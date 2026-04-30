Chamber President Phillips Joins Broadcast as WNZF Announces FPC and Matanzas Football Broadcast Schedule

Flagler Broadcasting Sports Director Mike Lischio released the 2026 high school football broadcast schedule this week, marking the 18th season of local coverage on WNZF Radio. The slate includes 10 games over 12 weeks, anchored by district rivalries and the 18th annual Potato Bowl.

“Flagler County is ‘Football County,’ and WNZF is proud to tell that story as we enter our 18th season,” Lischio said.

The season introduces a new structure featuring dedicated broadcast teams for both Flagler-Palm Coast and Matanzas high schools. Lischio returns for his 17th year as the play-by-play announcer for all scheduled games.

John Phillips, President of the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce, joins the Matanzas broadcasts as a color analyst. Phillips brings 27 years of experience from the Embry-Riddle athletic department and currently hosts the Chamber Business Report on WNZF. Riley Murdock, a Matanzas senior active in the school’s athletic social media and public address departments, will serve as the sideline reporter for the Pirates.

Kevin Lewis will serve as the analyst for Flagler-Palm Coast Bulldog broadcasts. Lewis currently handles public address duties for Matanzas athletics and has a background in high school and collegiate broadcasting. A student sideline reporter from FPC will be named at a later date to complete the Bulldog crew.

The broadcast schedule features two major rivalry trophies: the season-opening Potato Bowl between FPC and Matanzas, and the Battle of Pellicer Creek between Matanzas and Menendez. All games air on 94.9 FM and 1550 AM, with digital streaming available via the Flagler Radio app and the WNZF website.