FHP Chase Ends in Shooting at Two Women, Wounding One, at Hammock Beach Resort; Incident Captured on Video

Last Updated: Thursday, 6:05 a.m.
A chase involving units of the Florida Highway Patrol ended in an FHP-involved shooting at the Hammock Beach Resort involving two women, one of whom was injured and air-lifted by Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, had been at the scene confirmed that a person was air-lifted. A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said Wednesday night, after “we are not confirming fatalities are involved,” but was not more conclusive. There was, in fact, no fatality at the time of the shooting, as initially reported here.
FHP’s Sgt. Dylan Bryan in the Office of Public Affairs said the incident started as a traffic stop at 5:40 p.m. A pursuit ensued and lasted for 10 minutes, ending with the shooting at 5:50p.m.
FlaglerLive learned separately that the incident was related to a state drug-interdiction team working in the area before the chase triggered.
A video of the incident shot by an occupant at the resort, and that FlaglerLive reviewed, shows FHP troopers handcuffing one of the suspects a few feet away from the white vehicle, and placing her in a patrol car, seemingly uninjured. The driver appears unresponsive in the car as troopers cluster.
A different video FlaglerLive obtained is more detailed about the moment of the shooting: the suspects’ white car is pinned between a curb and FHP cars. A trooper on the driver’s side kicks the front door or window several times as at least two troopers stand toward the back of the car, and another is by the passenger door. The trooper on the passenger side then repeatedly attempts to break the window on the passenger side with a baton. [Caution: graphic images and coarse language.]
The car starts lurching forward and backward, at which point four shots ring out–first two shots in quick succession, a pause, then two more shots in quick succession. Troopers, after a pause, continue striking the driver’s side door and the windshield, open the passenger side door, from which a person stumbles to the ground as other troopers approach the driver’s side.
Flagler County Sheriff’s personnel were not involved in the shooting, nor were they in the vicinity of the shooting when it happened. Units did converge there, with the motorcycle unit first to arrive, but after the shooting.
“No law enforcement personnel were injured,” Staly said. He described the incident as “an FHP trooper involved shooting near the beach ramp on 16th Avenue.”
Staly said “the community is not in danger,” with the incident contained and essentially over but for the investigation, which will be conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“Further details will have to be released by the Florida Highway Patrol,” the sheriff said. “I have more information but it would be more appropriate for this information to come from FHP. I’m not at liberty to speak on behalf of FHP. Likewise I wouldn’t want them speaking on any of our cases.”
FHP’s Sgt. Dylan Bryan in the Office of Public Affairs said the incident started as a traffic stop at 5:40 p.m. A pursuit ensued and lasted for 10 minutes, ending with the shooting at 5:50p.m.
“After a brief pursuit, the suspect was involved in a collision and came to a stop,” Dylan wrote in a statement issued late Wednesday night. “As the pursuing trooper was attempting to apprehend the female suspect, the trooper discharged his department issued handgun and struck one of the suspects. The injured suspect was rendered aid and transported [to] a local hospital.” There was no explanation as to what prompted the shooting, or whether either woman was armed. FHP has not released the identities of the women and the troopers involved.
Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill confirmed that his department’s Battalion Chief 24 “responded to assist with a trauma alert patient that was flown out with a gunshot wound.”
As a result of the incident, Hammock Dunes Parkway and 16th Avenue East to the beach access point, and the parking area for the Atlantic Grill, are all closed to traffic and the public for now. “That area will probably be closed for some time,” the sheriff said.
Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with scene control. As for hotel guests, “A number of people are in the area but not in the scene,” the sheriff said, with no guests affected. “I would encourage the public to not come to that area, they’re just going to get into a traffic jam on 16th avenue East, and there’s not much to see frankly.”
The last law enforcement shooting involving a fatality in Flagler County occurred in August 2014, when Corey Tanner was shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls as he was running out of a house in Espanola, the officers mistaking a bottle of perfume in his hand for a gun. Three Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting in the Mondex in July 2020, but the suspect, Steven Eugene Barneski, survived. He is serving a seven-year sentence in state prison on aggravated assault and other charges. The last time a person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the county was in December 2012, when sheriff’s deputies killed Troy Gordon, 32, on Brownstone Lane in Palm Coast.
Comments
Toby says
Palm coast flagler has just as much crime as New York ! I was talked into retiring here. Everybody said how great it was. All I see is shootings murders pedophiles, rape, scrime traffic, 24 -7. Not to mention the all daynand night construction. I think I’m heading back north you guys can have this.
Tim says
Palm Coast is full of New Yorkers… That is why it has crime. Yankee Go Home.
Dave says
Interesting, So the influx of drugs from the south has nothing to do with this. But it’s the people from Now York in your opinion..
Steve says
The influx is bc of the Demand for it as well. If people didn’t want it………
Robert Joseph Fortier says
You got that right…
Ellie says
Seriously. I cannot believe the amount of crime in this area. Wtf is going on. Has it always been this bad?
Cathy Wingate says
No
Laurel says
Ellie: No. It is the influx of people from all over the country to our small, rural area. It is the resort and advertisements that brought these people here. Before, it was locals who had lived here all their lives and everyone knew everyone from St. Augustine to Daytona. Now it’s the money greedy who are pushing out the locals and bringing in the crime.
Thanks vacation rentals and their influx of unmonitored strangers, owned by out of state investors. Perfect places to hide drug exchanges as well as sex groups leaving a kid with a dead body. Way to go, county commissioners.
TR says
A bit of an exaggeration to compare Palm Coast to New York don’t you think. There is crime all over this country, but more so in the bigger cities with a lot more people. But hey if you want to go back to New York, can you take about 5,000 more New Yorker’s with you that came down here in the past 2 years. We need the room. Thanks. Safe travels and good luck.
KATHYW says
Flagler Beach and the Hammock used to be the best place to live until they started selling the lots to people up north many of them brought their grandkids with them they could not control. It is horrible now I left 20 years ago when this all started getting bad.
Rich says
Just as much crime as there is in New York? You must have been away from New York for a very long time.
PeachesMcGee says
Interstate 95 is always open for your convenience.
Palm coast says
Palm coast never had so much crime until all you moved here after ruining ur own state. U r exactly the problem. I been here 25 years. This never happened. I never locked doors in my house nor my car until , u moved here .
FlaglerLive says
Note: crime is roughly at a 20-year low in Palm Coast.
Mark says
What makes you think these two women were from Palm Coast? This traffic stop started on I-95. they could be from anywhere.
FlaglerLive says
And if FHP were more forthcoming with information, we wouldn’t be left speculating.
Hogneck says
That’s the truth. They are trying to figure out how to explain the lethal force against unarmed individuals and more so using any firearm when there are other law-enforcement officers and civilians down range.
They need to chill out or every civilians gonna be so scared they will always run after seeing ridiculous demonstrations Like that over a couple of thug drug users with no guns.
The lawyers are waiting to get a hold of that one.
C says
You don’t know if they are armed or not. Fleming from the cops is no joke.
feddy says
So yesterday on I-95 heading north there was a very large FHP presence, on almost every median there were at least 1 FHP car pointing to the north bound lane and a lot of the north side, it seemed extreme for a speed zone, and it was basically from US-16 to Matanzas exit which had 3 more law enforcement vehicles of to the side halfway down the ramp. I heard from a ST Johns County sheriff officer that they had unmarked vehicles on US-1 and A1A. Word was that FHP was tipped off on something heading north on I-95 and they had specific vehicles that were suspected, this could of been part of this.
Skibum says
FHP has been heading up a drug interdiction team recently, and all of those stops on I-95 with several FHP vehicles are part of that effort. Both the chase of these two women, one of whom was shot, and another chase by FHP in Seminole Woods yesterday, were also related to the drug interdiction effort. I say more power to both FHP and the sheriff’s office in their efforts to get these drug traffickers off of our streets and highways, and into jail where they belong! Another side benefit that I noticed the last few days on I-95 is that the increased presence of law enforcement has slowed down many of the crazy speeders and reckless drivers… a win-win! If only we could keep up this enhanced law enforcement presence on our section of the interstate on a regular basis, I would be a happy camper.
James says
What are you trying to do get houses cheaper? I’ve been here since 2004. Only heard of a couple of incidents. I think they have a lot more people in New York being a come from. There is no way we compared to New York. You need to go back to school you shouldn’t have retired.
Karen says
Thank God for Our Flagler Sheriff’s Dept. Your Service, Dedication, Loyalty and for Protecting ALL Citizens in Our County.
My daughter was working at Hammock Beach Resort @ Loggerheads when this was all happening. Employees were told to stay inside. Very Scary incident
Thank God ALL involved were SAFE. 🙏✝️🕊️
TR says
Hey did anyone else see the squirrel in the palm tree that the video photographer caught on camera instead of the seen. I never saw the car jerk back or forth as described in the article because of that darn squirrel.
TJ Snooker says
See, now I don’t understand the incistence on breaking the windows and kicking the doors (why?) on a vehicle that is trapped and surrounded and not going anywhere. At that point it’s a bunch of cops pissed off their commands and demands aren’t being met. If they felt their lives were truly in danger, or that of others, they wouldn’t be all crowded up on the car hootin and hollerin and beating on the inanimate object. From what I see, the danger is contained. Only the police are escalating at that point. Car (driver) can lurch all they want. They’re stuck and not going anywhere. Why not just sit back and chill out and wait at that point? Wait all day and night. Do a shift change or two and wait days until they starve to death and give up. But I know why, and you know why. Because they’re pissed and out of control because their demands aren’t being met.
By the way, cop in Philly just exonerated for walking up on a car and opening fire and killing a man. Of course same will happen here. “Justified” my ass. I do not feel safer as a citizen when I see out of control hot headed cops acting a fool. Will certainly be interesting to see what comes of the impending “investigation” (by other cops of course).
So of course all of the clueless “Protect the blue” types are shiting their collective draws right about now wanting to pop a cap in my ass for even mentioning holding cops accountable. Cops all over the country, hundreds, thousands, figure out how to pursue and subdue some of the most hideous, dangerous animals these states have to offer, and don’t have to fill them with bullets. Coupla pot bellied Barney Fife gutless yeehas in north Florida (white boys of course), well, not so much.
Now I could be wrong… but I suspect not. A life didn’t have to be taken.
Robjr says
Abolish qualified immunity.
Steve says
Beat me to it, Thx
JimboXYZ says
Watch the video again. She didn’t comply when surrounded & outnumbered, tried to use the car to do whatever her stupid pea sized brain came up with in the moment. Just poor decisions in the moment. What exactly did she think was going to happen when officers had their guns drawn prior to trying to escape using her car to back officers far enough away for her get away ?
Jack says
That video definitely looks bad on those troopers.
Mark says
I am asking the same questions. Did these troopers lose patience after a 10-minute chase? That is baby town frolics.
Skibum says
Hate to break the news to you, but a vehicle is a 2,000+ pound weapon that can kill someone, and HAS killed officers when lurching back and forth attempting to flee after being stopped. Having spent 29 years in law enforcement, I know exactly what those troopers were trying to do, and they did nothing wrong. The woman driving that car had been stopped by FHP, but rather than cooperate, she decided to flee and officers had to chase her and force her to stop in that parking lot, but she was still not giving up. She was trying her best to flee again and could have maneuvered the car given enough time and run over one or more of those law enforcement officers when she was shot and finally taken into custody. All of those officers were trying to gain access into the car, where they had no idea whether or not the occupants had weapons. Obviously when someone flees like that, the first thing law enforcement wants to know is why? Are they armed? Have hey committed other crimes and not wanting to go to jail? Do they have drugs? When the driver fled, it automatically raised her offense to a felony. All of those FHP troopers want to go home to their families. Stop blaming them for trying to get the occupants in custody so they could determine if there were weapons and/or drugs in that car, and for having to shoot the driver who was lurching the car back and forth trying to flee again!!! The response was appropriate given the driver’s actions, and the outrage should be directed toward the woman driver, who put many people’s lives, both law enforcement and other motorists, in danger before she was taken into custody. I say it was an unfortunate situation, but a good job by law enforcement that ended without further injury to the officers on scene.
Laurel says
TJ: I think the problem is that many police are hired ex soldiers. Soldiers are not trained to diffuse the situation, they are trained to stop the problem in it’s tracks. These ex soldier cops needs some serious retraining, if hired at all.
Flee this place says
This place has turned into a crime ridden police state with storage facilities and gas stations at every turn. I’m taking my hard earned retirement to the Georgia mountains where cops treat everyone like family and you can still get a breakfast for $5. Yes that place exists. Bye bye
Steve says
I go to Hiawassee from time to time and really like the area. No I do not live in FPC anymore after an 8 year stay. NO Regrets
Hammock Huck says
This is exactly what happens when local politician’s promoted our quiet, pristine beach community, the crime followed. The Hammock, yes, “The Hammock” not “The Hammocks” yanks have been ruined by your money, gated communities and over development. Us locals would’ve preferred that you stayed put in your crime riddled northern cities and left us alone. But no, you couldn’t do that, so the crime is a natural progression of your arrogance. Thanks for nothing.
Laurel says
HH: Yep.
FlaPharmTech says
Clear as mud. What exactly happened?
Lynn l says
This is third incident at resort in the years it was open there was a triple murder a child was included and parents in one of hotel rooms . Then around a month ago a drug overdose in one of rooms a serial pedophile was an employee there the management does not look at police reports or drug test employees before hiring them. Management needs better rules and regulations
JT says
Thank goodness terms and conditions from the 2015 Hotel approval prohibit them from expanding to golf course property south of 16th Rd. exposing , private properties.
Thank you Flagler County BOCC.
Get it straight says
Lynn,
First – This happened at the Old Salt Park Beach access and Hammock Beach Atlantic grill enterence off of 16th street. This could have been anything as that is public access. The video is deceiving saying Hammock Beach Ocean Course when it is actually isn’t and they just happened to have a vantage point of the road and enterences.
Second – The family that was killed, presumably by the father, was not in a Hotel Room, it was in an owned unit by the family.
Third – the incident with the drug overdose and child was unfortunate and I hope all is well for the boy, but that is an incident that could have happened at any hotel/resort in the country. You can’t control what people do in the rooms when they shut the door. Do you want cameras in your room so the staff can watch you if you are doing something you’re not supposed to….. Also, you can’t judge people that have already booked a room by their appearance, it’s a little thing called racial profiling…..
Laurel says
Get it straight: No one is monitoring the vacation rentals in the Hammock, which includes the single family residential neighborhoods who do not want this. These places are perfect for drug deals, and human trafficking. They check in with credit cards, and there is no front desk, no staff on site and the paperwork is debatable. Pedophiles living in the area must notify the sheriff’s office if they leave for more than two days (if they bother) and notify their neighbors of their existence. They can, however, stay in vacation rentals in your neighborhood without notification to anyone.
Thank your county commissioners.
Nancy Walsh says
Before jumping to conclusions and judging the results wait for all the information. No law enforcement officers want to kill anyone.
As for the New York bashers and the ones who want the yanks to leave, remember we take our money too. I, personally, don’t plan on going anywhere I’ve been here more than 15 years and still love it.
Laurel says
Nancy: Allow me to explain about NY bashers.
New Yorkers think they are superior to southerners, and don’t hesitate to let them know.
I used to work as a bartender in a nice, private club in Boca Raton. The condo owners were 99% New Yorkers. I remember going out to a table with about 10 or so guests fresh in from NY. I asked “Would y’all care for a cocktail?” They actually pointed at me, laughed at me, and mocked my question, which was 100% grammatically correct. The rudeness was extreme. One time, a woman, when I asked what I could get her, leaned over the bar and coughed in my face without looking at me, or answering me. I walked away and washed my face with vodka. I could tell you stories all night long.
My sister in law lives in Charleston. NY is invading there too, and it’s shocking to the locals who pride themselves on manners,which is a very big deal there and a way of life, clearly missing from the new comers. It’s a culture shock that is not appreciated. I don’t know what y’all were taught up north, but it doesn’t resonate down here. Screw your NY mailboxes, we have the Dolphins and Jaguars. The clueless and the rudeness is shocking.
Ron says
Need to invest in a window punch tool. A lot safer for our first responders. We used it a lot on motor vehicle accidents.
Wake up people there is a lot of crime in all parts of the country. No doubt a drug related crime. Remember your vote matters. Use some common sense not your political party to make your choices. Your hate of a political official is not a justification to vote for a more corrupt incompetent politician.
Leila says
Never had any idea we had so many Criminal Justice experts and critics here. To those wishing to leave, we wish you all the best. To those who have already gone and are still posting your criticisms here, hmmm.
I am grateful we still have those willing “to protect and serve” here. God bless each and every one of you. We thank you for your service.
Willy Boy says
FHP and others need a more effective tool for breaking windows than batons. It would appear.
Charles says
I come from a small town in NJ and the most crime there is someone running a red light. Stop blaming people from the North for what is happening in the South. The North has nothing concrete to do with what is going on here.
Look at the hate the Republican party puts out every day promoting violence and hate, take a look at the Governor who discriminates against people of color and gay people and he is from the South.
Just look at the news when a small town in Maine has an activ shooter, are you going to say its because people from the North movd there. Get real.
Donna A McGevna says
How many of you had careers when you went to work every day not knowing that you would return home at night? These men/women in blue risk our lives for us. We live in communities surrounded by the interstate that is a haven for the unsavory to exit and exist and drop in to our “little slice of life” and think if they are pulled over they can outrun the law. It will not be tolerated by the FCSO and now it appears not by the FHP either. Whether you agree with their tactics or training is not the issue; you are in the field or not skilled to make the decision. Become educated by the facts and numbers of the crime within Flagler County by contacting the FCSO and understanding the levels of crime and how the rates are down in Palm Coast et al that is kudos to our Sherriff Staley and his team of law enforcement considering the levels of how society has delivered the amount of nuances of daily rubbish and decline of the normal civilization. We as a society are not meeting the standards of living and the Golden Rule by which we were raised by our parents. At least not by my parents who were here on this land and served our Country both in the Navy and by giving back in Civilian Life. WE ALL NEED TO DO BETTER. D
Concerned Citizen says
Donna,
I started off in the Airforce doing Law Enforcement then moving into Security Forces. After, I came home from the service and worked for our local Sheriffs Office for about 8 years.My soon to be wife who was a Nurse told me she didn’t want to be married to a cop. So I moved over to Fire Rescue and retired ad a Lt. It was a great career although stressful at times on family life. I give you this background so you know where I stand.
I am as supportive as can be to our LEO’s. They work a very hard job. But in reviewing this video and not having access to body cams it raises a lot of questions. Yes a car can be used a weapon. But that car was literally surrounded and not going anywhere. There is literally no mention of the perps having a weapon. Something not usually left out in FL reporting. I have been there on multiple traffic stops. And understand when they say decisions are literally made in milliseconds.
I am a strong critic of our Sheriff. But know when to be fair. He has done a great job of training to deescalate. Some agencies still have a high use of force rate. But Flagler tries hard as a last resort. In this case I just don’t know where to stand. And we have that right to ask.
I feel for the FHP Trooper. Having been over seas in a combat environment and using deadly force it’s a life altering decision. And not an easy one to make.
CHARLES "Bub" ROBSON. says
God Bless our LEO’S, they put their life on the line daily for all of us.
Jeff says
What about the troopers pitting the car before if flew around PC and endangering lives? My friend almost got ran over in the pursuit behind West Marine. Jesus think how dangerous with Island Doctors there. Then they sped right by the Sheriffs Department. Those troopers had no clue how to pursue and with 2 helicopters flying, how could they get away? And yes they should be held accountable with them pinned in and unarmed. I think we don’t know the truth because they have to come up with something to cover their ass. I was also told the girl driving out maneuvered them and was a better driver. And no way that pursuit only lasted 10 minutes. I want to know the routes that were taken on Old Kings and Palm Harbor and how did they cross the bridge? I am glad our Sheriff’s Department wasn’t involved. Because this sounds dirty as hell.
Concerned citizen says
This incident has absolutely nothing to do with the Hammock Beach resort. The resort should never have been mentioned in this incident, it should only have been mentioned that it happened on 16th road leading to old salt park. As a very long time employee of this resort, this is something that just happened to occur on 16th road, which is where the resort is located. The people who are commenting on various situations that have happened in the resort over its 19 year history are totally off the mark in their comments. I usually agree and appreciate with everything that flaglerlive has to repor. I am very disappointed that they feel the need to report that the resort in some way played a part in this. To me this is irresponsible journalism
FlaglerLive says
When an incident happens on or near a landmark, we mention the landmark. We’re not going to say an incident happened at a big box store when it happened at Walmart. We’re not going to say it happened in the parking lot of a local resort without being specific. Nowhere does the article link the Hammock with the incident other than geographically.
The dude says
I guess it never occurred to these cowboys to simply shoot out the tires? Pump a couple into the engine block?
I guess Florida cops are really just Florida men at heart.
Maybe this woman had a gun… if the state would actually share information with its citizens, we would know more of the story. Information, I might add that the citizens actually should own.
I see the discussion up thread about the prevalence of crime in Flagler.
The place is a crime ridden shit hole to be honest with you. I wouldn’t allow my daughter out the front door by herself because of all the depravity. We now live in an area with probably 3 times the population density as Palm Coast, pull up a map of registered sex offenders near me and it’s maybe three within five miles. Down in Palm Coast, it was more like ten within one mile.
Also, I’m not sure saying things like “Note: crime is roughly at a 20-year low in Palm Coast.” is quite the positive affirmation you think it is.
endless dark money says
police murders are defended by million dollar unions and the cities payout to the victims not the police force. rememebr when people protested for better police accoutability and they banned protesting?
Remember when police said george floyd died on the way to the hostpital after resisting arrest and the emt backed the story until his friends video of the incident went viral and you could see he was dead from police suffocation in the middle of the street cause he was black. yeah me too . america is corrupt and the “justice system” needs total reform since its all a profit scheme. The purposefullly dont release information to show their corruption or by violating your rights cause whos holding them accountable? Nobody……