‘Housing Policy Forum’ on May 17 and ‘Housing Fair’ on May 18

Housing officials from Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast are hosting two separate events on consecutive days – Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18 – to address different needs of the community.

“These are two important events with distinct focuses,” said Site Development Coordinator Jackie Gonzalez for the City of Palm Coast. “We are anticipating two exceptional gatherings: the Forum with a notable panel of professionals and the Fair offering numerous resources for our residents.”









The first event, “From Blueprint to Action: Local Strategies for Housing Policy Advancement,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL. It will be a luncheon-style forum tailored for individuals interested in housing policy, particularly in matters of affordability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and contribute their insights on the subject.

Panelists will include Scott Culp, Principal of Atlantic Housing Partners (for-profit affordable housing developer); Bill Lazar, Executive Director of St. Johns Housing Partnership (non-profit affordable housing developer); Ali Ankudowich, AICP, Technical Advisor with the Florida Housing Coalition; Annamaria Long, Executive Officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association; Maeven Rogers, City Administration Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast; and Jay Gardner, Flagler County Property Appraiser.

Tickets for the luncheon forum can be acquired through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/housing-policy-forum-tickets-837483695277

The second event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18, is a free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic in observance of Fair Housing Month. It will also be held at the Palm Coast Community Center. This year, the event welcomes the HUD Region IV Jacksonville Field Office of Policy and Management, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc., along with a variety of mortgage lenders offering down payment assistance programs and mortgage products tailored for first-time homebuyers.

Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues.









Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.

This event is hosted by Mid-Florida Housing Partnership, Inc., the City of Palm Coast, and Flagler County.