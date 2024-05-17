Affordable Housing in Palm Coast-Flagler: Plenty of Ideas, Not Enough Political Follow-Through

The Palm Coast Community Center was not the place to be this afternoon if you wanted to hear cheery answers and simple solutions to increasing the dismal stock of affordable housing in the city and the county. But it was the only place and one of the rare times in recent years where local governments–the county and Palm Coast–devoted a serious forum to explore difficult questions and realistic possibilities to bring more affordable housing to the region.

The forum, “From Blueprint to Action,” was the work of the joint city-county Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Palm Coast government, gathering a half dozen housing experts who shared various perspectives from their vantage points, none of them quick, simple or cheap, all of them doable, because they’re being done elsewhere.









“Right now, the average housing cost is between 40 and 50 percent of a person’s income,” Valerie Clymer, the moderator of the nearly three-hour forum, said. Clymer is a mortgage loan officer and the vice chair of the joint city-county affordable housing advisory committee. “So that in my book is a little bit too much. It is a recipe for disaster and that’s why I’m so passionate about it and that’s why I’m glad to be here helping to facilitate this.”

In the Palm Coast area, a family of four living on $39,000 or less is considered to be very low income, and could not afford housing at more than $975 a month. The same family living on $52,000 is considered low income, Palm Coast government’s Maeven Rogers said. That means even some teachers and first responders can end up living in their cars.

“There are so many different ways” to make housing affordable, Bill Lazar, executive director of the St. Johns Housing Partnership, a non-profit, said. Based on the ideas presented today, he was not exaggerating, though some of the ideas were presented from a very different perspective: “Affordable housing is essentially a subsidy for employers because we’re stabilizing their workforce. So you have to think about it as economic development,” Lazar said.









But two factors contributed to a reduction in affordable housing over the years, he said: Government quit building the infrastructure on top of which affordable housing could be built, shifting that responsibility–and cost–to builders. And 40 percent of small builders who used to build starter homes were wiped out in the housing crash of 2008. Lazar illustrated his point: at one project in St. Augustine, his organization built a structure that cost $815,000, but it cost an additional $100,000 to improve water and sewer infrastructure that previously had been the government’s responsibility.

Building is easy. “Making it affordable, sustainable in the long term is the hard part,” said Scott Culp of Atlantic Housing Partners, who’s built over 50,000 apartment homes in 10 states. He now focuses his construction projects on Central Florida. He summed up one road to more affordability to three options: local governments can (and must) see the density of development as a currency that can make housing more affordable: the more you can build more densely, like apartment complexes, the less the cost of that housing, the more affordable the rent. Second, local governments can also have a housing finance authority that could tap “almost limitless allocations” of tax-free bonds. Third, local governments can leverage their resources to tap “extremely valuable federal tax credits” earmarked for affordable housing.

The Live Local Act that the Florida Legislature approved in 2023 and refined this year provides credits to builders who devote just 10 percent of their development to affordable housing.

To Annamaria Long, who’s lived the better part of 34 years in the county and is the executive officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association, “there are barriers to housing affordability, and some of those are regulatory fees,” she said, a cost she placed locally in sum at $24,000 for a single-family home in Palm Coast (impact fees, inspection fees and the like). Lot size minimums, garage requirements and low inventory of available homes are among the factors driving up costs, she said. Property insurance costs are also hurting homeowners substantially.









“Imagine spending less than 30 percent of your income on housing, where we could spend that,” she said. But she wasn’t bleak about it. Long said new community development districts are making better accommodations for smaller homes, smaller lot sizes, smaller garages or no garages. The reduced requirements are not only benefiting empty-nesters, or retirees, but younger people starting out. “So it is a split, it is possible, to make your codes adaptable to make that happen,” Long said.

“I see a lot of hope for us, and I think back often to what Palm Coast looked like 20 years ago, and how I was one foot out the door in high school, and I’m so glad I came back,” Long said, “because I can’t imagine what the college was coming this way and all of the economic development on our forefront.” She said her children will not have one foot out the door as she had, when they are ready to enter the workforce.

On the other hand, Maeven Rogers, Palm Coast’s administrative coordinator–she’s in charge of grants at the city–did not let the criticism of regulatory cost go unanswered: “As it exists now, impact fees are critically important for the city of Palm Coast to have because that builds our roads, our stormwater control, the utilities and under the ground for the wastewater and potable water,” she said.

Meanwhile, she noted, the city is providing some subsidies to those facing housing difficulties, albeit not in very large numbers because of limits on available subsidies. “Palm Coast last year, provided 260 homes with rental assistance. And what’s really significant about that is you know, that was funding from the federal government so no money out of the city of Palm Coast,” Rogers said. “What’s significant is that in order to prevent homelessness, The best way is to get it before it happens. It is much more expensive to take someone that is homeless and put them in a house so they continue housing someone that might just be in trouble.”









Flagler Cares, the social service coordinating non-profit based on Palm Coast, receives and administers federal community development block grants (CDBG), as does the Family Life Center, another local non-profit. Flagler Cares, which does its own case management to administer the program, has provided rent or utility assistance to 281 individuals in 79 households in two funding cycles between October 2022 and January 2024, and 74 individuals have received financial aid either to obtain or maintain housing, according to Carrie Baird, Flagler Cares’ executive director. The organization typically runs out of funds well before the grant year is over.

The city took some criticism from Denise Calderwood, a frequent critic of local governments and occasional political candidate who said there’s been 30 years of talk and no action.

There were remarks about the high cost of labor–costs that surpass the cost of materials, making construction more challenging. That tied into Lazar’s points earlier. But he cautioned: “When we look at these labor costs, it’s not easy to just say oh, I want a cheaper home but labor’s got to go down. One of the reasons we have such high labor costs is because they can’t afford to live close enough to work. You can now make $20 an hour at a fast food place in certain places. Why is the roofer going to get up on a roof for less than $30 an hour? It’s a lot safer to flip a burger.”

What no one addressed, curiously, is the prejudice in communities like Palm Coast against affordable housing, a pair of words that often, and with gross inaccuracies, are associated with crime or, when the critics are motivated by bigotry, minorities.









Rogers hinted at the latent prejudices in the air without addressing them directly: ” The city of Palm Coast is not going to lay out a bunch of multifamily housing,” she said, using the euphemism about apartments. “I want to just make sure that that’s clear. We’re not trying to change the neighborhood look and feel. We really want to keep people in those neighborhoods. But what we don’t have is life-stage housing. So basically what happens when your son or your granddaughter graduate high school. Is there a one-bedroom apartment available for them? Is there a three-bedroom apartment available for the teacher? Is there a two bedroom condo available for retirees that can no longer take care of their lawn and looking to downsize? We would like for city of Palm Coast residents that want to stay here to stay here their whole life.”

In the end, Lazar said, perhaps anticipating the complaint about talk drowning out action, “ultimately there’s always a little pot of money somewhere to help, but what you always have to have are people who are going to lead the way. We need elected officials. We need housing staff that are real advocates for it, because it’s just like anything else. You have the best policies in the world. But if someone doesn’t carry it forward and say: we need this now, it doesn’t work.”

County Commission Chairman Andy Dance and Palm Coast City Council member Cathy Heighter were in the audience. But they were the only elected officials present. It’s a local reality that may explain why affordable housing is in crisis mode: Memorial events, glossy ribbon cuttings and clubbish luncheons tend to draw disproportionate shares of elected officials, those who want to get elected, or schmoozing chamber types. Forums about a problem affecting thousands of local residents, some of them without homes, not so much.

“We have work to do,” Dance said after the forum.