Settlement Calls for Flagler County to Pay Developer $550,000 and Clear the Way for 204-Boat Storage Facility in Hammock

Flagler County government and Hammock Harbour, the company owned by Bob Million that plans to develop a 240-boat dry-storage facility next to Hammock Hardware on State Road A1A, have reached a settlement in a year-old federal lawsuit Million filed.

It will cost the county $550,000, and Million will be allowed to build without having to secure a “special exception” or meet further conditions the county wanted him to follow. The County Commission will consider the proposed settlement at its meeting on Monday. It may yet reject it, but only at the cost of further litigation and the likelihood of a trial.

In November 2024, Assistant County Attorney Sean Moylan appeared before the County Commission to recommend that the county approve a settlement with Hammock Harbour. That settlement had been crafted by a special magistrate after a mediation session between the county and Hammock Harbour reached an impasse. The settlement would have cleared the way for the nearly 50,000-square-foot development at 5658 North Oceanshore Boulevard, which would also have shops, a restaurant and a marina.

Specifically, the settlement would have removed a requirement that Hammock Harbour secure a special exception for its development. The special exception would have had to be approved by the county’s planning board, and could have included conditions.

The 2024 settlement would not have cost the county any money. But it was sharply opposed by neighbors of the site and by the Hammock Community Association, which has argued since the project’s inception that its footprint and the building of a warehouse are incompatible with the Scenic A1A Overlay District.

That’s why Moylan also told the commission at that November 2024 meeting: “Regardless of how you vote tonight, there’s a very high probability that this item ends up in litigation on one side or the other.”

The County Commission in a 4-1 vote declined the settlement in 2024. It did not bar Hammock Harbour from building the development. But it maintained the special exception requirement. Hammock Harbour sued the county in federal court, alleging a regulatory taking, and filed a separate action under the state’s Bert Harris Act, seeking damages.

The dispute is now seven years old. It has already been successfully litigated by the Hammock Community Association, but on a technicality (whether the county’s growth management director had the authority with the evidence he had at hand to make a land use determination in place of regulatory boards; the court ruled he did not), not on whether a boat-storage facility could be built there.

On Jan. 7, Hammock Harbour and the county held a court-mandated mediation and reached a proposed settlement.

The proposal will not please anyone not connected with Hammock Harbour–not the county, not the Hammock Community Association, certainly not taxpayers.

“That is insane,” Dennis Bayer, who has represented the Hammock Community Association, said. “All Mr. Million had to do was apply for a special exception. He delayed the process by not applying. He also torpedoed the county’s good faith effort to adopt a marina ordinance.”

“To us, the settlement is awful, unless there’s a smoking gun somewhere that we don’t know about, and I guess that’s possible,” Kathy Viehe, the property owner immediately to the north of the Hammock Harbour parcel, said today. “Who knows what has been uncovered in this process. But to us, it’s just a terrible settlement, and it just continues more of the same. I think it’s costing taxpayers, and it’s reducing the value of residential property. And I don’t see it stopping, if they settle.” In other words Viehe does not see the settlement stopping further development she considers incompatible with the area.

The settlement agreement calls for the county to pay Hammock Harbour $400,000 in exchange for the company dismissing the lawsuit. The county will also award Hammock Harbour a $150,000 credit the company may apply to building permit fees or site plan applications, which are expected. And of course Hammock Harbour gets to build what it wanted to build in the first place.

The settlement is not as expensive as the $1 million the county paid at the end of 2023 to settle a lawsuit by Captain’s BBQ at Bings Landing, after opposing the restaurant’s construction plans. That was a breach-of-contract lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Captain’s was granted the right to build a 5,000 square foot structure, but not in the center of the park, where it had originally wanted to build.

The key part of the proposed settlement reads: “Flagler County acknowledges that Hammock Harbour’s Proposed Use of the Property is consistent with the County’s Comprehensive Plan, Land Development Regulations, and Manatee Protection Plan. Moreover, Hammock Harbour’s Proposed Use is a permitted principal use in the C-2-General commercial and shopping center district. The Proposed Use is also consistent with the strictures of the Scenic Corridor Overlay District.”

Regarding Hammock Harbour’s planned development, the settlement states: “It is the intent and effect of this Agreement that Hammock Harbour’s use of the Property shall be consistent with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Therefore, Flagler County approves the Site Plan for the development of the Property. Hammock Harbour may apply for all applicable permits and approvals to construct the Proposed Use consistent with the Site Plan; and, on the condition such applications are consistent with the Site Plan, Flagler County will approve same and cause all such permits and approvals to be issued in a timely manner.”

With the site plan explicitly approved with no further review, the special exception is history.

“We’re pretty frustrated because we think the county is not following their own laws. So in that sense, seeing them come up with a settlement that says they are following those is very upsetting,” Viehe said.

From 1982 to 2014, the 4.3-acre Hammock Harbour site was the manufacturing facility for Newcastle Marine, which built one boat at a time there. In 2000, the property was rezoned commercial, but the County Commission at the time limited uses of the property to boat yards and related uses. It could not be a shopping mall, a bar or a bowling alley. The deed restriction is still in place, as is a manatee protection plan adopted by the commission. The protection plan in 2015 anticipated “that this would be the spot where there would be dry boat storage,” Moylan said. Neither courts nor county regulators have held that a boat storage is inappropriate at that site.

At the same time, Moylan back then explained why the county’s planning board had insisted on maintaining the special exception: “They had the community here, the stakeholders, the neighbors, and they were very much opposed to this,” Moylan said. “Both sides are very entrenched. Neither side was very willing to compromise, if I may be frank, and I think the Planning Board was trying to strike a balance. They said, Yeah, you know what? This isn’t prohibited, but you ought to do the special exception procedure. Special exceptions are intended for uses of land that are a little more intense than what zoning would normally allow, but it’s not so intense to be kicked up to industrial. So that’s the purpose of a special exception. So I don’t think what the Planning Board did was unreasonable, but the magistrate was looking at the cold letter of the law, and not so much concerned about the community stakeholders as I think he was looking at the comp plan, the statutes, the zoning words.”

Moylan stressed at the time that Hammock Harbour’s site plan, without a special exception, met requirements of the county’s land development code, including overlay requirements.

That’s also where the proposed settlement lands–plus the money owed.