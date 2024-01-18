Forbes Advisor Ranks Daytona State Among the Nation’s Best Online Nursing Programs

Forbes Advisor has recognized Daytona State College as offering one of the best affordable 100% online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) programs for 2024.

The program is designed for new or working nurses who have earned an Associate Degree in Nursing interested in advancing their careers – including moving into leadership and management positions – by earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. DSC offers a flexible schedule and fully online classes, and most students successfully complete their BSN degree within a year.









“We understand the challenges of work/life balance and designed the program to be completed in as little as one year while students work full time,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State. “Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable and valuable education to anyone who desires it, and it’s great to be recognized for our work.”

A Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Daytona State opens a diverse array of career opportunities, including Critical Care Nurse, Nurse Case Manager, Public Health Nurse, Nurse Navigator, Pediatric Nurse, Charge Nurse, Psychiatric Nurse, and Trauma Nurse. It also prepares graduates with the skills necessary to excel in advanced patient care environments, including entry-level leadership positions like unit managers, facility directors, and public health nursing.

The program can be completed for as little as $7,200 and applicants can start as soon as they receive their Registered Nurse license. Additionally, Halifax Health and AdventHealth offer scholarships for their employees who enter DSC’s RN-BSN program.

DSC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has also been recognized as one of the top in the nation by Intelligent.com and ranked #1 “Most Affordable” BSN program in the U.S. by Best Health Degrees.

For more information on Daytona State’s RN-BSN program, visit: http://bit.ly/DSC_RN-BSN.