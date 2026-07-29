Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly Is Elected Vice President of Florida Sheriffs Association

Sheriff Rick Staly was sworn in as vice president of the Florida Sheriffs Association during the Sheriffs 2026 Summer Conference in Miami on July 28.

Staly has served on the FSA board of directors for more than five years and has held several of its leadership positions along the way, including vice chair and chair of the board of directors. In 2024, he became the first elected FSA officer in Flagler County Sheriff’s Office history when he took office as treasurer, and he most recently served as the association’s secretary.

As vice president, Staly is now in line to become president of the Florida Sheriffs Association in July 2027. That would make him the first Flagler County sheriff to lead the statewide association in its history.

“For more than a century, the Florida Sheriffs Association has stood behind the Office of Sheriff and the people we all serve, and it is an honor to help lead that mission,” Staly said. “I am thankful for the trust Florida sheriffs have placed in me and I look forward to working alongside my fellow sheriffs and FSA President Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods to advance the training, legislative advocacy, and community partnerships that strengthen the safety and security of the residents of our great state.”

“Sheriff Rick Staly is one of the finest sheriffs ever to serve Flagler County and in the State of Florida. It is an honor to have him represent our community and a pleasure to support him,” said Flagler County Commission Chair Leann Pennington. “He has done an outstanding job keeping Flagler County safe, understands what it takes to be an effective leader, and will serve sheriffs and citizens across Florida well as vice president of the Florida Sheriffs Association. Congratulations, Sheriff Staly!”

The Florida Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation made up of the 67 sheriffs of Florida, plus more than 100,000 honorary members, business leaders, and law enforcement officers throughout the state. It is the largest state law enforcement association in the nation.