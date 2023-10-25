FHP Chase Ends in Shooting at Two Women, Wounding One, at Hammock Beach Resort; Incident Captured on Video



Last Updated: Thursday, 6:05 a.m.

A chase involving units of the Florida Highway Patrol ended in an FHP-involved shooting at the Hammock Beach Resort involving two women, one of whom was injured and air-lifted by Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, had been at the scene confirmed that a person was air-lifted. A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said Wednesday night, after “we are not confirming fatalities are involved,” but was not more conclusive. There was, in fact, no fatality at the time of the shooting, as initially reported here.









FHP’s Sgt. Dylan Bryan in the Office of Public Affairs said the incident started as a traffic stop at 5:40 p.m. A pursuit ensued and lasted for 10 minutes, ending with the shooting at 5:50p.m.

FlaglerLive learned separately that the incident was related to a state drug-interdiction team working in the area before the chase triggered.

A video of the incident shot by an occupant at the resort, and that FlaglerLive reviewed, shows FHP troopers handcuffing one of the suspects a few feet away from the white vehicle, and placing her in a patrol car, seemingly uninjured. The driver appears unresponsive in the car as troopers cluster.

A different video FlaglerLive obtained is more detailed about the moment of the shooting: the suspects’ white car is pinned between a curb and FHP cars. A trooper on the driver’s side kicks the front door or window several times as at least two troopers stand toward the back of the car, and another is by the passenger door. The trooper on the passenger side then repeatedly attempts to break the window on the passenger side with a baton. [Caution: graphic images and coarse language.]

The car starts lurching forward and backward, at which point four shots ring out–first two shots in quick succession, a pause, then two more shots in quick succession. Troopers, after a pause, continue striking the driver’s side door and the windshield, open the passenger side door, from which a person stumbles to the ground as other troopers approach the driver’s side.









Flagler County Sheriff’s personnel were not involved in the shooting, nor were they in the vicinity of the shooting when it happened. Units did converge there, with the motorcycle unit first to arrive, but after the shooting.

“No law enforcement personnel were injured,” Staly said. He described the incident as “an FHP trooper involved shooting near the beach ramp on 16th Avenue.”

Staly said “the community is not in danger,” with the incident contained and essentially over but for the investigation, which will be conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Further details will have to be released by the Florida Highway Patrol,” the sheriff said. “I have more information but it would be more appropriate for this information to come from FHP. I’m not at liberty to speak on behalf of FHP. Likewise I wouldn’t want them speaking on any of our cases.”









“After a brief pursuit, the suspect was involved in a collision and came to a stop,” Dylan wrote in a statement issued late Wednesday night. “As the pursuing trooper was attempting to apprehend the female suspect, the trooper discharged his department issued handgun and struck one of the suspects. The injured suspect was rendered aid and transported [to] a local hospital.” There was no explanation as to what prompted the shooting, or whether either woman was armed. FHP has not released the identities of the women and the troopers involved.

Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill confirmed that his department’s Battalion Chief 24 “responded to assist with a trauma alert patient that was flown out with a gunshot wound.”

As a result of the incident, Hammock Dunes Parkway and 16th Avenue East to the beach access point, and the parking area for the Atlantic Grill, are all closed to traffic and the public for now. “That area will probably be closed for some time,” the sheriff said.









Sheriff’s deputies are assisting with scene control. As for hotel guests, “A number of people are in the area but not in the scene,” the sheriff said, with no guests affected. “I would encourage the public to not come to that area, they’re just going to get into a traffic jam on 16th avenue East, and there’s not much to see frankly.”

The last law enforcement shooting involving a fatality in Flagler County occurred in August 2014, when Corey Tanner was shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls as he was running out of a house in Espanola, the officers mistaking a bottle of perfume in his hand for a gun. Three Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting in the Mondex in July 2020, but the suspect, Steven Eugene Barneski, survived. He is serving a seven-year sentence in state prison on aggravated assault and other charges. The last time a person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the county was in December 2012, when sheriff’s deputies killed Troy Gordon, 32, on Brownstone Lane in Palm Coast.