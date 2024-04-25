Flagler Free Clinic Announces Expanded Access for More Floridians

The Flagler Free Clinic in Bunnell announces expanded eligibility for its services, thanks to a statewide bill passed recently by the Florida Senate. The newly enacted legislation, focusing on a vast array of health care improvements across the state, will significantly increase the number of Floridians eligible to benefit from the clinic’s comprehensive, no-cost health care services.

The bill, which directs hundreds of millions in state and federal dollars towards enhancing Florida’s health care workforce and access, raises the maximum income eligibility for free clinic services from 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level. This change means individuals and families earning up to $74,580 for a family of three can now access the Flagler Free Clinic’s range of diagnostic and nonsurgical treatments.

“This legislation marks a monumental step forward in our mission to provide high-quality health care to those in need,” said Terri Belletto, Executive Direct, Flagler Free Clinic. “With this expansion, we can reach more people than ever before, ensuring that our community’s most vulnerable members have access to the essential health services they deserve.”

The bill also introduces significant investments in mental and maternal health care, loan repayment programs for health professionals, and initiatives to fill medical residencies and bring foreign doctors to Florida. These measures are poised to address the critical health care worker shortage in the state and improve access to care for all Floridians.

In addition to raising income eligibility, the legislation allocates $10 million for the Department of Health to establish a grant program for nonprofits to fund no-cost health care screenings, further supporting the vital work of free clinics like Flagler Free Clinic.

The Flagler Free Clinic invites the community to learn more about the expanded services and eligibility criteria by visiting https://www.flaglerfreeclinic.org/news-events/.

“We are deeply grateful to the Florida Senate and all who supported this life-changing legislation,” added Belletto. “Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of countless Floridians, offering hope and healing to those in need.”

For more information on the Flagler Free Clinic’s services, how to donate, or to become a volunteer, please visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org or email [email protected].