Get a Free Tree By Recycling Your Christmas Tree on Jan. 6 at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot

The recyclers. (Palm Coast)

Mark your calendars for the Palm Coast holiday tradition that preserves the environment and beautifies our city—the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Recycle your Christmas tree and receive a free three-gallon tree or shrub in exchange (while supplies last) at the City’s 17th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot, 22 Utility Drive, Palm Coast.




Free paper-shredding services will be available on site. Bring your old documents for professional shredding. Accepted items include staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, expired credit cards, checkbooks, and folders with small amounts of metal or plastic. Unacceptable items include batteries, three-ring binders, binder clips, hard drives, X-rays, and large amounts of metal or plastic. Shredded materials will be recycled, with the ink and color removed to produce new paper towels, tissues, etc.

All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees prior to donation.

“Many residents consider our Christmas Tree Recycling event a holiday tradition,” said Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol Mini. “It signals a fresh start, encouraging people to clear out old paperwork and holiday trees from their homes – mark your calendars and start the new year by recycling and planting something new in your yard!”

For more event information, contact Carol Mini at [email protected].

