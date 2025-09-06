Flagler Sheriff’s Detective Kathryn Gordon and Flagler Beach Officer Michael Snyder Are Crime Stoppers’ Officers of the Year

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Master Detective Kathryn Gordon was named Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida’s 2025 Officer of the Year in the large agency category, and Flagler Beach Police’s Michael Snyder won the honor among agencies with fewer than 25 officers. Gordon was selected as Officer of the Year among law enforcement agencies with over 125 sworn members, among nominees from four other agencies across Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

The awards were presented at the Crime Stoppers 25th Annual Banquet Honoring Local Law Enforcement in Daytona Beach.

Gordon and Snyder are cousins. Both grew up in the county.

“It’s amazing a young man who grew up in Flagler County and who used to go to Flagler Beach as a kid is now patrolling the streets,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said. “It’s a great story, and the same for detective Gordon.”

Gordon joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2020 as a patrol deputy in the Community Policing Division. In 2021, she joined the Major Case Unit, where she handles some of the agency’s most demanding cases, including shootings, homicides, and complex sexual offenses involving vulnerable children.

Among her accomplishments over the past year, Gordon investigated a multi-jurisdictional sex offense, uncovering multiple child victims across three states and securing confessions from suspects. She also served as lead detective on a child sexual exploitation case, which ended in the arrest of a suspect on charges of human trafficking and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

She is also a member of the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Response Team. In September 2024, she was deployed to assist in Taylor County in Florida’s Big Bend region, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

In addition to her caseload and ERT duties, Gordon is a Florida Department of Law Enforcement-certified instructor and has trained five new detectives who have joined the Major Case Unit within the past year. She is also a member of the International Homicide Investigators Association and the National Homicide Investigators Association.

“Major Case Master Detective Gordon being named Officer of the Year for large agencies is an incredible honor and a testament to her dedication, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice for victims,” said Sheriff Rick Staly, who is Past President of Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida. “This recognition also reflects the teamwork and commitment of the entire agency. I am proud of Master Detective Gordon and congratulate her. She represents the exceptional team we have serving and protecting Flagler County. I also congratulate the other winners and everyone that was nominated by their agency.”

During her time as a member of the Major Case Unit, Gordon has earned numerous other awards and recognitions. She was named Employee of the Month in March 2024 and has received numerous unit citations and other commendations from Sheriff Staly. She has also been awarded the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Flagler Chapter, and received commendation from the Florida Department of Children and Families for her work on a missing juvenile case.

Crime Stoppers also made a special presentation honoring the legacy of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detective Raul Ramos, who unexpectedly died earlier this year. Ramos retired in 2024 and was a longtime Crime Stoppers board member who was well known for his passion and dedication to the organization and the law enforcement profession.

From this year forward, the Crime Stoppers annual “Spirit of Law Enforcement Award” will be named the “Raul Ramos Spirit of Law Enforcement Award,” recognizing law enforcement professionals who exemplify Raul’s strong leadership and character traits. Raul’s wife and daughter were present during the special recognition.