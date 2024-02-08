It was not the strongest evaluation year for Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito, who scored a C-plus from the five combined reviews by her county commissioner bosses, despite perfect scores from two of the five. But the commissioners’ written comments to Petito generally painted a more complimentary picture than their numbers.

Petito completed her second full year as administrator in October. She had served as interim administrator four months before that. This was the first chance for the newest member of the commission, Leann Pennington, to evaluate Petito. Pennington gave her the lowest marks: 50 percent. The evaluation period is October 2022 to October 2023.









That contrasts with perfect 100’s from Commissioners Greg Hansen and Dave Sullivan, who essentially did the equivalent of straight-ticket voting: they checked off “outstanding” for all 26 items under evaluation (25, in Sullivan’s case: he did not think that the evaluation of Petito as “a leader in the industry” who “maintains a credible profile and a well-respected image for the agency” was applicable.

The responses by Commissioners Andy Dance and Donald O’Brien were more mixed, totaling 70 percent for O’Brien and 69 percent for Dance, and an overall 77.7 percent for Petito.

The evaluations did not have numerical scores. The five-page evaluation was split into four categories–Organization and Authority, Communications, Leadership, and Finance. Each category evaluated Petito on six or seven criteria, for a total of 26 criteria. Commissioners could check off one of four boxes for each criteria: Does not meet expectation, meets expectations, exceeds expectations, outstanding performance.









If the ratings are assigned a value, from 1 to 4, with 1 being “does not meet expectations” and 4 being “outstanding,” the evaluations yield the scores referred to above, and in the chart below (click on each commissioner’s name to see the full evaluation):

Categories Sullivan Hansen O'Brien Dance Pennington Totals Score in Percent Organization and Authority 28/28 28/28 23/28 22/28 15/28 116/140 82.9% Communications 28/28 28/28 20/28 17/28 13/28 106/140 75.7% Leadership 20/20 24/24 16/24 19/24 12/24 91/116 78.4% Finances 24/24 24/24 14/24 14/24 12/24 88/120 73.3% Commissioners' totals 100/100 104/104 73/104 72/104 52/104 401/516 77.7 Commissioners' Percentage Score 100 100 70.2 69.2 50 77.7%

It is difficult to compare this year’s evaluation with last year’s. Last year’s included two similarly glowing evaluations from Sullivan and Hansen. But O’Brien did not turn one in, Pennington was not allowed to participate, because the evaluation period preceded her swearing in on the board, and the package included an irrelevant evaluation from former Commissioner Joe Mullins. Notably, however, Dance’s evaluation last year was three points lower, out of a total possible 104 points, netting Petito a 66.3 percent score. So this year’s evaluation by Dance was a slight improvement, helped by Petito’s institutional history of the county administration.

“The continuous improvement that I see is Ms. Petito’s respect among all levels of staff and her ability to rally the team around her directives,” Dance wrote.

Each evaluation category gives commissioners space to write detailed comments. In contrast with last year’s evaluation, Dance credited Petito for improving the agenda transparency process. Agendas are now posted on the web for public inspection a week or more before meeting dates. Previously, they would typically be posted the Friday before the Monday meeting, often in late afternoon. But there are still lagging issues: “One area for improvement is getting workshop material posted in advance of meetings,” Dance wrote. Workshop materials still often do not appear, even though it’s presented at workshop meetings.









Dance gave Petito poorer marks for her communications. That “continues to be a concern, especially with the absence of a communications director,” Dance wrote. “Hiring for this position has been troublesome and it affects our ability to get our story out.” The administration was close to hiring a communications director last July, until the candidate, Christian Redmer, backed out of the $85,000-a-year offer. “I have decided to pursue employment opportunities at organizations where I might be a better cultural fit,” he wrote the county in mid-July. The position has remained unfilled.

“I acknowledge the deficiency highlighted in staffing communications, and I want to assure you that I take this feedback seriously,” Petito wrote Dance in her portion of the evaluation, where she gets to respond to commissioners’ comments. “Although we have been actively pursuing a suitable candidate for this role, it has proven to be quite challenging.” Petito has not been alone: other local governments typically have trouble filling their public information officer positions, which have become increasingly fraught with more politics than candidates expect or wish to deal with.

Dance this year was more satisfied with the budget process–which he’d criticized last year–but expects more improvements still.

O’Brien’s evaluation was accompanied by several written comments that are more complimentary than his marks may seem. He noted that in some categories, the “outstanding” wouldn;t apply because the criteria are more along the lines of yes or no answers. He commended Petito for her professionalism and for serving as a role model to younger managers in the organization, for her communication and presentation skills–which tend to be lucid and easy to grasp, with minimum jargon–and encouraged her to develop more relationship with officials at different levels of government, beyond Flagler. In Flagler, O’Brien is impressed with Petito’s relationships with cities and the business sector.

Pennington was critical of Petito especially in relation with Petito’s decision last year to propose a doubling of a special tax Daytona North residents pay for road improvements–a tax Pennington would rather see eliminated. The doubling didn’t not win the commission’s approval, but it rankled Pennington. “Sending out the notice to the residents and then having to retract the conservation on the doubling of it, was a strong indicator that the assessment needed to be vetted further before a recommendation could be made on it,” she wrote in her evaluation. But Pennington was also critical of the way Petito handled the demolition of the Bull Creek Fish Camp building, the circulation of a letter to other governments on a half-baked proposal for an increase in the local sales surtax, and the absence of a communications director.









Pennington also noted what may be an internal issue at the county administration: “I would like to see a renewed enthusiasm among staff. While previous administrations are at fault for many of the problems we are working through, I think the culture from past administrations may still linger in some areas.”

“I acknowledge that certain aspects of our organizational culture may have contributed to a less-than-ideal work environment,” Petito wrote. “However, I assure you that we have taken decisive actions to address these issues and foster a healthier workplace atmosphere.” For example, the administration now has an “employee engagement committee,” flexible work schedules, including telecommuting, social events for workers, longevity pay and other additions.

Petito acknowledged the absence of a communications director in terms similar to those she used in Dance’s evaluation, noting more positive accomplishments–from implementing the county’s strategic plan to producing an annual report to a “transparency dashboard” accessible on the web.

As for Hansen’s and Sullivan’s evaluations, their perfect scores spoke for themselves, leaving no room for reflection, nuance or improvement.