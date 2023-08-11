Florida 101: A Unique Educational Opportunity for Flagler Residents

The UF/IFAS Extension Office of Flagler County is offering a new course, entitled Florida 101, beginning September 26, 2023. Florida 101 is a four week course designed for both new and seasoned residents of Flagler County who are interested in learning about the ecology of Florida and how to best take advantage of our unique climate, flora and fauna.

Florida 101 will cover a wide range of topics including: Florida weather and ecosystems, beach dynamics, identification of interesting native organisms and potential pests, what kinds of plants will grow best in Florida yards, and how to be a responsible Florida resident. The course will wrap up with a guided ecology walk and tour of the historic lodge at Princess Place Preserve.

This course will meet for four consecutive Tuesdays: September 26, October 3, 10, and 17. The first three classes will take place from 9 am to 11 am at the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell. The final week will take place at Princess Place Preserve at 2500 Princess Place Road in Palm Coast from 9 am to 12 pm.

The course fee is $40 per person. Interested residents can register through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/Florida101 or by calling UF/IFAS Extension at (386) 437-7464. Contact Carolyn Kovacs, Florida Sea Grant Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County, via email at [email protected] with any questions.