Flagler Beach Leaders Revisit 30 Years of Paid Parking Talk Amid Growing Resentment Toward Palm Coast and County

A discussion on rewriting the city’s vision statement led the Flagler Beach City Commission this morning to rethink how to preserve its identity amid relentless growth and tourism. It also–and not for the first time–laid bare a streak of resentment from Flagler Beach toward the county and Palm Coast as the city feels it continues to be the playground for both, overrun with visitors and traffic from across the bridge, but left to contend with the onslaught by itself.

Flagler Beach isn’t faultless: it’s been complaining about a car crunch for years. But it’s been dawdling and doddering over its own parking problem for 30 years, without taking action.

Based on today’s discussion, that may finally change. Based on history, it won’t, leaving city officials with the convenient excuse of blaming outsiders for their parking issues–as they did again today.

The belligerence toward Palm Coast and the county was at times palpable. When City Manager Dale Martin flashed the vision statement on a screen as commissioners were discussing one of its bullet points (“Maintain our old Florida heritage and small-town charm”), Commissioner Eric Cooley said: “You could change that second bullet to ‘don’t Palm Coast our Flagler Beach.”

To Mayor Patti King, maintaining the city’s autonomy has been an issue. “Lately, we’ve gotten this kind of feeling that people like to try to control us, or tell us how and what we should be doing or how we should do it,” King said. “We need to take care of us, and then let the other side come in and do what they want to do. I’m not looking at separation. But the county hasn’t been playing real nice with us lately.” She did not explain what she meant by separation, if it were even possible. But merely referring to the idea was an indication of the depth of discontent with the mainland.

King was referring to friction between the county and the city, especially over a beach-management plan the city supported–including an increase in the sales tax to pay for it–and that the county abandoned. The county also sought to end contributing half the cost of the city’s lifeguards, retreating only after a public outcry. And after a pledge by the county to better market county parks on the barrier island so more people went there instead of to Flagler Beach, to relieve pressure on the city’s infrastructure, the county appears to have quietly dropped the plan.

“There’s a lot of elected that are out there that are not part of this municipality that fully expect Flagler Beach to function as the Palm Coast beach parking lot,” Cooley said. “I don’t like the us and them mentality, but if we just accommodate the current population, plus tourism, plus additional population that’s coming, then you have effectively destroyed the quality of life on this side of the bridge for our residents.”

Commissioner Scott Spradley and Cooley stressed that the number of visitors was not really the issue. “It’s cars. It’s not people. It’s cars,” Spradley said.

Commissioners spoke during the morning segment of a planned daylong strategic planning, or goal-setting, session. Martin had started the morning discussion by proposing a rewrite of the 25-year-old mission statement. The city’s top staff, including its police and fire chiefs, its library director, its department heads and its longtime lobbyist, were all in the room at the Wickline Center and contributed to the discussions, which were meant to be informal. Martin had also invited Ken Belshe, the developer of Veranda Bay and Summertown–the two large commercial and residential developments on the mainland, both of which the city just annexed.

Belshe doesn’t understand why the city continues to offer free parking when the near totality of the rest of the state’s coastal communities no longer do, and generate significant revenue from parking, which also discourages car traffic to some extent.

He was scratching at an old wound in a city that has been wrestling with its parking demons for three decades. (See this chronology, published in 2015: “Flagler Beach Parking History: Two Decades of Inaction.”) From 2013 to 2015, years before Spradley was elected, he vice-chaired a parking committee that met 26 times and submitted a 32-page report and recommendations to the commission, including a recommendation to convert 662 parking spaces into paid parking, if at the prohibitive capital cost of $1.2 million. The report was ignored. (See: “662 Spaces Would Convert to Paid Parking in Flagler Beach in Panel’s Vast, Costly Proposal.”)

There was yet another parking study in 2019. It was ignored. A year ago a company presented a plan to the commission of parking-meter-free paid parking, using an app. That presentation was ignored.

At least until today. Here was Spradley again, alluding to that presentation and the changed technology. “There’s no longer sticks in the ground,” he said. “There’s no meters to be seen, so that changes entirely the economics of paid parking.” Visitors should pay to park, residents should not, he said.

“It’s time for parking to come to the forefront. We’ve got to figure out a way to do it,” Spradley said. “It’s not just a matter of paid parking being the only solution. It’s a piece of the puzzle.”

King said the county’s planned tourism center at the foot of the pedestrian bridge over State Road 100 could have space enough for the sort of parking lot that would accommodate Flagler Beach visitors. “And could we run county-city co-sponsored shuttles?” she said. “That’s like the best of all worlds, because that’s bringing us the tourists that many businesses require, and keeps the cars off. And just have a set shuttle, trolley, however you want to word it, like Key West and their trolley system.”

Cooley couldn’t resist another dig at Palm Coast–whose residents are, in fact, the plurality of visitors to Flagler Beach. “We don’t want all those cars here. We’re not your Palm Coast parking garage,” Cooley said. “We want Palm Coast to figure out what Palm Coast is going to do with their vehicles. We have to protect the quality of life long term by not becoming the Palm Coast beach parking lot. I think that’s what it’s trending towards.”

Little by little, the parking issue became a top goal for the commission. “That needs to be close to top of our list of priorities,” the mayor said, noting that the pier is well on its way to completion and the Compass/Margaritaville hotel has been open for almost a year. “It’s not going to go away and it’s not going to get any better,” King said of parking.

But the commission has been there before, only to drop all talk of parking again and again despite the traffic crunch getting more pronounced over the years, and businesses clamoring for action.

Even as commissioners agreed to make parking a top priority, no one was assigned the task as the point person on the priority–not any of the commissioners, not the mayor, not even the city manager, though he said he’d been in talks with the Department of Transportation to allow golf carts over the bridge.

Ironically, the commissioners’ next topic of discussion in the same “Mission Statement” thread was how to support local businesses.