partner with ICE and deputize local law enforcement officers to be adjunct immigration enforcement agents, screening detainees and holding them for immigration agents. FlaglerLive has learned that the Flagler County jail is among the busiest 287(g) facilities in the state.

Based on an analysis of records for the first part of the year, the detainees were overwhelmingly female and overwhelmingly, but not exclusively, Latino (categorized as “Hispanic” in the bookings). For example, over the weekend of February 6-9, when a record 38 undocumented detainees were booked at the jail, all but two were women, all but six were Latino. The group included four people categorized as white, one as Black, one as Asian. Most were listed as “transient,” a term normally ascribed to the homeless. In this context, the term may have a political rather than factual connotation.

The next-highest number of detainees booked in a single 24-hour period was on Feb. 11-12, when 31 women were brought in. By then the redactions had already blacked out the detainees’ physical attributes. Soon after that, all information was redacted. The Flagler jail does not house juveniles. It is not clear where the detainees’ children are held, if and when they are detained.

The bookings indicate that ICE agents brought in most of the detainees. In numerous cases, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, such as detention deputies Alyssa Demarco-Wall, Caroline Arzon and road deputy Ashley Jacques, are listed as the officers bringing in the detainees, suggesting–or confirming–that the deputies were among those granted authority under 287(g). Others have included Florida Highway Patrol troopers and, most often, nameless ICE agents. Most of the time, the detainees’ criminal classification is “fugitive from justice”–an inaccuracy in many cases, since many of the detainees ICE has rounded up have no criminal records.

According to a November analysis by the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, 73 percent of ICE detainees had no criminal conviction, nearly half had no criminal charges on their record, and only 5 percent had a violent criminal conviction. Arrests in Florida have followed a similar pattern. (See: “ICE Arrests in Florida of Migrants Without Criminal Records Surged 450% in June.”)

It has been impossible to verify the criminal status of local detainees since the Sheriff’s Office will not make that information available and ICE’s public affairs office has not responded to information requests.

Rare have been the days without ICE bookings at the Flagler County jail, also known as the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. But for the two huge spikes in February, late January and early February were slow. Between February 17 and March 16, not a single day passed without bookings, which have averaged four per day, including 10 on Feb. 28 and 11 over the March 6-9 weekend.

Based on statements by the Sheriff’s Office, all detainees at the jail, whether facing local, criminal charges or awaiting processing by ICE, receive the same level of medical care, may communicate with family and have visitations, and benefit from legal representation. The assertions could not be independently verified.

If so, then detention at the Flagler jail is considerably more humane for migrants than in ICE holding facilities, where conditions, according to media reports, have been even more secretive, lacking in oversight, sanitation, necessities or care and due process. In some cases, they have been brutalized. (See: “More Than 170 U.S. Citizens Have Been Held by ICE and Kicked, Dragged and Detained for Days.”)