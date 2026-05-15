A Symbolic 457-Day Jail Sentence, On Top of 9 Life Terms, to End Henriqson’s Stay at Flagler Jail

Kristopher Henriqson was back in court today.

A month ago Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols sentenced the 48-year-old Henriqson, a former Palm Coast resident, to nine life prison terms after a 12-member jury convicted him on 11 counts of raping and molesting his stepdaughter for several years, starting when she was 9.

Today he pleaded to three additional counts: two third-degree felony charges of pot distribution and controlled substance possession, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The plea ends all his court cases in Flagler County and clears him for departure to the Florida prison system after 15 months as a ward of the Flagler County Sheriff’s jail.

The charges stem from sheriff’s deputies discovering the drugs when, on Feb. 11, 2025, they were serving Henriqson a search warrant related to the graver case. They discovered “a large amount of green leafy substance packaged for sale, along with several items consistent with the packaging and distribution of narcotics,” according to his arrest report. The drugs were in the master bedroom, also the scene of most of the assaults of his stepdaughter.

There were some 3.8 pounds of marijuana in four, gallon-sized sealed bags, and a dozen different types of equipment and bags generally used in drug trafficking. Henriqson was a twice-convicted felon at the time, once in federal court for fraud, and once in state court for possession of more than 20 ounces of marijuana.

Nichols today sentenced him to 457 days at the county jail for the newer drug charges and credited him for all that time already served, but for two days. He has been at the county jail since his arrest on February 12, 2025, or 455 days. The judge also suspended his driver’s license for six months.

Not that Henriqson is likely ever to drive again. He is soon to be driven to a so-called “reception center” of the Florida prison system, where he will spend a few weeks before he is assigned a permanent prison, where he will spend the rest of his days. An amateur attorney who represented himself for much of the rape case, until the second day of trial, he is likely to file numerous appeals.

For Melissa Clark, the assistant state attorney who successfully prosecuted the cases against Henriqson, it was at least a way to end the week on a more positive note after experiencing a rare loss in the acquittal of Joseph Durso, another sex offender, earlier this week on unrelated charges. (Henriqson is actually a designated sex predator.) Spencer O’Neal represented Henriqson, as he had at last month’s trial.