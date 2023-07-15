$15,000 in Go Girl Grants Now Available Through Professional Women of Flagler County

The Professional Women of Flagler County (PWFC) announced this week that applications for the highly anticipated Go Girl Grant are now open. The grant’s goal is to empower and support local professional women in achieving their business dreams by providing financial assistance and resources. With a total fund of $15,000 raised by the organization, this grant presents a significant opportunity for deserving members of the PWFC community.









The Go Girl Grant is an initiative by PWFC to foster the growth and success of professional women in Flagler County. By providing financial aid, the grant money can be used to remove some of the barriers that may hinder the advancement of these women in their respective fields. Whether the women are starting a new business, expanding an existing one, or investing in professional development, the grant can be utilized in various ways to support their aspirations.

Applications for the Go Girl Grant will be open until September 30th. Qualified members of the Professional Women of Flagler County can access the application form on the organization’s website. Interested applicants are encouraged to review the application requirements and guidelines carefully to ensure their eligibility.

In order to qualify for the Go Girl Grant, applicants must be current members of PWFC. The grant committee will evaluate applications based on the potential impact on the business or career growth, as well as the applicant’s commitment to professional development and community involvement. A selection committee comprising accomplished women from diverse industries will review each submission and make the final decision on grant recipients.

“The Go Girl Grant represents our commitment to empowering professional women in Flagler County. We believe in supporting each other’s dreams and helping one another succeed,” said Nina Guiglotto, President of PWFC. “We encourage all eligible members to seize this opportunity and apply for the Go Girl Grant. We are excited to see the incredible business ventures and career advancements that will be supported through this initiative.”

The Professional Women of Flagler County organization is dedicated to encouraging, educating, and assisting women in their professional journeys. Through insightful speakers, sharing best practices, mentorship, and networking opportunities, PWFC strives to create an empowering community where women can thrive. They firmly believe that by supporting one another, all members can achieve their individual goals and make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of others.









For more information about the Go Girl Grant application and Professional Women of Flagler County, please visit the official PWFC website: https:// professionalwomenflagler.org/.