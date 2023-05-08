From REACT to Flagler County Assist: Crucial Volunteers Rebrand

For the past four decades, Flagler County Assist REACT volunteers have supported and responded to events and emergencies in Flagler County. The organization recently discontinued its affiliation with REACT International to develop a partnership with Flagler Volunteer Services.

Flagler County Assist volunteers provide a wide range of support to citizens and response organizations including Skywarn Spotter support, weather monitoring for special events, traffic control assistance, missing person search support, Fireflight landing zone security, and logistical and emergency support to declared emergencies in support of official agencies and non-profit organizations.









Since 1985 Flagler County Assist has supported numerous events and emergencies including the 1985 and 1998 wildfires and recent hurricanes.

Flagler County Assist volunteers have consistently supported reoccurring events such as the Flagler Beach’s 4th of July and Christmas parades as well as numerous City of Bunnell celebrations.

Members utilize social media, amateur radio and the General Mobile Radio Service repeaters in the county to monitor and relay critical severe weather reports to the National Weather Service. This valuable service supports the National Weather Service’s ability to provide early warning of impending dangerous weather.

Flagler County Assist is a 501c non-profit organization.

To learn more or become a member e mail [email protected] or message us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyAssist