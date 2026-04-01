Flagler Beach Leaders Revisit 30 Years of Paid Parking Talk Amid Growing Resentment Toward Palm Coast and County

A discussion on rewriting the city’s vision statement led the Flagler Beach City Commission this morning to rethink how to preserve its identity amid relentless growth and tourism. It also–and not for the first time–laid bare a streak of resentment from Flagler Beach toward the county and Palm Coast as the city feels it continues to be the playground for both, overrun with visitors and traffic from across the bridge, but left to contend with the onslaught by itself.
Flagler Beach isn’t faultless: it’s been complaining about a car crunch for years. But it’s been dawdling and doddering over its own parking problem for 30 years, without taking action.
Based on today’s discussion, that may finally change. Based on history, it won’t, leaving city officials with the convenient excuse of blaming outsiders for their parking issues–as they did again today.
The belligerence toward Palm Coast and the county was at times palpable. When City Manager Dale Martin flashed the vision statement on a screen as commissioners were discussing one of its bullet points (“Maintain our old Florida heritage and small-town charm”), Commissioner Eric Cooley said: “You could change that second bullet to ‘don’t Palm Coast our Flagler Beach.”
To Mayor Patti King, maintaining the city’s autonomy has been an issue. “Lately, we’ve gotten this kind of feeling that people like to try to control us, or tell us how and what we should be doing or how we should do it,” King said. “We need to take care of us, and then let the other side come in and do what they want to do. I’m not looking at separation. But the county hasn’t been playing real nice with us lately.” She did not explain what she meant by separation, if it were even possible. But merely referring to the idea was an indication of the depth of discontent with the mainland.
King was referring to friction between the county and the city, especially over a beach-management plan the city supported–including an increase in the sales tax to pay for it–and that the county abandoned. The county also sought to end contributing half the cost of the city’s lifeguards, retreating only after a public outcry. And after a pledge by the county to better market county parks on the barrier island so more people went there instead of to Flagler Beach, to relieve pressure on the city’s infrastructure, the county appears to have quietly dropped the plan.
“There’s a lot of elected that are out there that are not part of this municipality that fully expect Flagler Beach to function as the Palm Coast beach parking lot,” Cooley said. “I don’t like the us and them mentality, but if we just accommodate the current population, plus tourism, plus additional population that’s coming, then you have effectively destroyed the quality of life on this side of the bridge for our residents.”
Commissioner Scott Spradley and Cooley stressed that the number of visitors was not really the issue. “It’s cars. It’s not people. It’s cars,” Spradley said.
Commissioners spoke during the morning segment of a planned daylong strategic planning, or goal-setting, session. Martin had started the morning discussion by proposing a rewrite of the 25-year-old mission statement. The city’s top staff, including its police and fire chiefs, its library director, its department heads and its longtime lobbyist, were all in the room at the Wickline Center and contributed to the discussions, which were meant to be informal. Martin had also invited Ken Belshe, the developer of Veranda Bay and Summertown–the two large commercial and residential developments on the mainland, both of which the city just annexed.
Belshe doesn’t understand why the city continues to offer free parking when the near totality of the rest of the state’s coastal communities no longer do, and generate significant revenue from parking, which also discourages car traffic to some extent.
He was scratching at an old wound in a city that has been wrestling with its parking demons for three decades. (See this chronology, published in 2015: “Flagler Beach Parking History: Two Decades of Inaction.”) From 2013 to 2015, years before Spradley was elected, he vice-chaired a parking committee that met 26 times and submitted a 32-page report and recommendations to the commission, including a recommendation to convert 662 parking spaces into paid parking, if at the prohibitive capital cost of $1.2 million. The report was ignored. (See: “662 Spaces Would Convert to Paid Parking in Flagler Beach in Panel’s Vast, Costly Proposal.”)
There was yet another parking study in 2019. It was ignored. A year ago a company presented a plan to the commission of parking-meter-free paid parking, using an app. That presentation was ignored.
At least until today. Here was Spradley again, alluding to that presentation and the changed technology. “There’s no longer sticks in the ground,” he said. “There’s no meters to be seen, so that changes entirely the economics of paid parking.” Visitors should pay to park, residents should not, he said.
“It’s time for parking to come to the forefront. We’ve got to figure out a way to do it,” Spradley said. “It’s not just a matter of paid parking being the only solution. It’s a piece of the puzzle.”
King said the county’s planned tourism center at the foot of the pedestrian bridge over State Road 100 could have space enough for the sort of parking lot that would accommodate Flagler Beach visitors. “And could we run county-city co-sponsored shuttles?” she said. “That’s like the best of all worlds, because that’s bringing us the tourists that many businesses require, and keeps the cars off. And just have a set shuttle, trolley, however you want to word it, like Key West and their trolley system.”
Cooley couldn’t resist another dig at Palm Coast–whose residents are, in fact, the plurality of visitors to Flagler Beach. “We don’t want all those cars here. We’re not your Palm Coast parking garage,” Cooley said. “We want Palm Coast to figure out what Palm Coast is going to do with their vehicles. We have to protect the quality of life long term by not becoming the Palm Coast beach parking lot. I think that’s what it’s trending towards.”
Little by little, the parking issue became a top goal for the commission. “That needs to be close to top of our list of priorities,” the mayor said, noting that the pier is well on its way to completion and the Compass/Margaritaville hotel has been open for almost a year. “It’s not going to go away and it’s not going to get any better,” King said of parking.
But the commission has been there before, only to drop all talk of parking again and again despite the traffic crunch getting more pronounced over the years, and businesses clamoring for action.
Even as commissioners agreed to make parking a top priority, no one was assigned the task as the point person on the priority–not any of the commissioners, not the mayor, not even the city manager, though he said he’d been in talks with the Department of Transportation to allow golf carts over the bridge.
Ironically, the commissioners’ next topic of discussion in the same “Mission Statement” thread was how to support local businesses.
Comments
PC Rez says
How well would the businesses in Flagler Beach fare if Palm Coast residents stopped visiting?
It’s tiresome to be the target of constant complaints if the don’t want us, they shouldn’t want our money either.
I want to hear from business owners. Without that I’ll assume our money is not welcome in Flagler Beach if we don’t live there and will just use the beach without patronizing the businesses there.
FedUp says
Your money isn’t as important as a “piece of mind.” The businesses of Flagler Beach will do just fine with you and all the other Palm Coast residents staying on the west side of the bridge.
JD says
Wow… Maybe we shouldn’t cross the ditch line either. Those here from back in the day know.
Richard Wielder says
You are completely out of your mind if you think that the cheap residents of FB keep the restaurants open. That could be the funniest comment I have ever heard. I invite you to take a survey of any restaurant and see where the patrons reside. Best thing Flagler could do is take a bulldozer to the trailer park and make a parking lot
Laurel says
Richard Wielder: Wow, you are the epitome of what is undesirable with your comment about “cheap residents of FB.”
Aren’t you something.
David Romesberg says
That’s ridiculous! Let’s see how many businesses fail under that scenario. Why not just do what New Smyrna does and issue free parking permits to FB residents and everyone else pays $100/year?
Bob Sea says
residents significantly outnumber business owners, so resident needs should take priority over business needs.
Residents don’t need visitors from Palm Coast. Most residents want to retain the “Old Florida heritage and small town charm”, which many Palm Coast visitors don’t enhance.
Callmeishmael says
St. Augustine has lots of paid parking, as well as a huge, pricey parking garage.
Downtown traffic is still horrendous.
Not sure how to fix such problems. Perhaps paid parking for Flagler Beach is only part of what could be a multi-pronged solution.
JimboXYZ says
This is an extension of the Alfinville, FL concept as it unfolds. And it doesn’t seem Flagler Beach wants to own even their annexation efforts to grow. Hey, they knew they were going to create this mess when they approved & built Margaritaville. They also knew the pier would need to be rebuilt, the dunes/beach too. “New” Bunnell (as opposed to original Bunnell) even has their own monster of 6.000 approvals they need to own too. The whole point of living in Flagler County is that there is a beach that is relatively public. The stretch of beach won’t support 140K for parking for beach visitors. This is not Daytona’s 20 miles from Ponce Inlet to Granada & even more miles to Highbridge. People are going to have to learn that a bicycle is their best way in & out of Flagler Beach, but that bridge crossing is going to be a brutal challenge to get to the pier area at the South end. I don’t even ride over that way on my bike any more. I probably would continue South to get as far away from the pier as possible. Even ride North to the Matanzas Inlet. Overpopulation is what it is, the inflation and now even the beach is becoming unaffordable visit ?
1997-2016, living in North Miami, I used to ride to either South Beach at a certain point. That or it was into Broward County fro Hallandale, Hollywood & Dania Beach. Getting to Ft Lauderdale beaches & that Spring Break strip was riding on US-1 instead of A1A.
Me just sitting back & watching the Vision of 2050.
https://a.pinatafarm.com/1210×799/bb90789ee7/puppet-monkey-looking-away.jpg
FedUp says
I know exactly how you feel. I did the same thing from 1990 to 2018, only to come back home (Flagler Beach) to what it is now. It’s sad to see what has become of our quaint beach town.
JimboXYZ says
Volusia County has the stretch of beach for it’s parking lot, but even there, some Hotels have no drive zones, but they did put parking lots where motels used to be, another is the A1A strip mall that used to be the Other Place bar. Flagler Beach with severely limited beach driving just has zero parking beyond what beachside State Parks that are Matanzas Inlet area to Washington Oaks to Marineland, Varn Park to as far South as Gamble Rogers are there 1/2 dozen of those ? And very few are even remotely close to Flagler Beach for the pier & that economic draw.
Rebuilding the pier at another location might have been resetting Flagler’s beaches elsewhere. It’s why I thought the incompetence of the Alfin era was going to result in this mess. Maybe the pier would’ve been better served further North, where they could carve out enough for parking & a pier. I still have reservations about the pier remaining where it is. They had issues with the structure closest to the dunes & A1A. My gut feel is the core of the original pier that is the Funky Pelican will still be the weakest part of the new pier for the issues it had. Blending the original pier with the relative new “super pier”. Here’s the genius of the new pier ? Build a pier next to it to rebuild the original pier ? Then dismantle that temporary pier to demolish the old pier ? Why not just build a new pier there & demolish the original one in it’s entirety ? If they have o have a A-Frame structure, build a new one there rather than remodel the one from the 20th century ?
JimboXYZ says
Here’s another concept for a bike in & out of Flagler Beach ? Since ebikes are all the rage these days ? An ebike has the range to make a day of it and not require anyone to even pedal, but one has to be coordinated enough to ride an ebike, which most likely leaves the handicapped & elderly from enjoying the beach for 2 wheeled commuters ? That’s even been a problem in Daytona, whether the beach was accessible for the handicapped ? Volusia County residents have free access to the beach there, which was a reversal & departure for +/- 30 years of Volusia County beach passes that increased in price for passes.
James says
“… Growing Resentment Toward Palm Coast and County. …”
Can’t blame them there, who doesn’t have a growing resentment towards Palm Coast… I do, every time I open my water bill.
But that’s where the empathy ends. Sorry Flagler Beach, but you pretty much banned bicycles from your little piece of paradise… so go fish (for) yourself.
Seen the beach, seen the pier (in better, friendlier days), even seen the fireworks on the fourth (which was indeed good, but again, those were different times). Knew the meters were coming, tickets for biking, not so much.
Just say’n… you can keep it.
You need me I do not need you says
Flagler Beach should be real careful about making Palm Coast their enemy. In case they are unaware, you need patrons to make money.
Bob Sea says
Seems to me there were successful businesses in FB 10/15/20 years ago, b4 Palm Coast exploded and became the source of overpopulation problems in FB.
Sure some restaurants may suffer without PC customers, but again quality of life for residents should take precedence.
paid parking my keester says
In 2007 the vast majority of flagler beach – including land along A1A – was derelict, OLD smoky bars, vacant buildings or empty lots for sale or foreclosure, and just an old beach town with a working pier and a video rental store. It only became a commercial success in its own inflicted rise over the last 5 years or so, and now they seem to be forgetting that old sleepy beach town with zero tourism income used only for fishing – where they came from. Don’t blame your development on me, thank you. Palm Coast has nothing to do with your margaritaville, lol. Enjoy that return to that derelict tumble weed foreclosed town of yester year.
Lorie Robinson says
So the Atlantic Ocean should be private?
Linda Morgan says
I don’t think anyone wants to make an enemy out of Palm Coast. I have family and friends that live there! I also go to hair salons, dine, shop and go to doctors in PC.
News articles are so wordy that I think the message gets lost or misconstrued. The facts, as reported on websites and the internet are basically this; Flagler Beach is 4.1 sq miles with a population of approximately 5,600 and 6 miles of beach front property. Palm Coast is 96 sq miles, with a population of over 110,000 and 19 miles of beach front property. With the balance of the county population being 4,760.
What I think this shows is Flagler Beach can not absorb this number of people in our small city. There’s just not that much room! So when the county tells us that they don’t want to pay for lifeguards or that we should bare the cost of the beach, pier and parking….that’s where we say “no way” As for parking, the county should buy some land and provide parking for the rest of the county. (136,000).
Laurel says
Palm Coast has no beach front property.
Richard Wielder says
[Commend denied. Please comply with our comment policy. Repeat violations will get you banned. Thank you.–FL]
Linda Morgan says
Some people don’t realize that when you go over the bridge in Palm Coast that you are entering a continuation of Palm Coast. Palm Coast most definitely has ocean front property.
Linda Morgan says
Key Details of Palm Coast Oceanfront:
Northern Start: Near the Marineland Oceanarium and Matanzas Inlet.
Southern End: Connects with the northern boundary of Flagler Beach.
Key Areas: Includes gated communities like Beach Haven and Hammock Dunes, which feature direct oceanfront and ocean-view properties.
Linda Morgan says
Speaking of wordy lol, let me break it down:
Flagler Bch size 4.1 sq miles Population 5,600-5669 Beachfront property 6 miles
Palm Coast size 96 sq miles Population 110,000 Beachfront property 19 miles
Flagler County Population: 140,000
Sherry says
Simple solution. . . a reasonable toll on the bridge with beachside residents issued an electronic sticker for their vehicles to allow them to move around freely.
JimboXYZ says
The toll, as would any Flagler Beach resident sticker would not guarantee parking spaces for the beach or any other attraction to Flagler Beach. That sustem didn’t work in Miami or anywhere else. Ultimately parking garages were built, rates increased. And for time served in Miami-Dade county as a resident. I realized that daylight hours by bicycle was going to be the only option to visit South Beach. The beauty of cycling, the first few trips were relative challenges, but I also found as I became fitter, each trip was actually getting easier & easier. Sooner or later, one ends up being able to ride metric centuries quite easily. Extend a bike ride from Palm Coast to Ponce Inlet and century (100 mile rides) are possible. Fitness memory builds as one exercises like that. For me door to pier is 10 miles, I have to commit to 20 miles to just sit at the covered pavillions at the pier. I can do that easily, as I can riding to Granada Blvd in Ormond Beach.
As for Flagler Beach parking, where the dunes were rebuilt there is no parking there to keep A1A from eroding away. There is no simple solution, just pricier solution(s).
Skibum says
In the 16+ years that I have owned a home in Palm Coast, I have walked on the sand at Flagler Beach maybe a handful of times, that is all. However, during that same length of time, I have continued to frequent Flagler Beach restaurants that I enjoy eating at and other businesses a few to several times each and every week.
The city officials of Flagler Beach have no idea what they are talking about if they are delusional enough to believe that Palm Coast residents frequent the local beach but do nothing to bring in $$$ to the city. That assumption is so far from the truth that it fails the straight face test!
This latest attempt to install paid or metered parking should be considered very carefully because it could result in negative consequences for the businesses in Flagler Beach that depend on area locals as much or more than tourists to keep their businesses open. The city should be grateful for all of the residents of Palm Coast and Flagler County who regularly choose to patronize the local businesses along the beach like I do, whether or not they get sand in-between their toes.
Richard Wielder says
100 percent. I have been here 7 years and never set foot on the beach. I have however probably spent $125,000 in Flagler beach at Restaurants
Laurel says
Why? There are restaurants in Palm Coast.
Richard Wielder says
I like some of the restaurants in FB that’s why. Doesn’t mean I am the root of all evil for FB. Just like I like some restaurants in OB. Should I be ostracized there too? Occasionally I go to St Aug.. the list goes on. Clearly you are mentally challenged
Linda Morgan says
I’m positive that all the businesses and restaurants in Flagler Beach appreciate your business. Please realize that it does not matter if you walk the beach or dine at the beach…you are still in Flagler Beach. And if you come by car, you’re parking in Flagler Beach.
Dont be ridiculous says
The resentment towards PC residents is actually hilarious and beyond silly
Mike P says
Sherry… Under current Florida law and standard practices, no, the City of Flagler Beach would not directly receive revenue from tolls if the bridge were converted. Because the bridge is a state-owned facility on the State Highway System (SR-100), any hypothetical toll revenue would be strictly controlled by the Florida
Been here a Minute says
How about when the new welcome center is built on 100 along with the planned preserve/park that’s going to connect to it. Public parking is added with trolleys or paid transportation or whatever that shuttles folks back and forth to Flagler Beach?
paid parking my keester says
No restaurant in Flagler Beach is worth that much hassle, much less paid parking to eat at. Buh Bye Flagler Beach, lol. Have fun paying the bills with no money! ;-)
Ashley Capitola says
Flagler Bridge toll. Resident pass and beachside employee pass for those who live/work beachside.
CPFL says
Flagler does not own or maintain that bridge, they cannot charge a toll. If you want to take it over I am sure it would be a major expense that you would then be complaing about much more.
Skibum says
The toll that drivers pay when going northbound over the Hammock Bridge on Palm Coast Pkwy goes for maintenance and upkeep of that toll bridge, and was to offset construction costs. I doubt it would be legal to set up a bridge toll for the intracoastal bridge on Rd. 100 and charge drivers for things other than the cost of that particular bridge, which was never designated for any toll charges.
Even if that were a possibility, which I don’t think would fly in the first place, that bridge and roadway is a state road, and any toll charges would go to the state transportation department, NOT the city of Flagler Beach. Your suggestion, although worthwhile for discussion purposes to throw out there, would likely be a non-starter as a viable solution to help the city.
Richard Wielder says
Kiss all your businesses good bye
Mike P says
Ashley – Any effort to create a toll bridge in Flagler Beach is primarily governed by state-level regulations from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and existing local interlocal agreements between Flagler County and special districts. Florida Statutes (Chapter 338): State law dictates where tolls can be charged and who is exempt. For instance, tolls generally cannot be charged on interstate highways that were toll-free as of July 1, 1997.The chances of the Flagler Beach Bridge (SR 100) becoming a toll bridge are extremely low for the foreseeable future, and the idea of Flagler Beach getting toll funds, are even less. Current state policy and existing infrastructure plans heavily favor maintaining it as a toll-free route.
Deborah Coffey says
Again, Republicans have always lived in their “money bubble for today.” Planning for the future is not part of their governing. We can all make the long list of what necessities have been ignored for decades while growth, growth and more growth has been encouraged and allowed for decades…with no plans to expand and sustain the needed infrastructure.
OP says
Commissioner Spradley has been serving for four years, Commissioner Cooley has been serving for 9 years and both of them are long enough to see the consequences of development decisions.
Saying “It’s cars, not people” misses the point: cars don’t appear by themselves but drivers do. By voting for Summertown and Veranda Bay, you helped approve the very developments that bring more vehicles. If we’re serious about fixing congestion and parking problems, responsibility starts with the officials who choose growth paths and the city manager who enforces them. Please stop deflecting blame onto “cars” and own the policy choices that the city has created this situation.
CPFL says
For me it is pretty simple, if I have to pay for parking every time I go to Flagler I will not be utilizing any businesses in Flagler Beach. I am sure I am not the only one and probably the majority in PC would go elsewhere. If anyone thinks the businesses would not suffer, FAFO. See how much your tax revenue tanks, tourists alone cannot bring in a revenue big enough to support the city. I would consider a yearly pass for $20, anything more than that would have me going elsewhere…places with more variety than what Flagler has to offer.
As it is now I only go to Flagler Beach now for restaurants and go sit at the beach side maybe a few times a year during off season. If I am going to the beach I mainly go to St. Augustine where I can pay $100 a year to park on the beach and actually have a beach to sit on with plenty of room. Otherwise it is Jungle Hut or Varn Park.
K says
I’m not going to pay a $15 parking fee to get my $7 coffee in the morning. Say goodbye to all your coffee shops and little knick-knack shops. There’s places in Daytona I refuse to visit because the parking is more than the product I wish to buy.
Parking does need to be examined during events. Friday Firsts, Dog Surfing, July 4th, Christmas & New Years events. Having a regular shuttle during those events would help with the over capacity and refusal to build additional parking lots (and instead watch an old bank building deteriorate.)
Weekend traffic for restaurants is annoying as well. But! If you can’t find parking, I’m sure you’re not going to find a restaurant that has less than an hour long wait.
Mike says
Building the new, modern, large hotel certainly helped maintain Flagler Beach’s old time heritage feeling. Don’t think isolationism will help your cause.
Laurel says
I’m with Flagler Beach. The county and Palm Coast expect Flagler Beach to be their tourist draw and entertainment. What many of you never seem to get is, both the Hammock and Flagler Beach did just fine without all the people flooding over, so don’t send them to the Hammock either unless y’all plan on opening up the gated beaches to the public, and take away the towing signs on the public road beach pass overs.
People go over the bridge because Palm Coast has nothing to offer other than Home Depot, Lowes, Dollar Generals, car washes and storage facilities, and more zero lot line subdivisios. No attractive downtown for fun shopping. Hell, no downtown.
Maybe y’all need to meditate on that for awhile.
jean says
That’s hilarious. The Hammock has class, Flagler Beach has none. Better restaurants tho.
Laurel says
Jean: You made no sense whatsoever.
Richard Wielder says
Is there a bigger Clown than Eric Cooley?
Joey says
Without Palm Coast residents visiting flagler beach it would revert to the shit hole it used to be.
Laurel says
Okay.
FB Resident says
The congestion has quickly became an issue of safety. Year over year the number of cars parked along A1A north has gotten worse. Just trying to get home from work has become an obstacle. People open car doors into oncoming traffic and walk north in the road like it’s a sidewalk because cars are parked on the line.
It’s just a matter of time before someone gets hurt. I don’t know the answer, but there is definitely a problem.
jean says
The lower speed limit and re-design of the road are what slows traffic dramatically. It’s not that much more popular than years ago.
Momma Mia says
I don’t go to Flagler Beach anymore. The sand sucks. I’d rather go to Matansas inlet. Where it is less crowded. I surprised you haven’t charged to go on the beach like they do up north. That will help people stop coming. You can your shifty restaurants and drunken bars.
Roseyinflorida says
Palm Coast has become so over crowded so I can understand Flagler Beach having a problem with us but what will happen to the restaurants and small businesses during the winter months when Flagler Beach isn’t crowded? Isn’t the problem during the summer months rather than in the winter when it’s too cold to go to the beach?
John Stove says
We have lived in Palm Coast for Ten years and we have never ever stepped on their beach, we prefer Matanzas Inlet. We do frequent the one decent restaurant in Flagler Beach and that’s about it. Flagler Beach is not that big of a deal and actually has a Myrtle Beach funk about it.
Mark says
Start putting in more restrictions and people will take their money elsewhere, no matter what the venue. We used to frequent Ormond and Daytona beach side restaurants and even take carry-outs yet when their county put outrageous parking fees at the public lots we took our money elsewhere. Now we spend more money in Flagler Beach and St. Augustine.
mkr says
💯💯💯
and once a government gets 🤑🤑🤑🤑 it’s the residents that get hurt.
mkr says
look I live in PC and I agree PC government has gotten beyond greedy and is expanding too fast.
that said you guys have a beautiful beach.. people will want to visit period.
so unless you’re goal is to turn your beautiful beach community into California.. just stop the liberal nonsense.
it’s public beach.. to anyone visiting our state.
traffic is normal at beaches… in any state.
cars driving to fast … patrol more and ticket speeders.
add speed bumps..
leave flagger beach clean and open
stop being a bunch of Karen’s
Laurel says
“Karen” is a bigoted statement. Try again.
oldtimer says
Small-town old-time beach town? Is that what the new hotel right across the bridge is or do you mean the good old days when blacks weren’t welcome in Flagler beach…. just asking.
Laurel says
Okay, enough of the silly threats. Following is the Boca Raton beach parks (three parks) fees:
Annual Permits
City of Boca Raton & Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District residents
$85
Palm Beach County residents
$102
(South Beach access only)
Daily fees without permits class one vehicles
Weekdays
$35
Weekends/Holidays
$50
Class two vehicles
Weekdays
$85
Weekends/Holidays
$120
That’s basically it. Flagler Beach will survive, no problem. The residents are taxed way too much as it is. Give them a break. Go ahead and charge for parking. Give the residents annual passes at a discount rate, or free. Passes not transferable. Everyone else pays more for passes or daily parking with kiosks. Boca’s beaches are doing just fine. People drive up from Miami to visit Boca’s beaches.
You need me I do not need you says
Laurel, Boca isn’t comparable to flagler beach, lol. In Boca before you drive out to eat, you have to first decide if your driver will take you in the land rover or ferrari, or drop off pick up in both. There’s also the option of hoping the $8M jet you own to fly to france for a crap – lol (I know I misspelled it, but you could do either or both technically). Have you been to boca??? To give you an idea, Tiger Woods (Hope he finds help), and Allen Jackson are just two stars who live in Jupiter (palm beach county) alone. Flagler has Vanilla Ice. No offense Vanilla, but let’s be realistic as the DJ revolves that hook.
If you implement parking fees, Flagler will return to it’s derelict dire desolate place it came from.
Laurel says
You need: I lived in Boca Raton for nearly 20 years, and owned a 1970 Mustang, not a Land Rover or Ferrari. Clearly, you know very little about the area. Their beach parks are among the best. I’ve frequent all parks, and worked there while in school.
Tybee Island parking: $4 an hour, anywhere in town. Pay by kiosk.
Atlantic Beach parking: $5 an hour after 5 pm. Pay by kiosk.
Lauderdale by the Sea: Pay nearly anywhere to park by kiosk.
Pay to play man, Palm Coast doesn’t want to pay a penny, but advertises Flagler Beach as if it’s their own for tourism and to get people to move there.
Time for paid parking with the benefit going to the residents. Flagler Beach will do just fine.
You need me I do not need you says
First, Boca, LBTS, Tybee, none of these are equivalent to Flagler Beach. Second, the slogan is ‘Palm Coast and the Flagler BeachES’ – as in Flagler County Beaches… it’s not ‘Palm Coast and the Flagler Beach’. Enjoy the view of Margaritaville that is built higher than ordinance allowes (builder oops)! ;-)
Laurel says
The reason the fees were adopted in the areas I mentioned, was because of over crowding. That’s what’s happening in FB now. Businesses survived.
By the way, the Margaritaville and Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway sucks, in my opinion. Some greedy folks are trying to turn the whole, beautiful state of Florida into a fantasy playpen.
Residential taxpayer says
As a Flagler Beach taxpayer, it is not my responsibility to provide parking for visitors. My taxes are high enough without building a parking garage, buying property for parking lots or paying for a shuttle. If it is business that benefits from visitors, let the businesses pay for parking lots, garages, shuttles. My property taxes already pay for our garbage trucks collecting trash from beach visitors, extra police and our road maintenance from extra cars. Something needs to be done, but it should not be funded by Flagler Beach homeowners. Maybe the solution is to prohibit parking on all of A1A, on all streets unless paved parking spaces – providing more spaces is too costly so severely limit the spaces and visitors won’t come and traffic won’t be a problem.
shark says
Lived in Palm Coast for 28 years and only went to flagler beach 2 or three times. Nothing but drunks and dogs crappining on the beach. Prefer to go to Matanzas Inlet where the sand is actually beach sand and not crushed coquina.
Jim says
I have a great idea. If flagler beach doesn’t like residents of Palm Coast coming there then lets keep them out of Palm Coast and see how long they will survive.
DP says
So the city commissioners want to draw a line in the sand? So I say this, fine do just that. I hope your local businesses that WE Palm coast residents patronize will continue to thrive. Also since your also against the county, how about not asking for money for your life guard program. Instead of deflecting blame, own up to the commission’s past mistakes, and provide solutions, instead of finger pointing. And fix your own beach with city dollars. With the attitude of the current commissioners, or commissioner , I for one won’t patronize anything on the otherside of the bridge. I’m not saying we’re better, or we keep your local businesses going, but we sure do contribute alot towards them. And you people can stay on the eastern side as well.
DJ says
As a business owner in Flagler Beach, the problem is with the elected officials in Flagler Beach who approve new development. They approve new dual use buildings (retail on bottom/condo on second floor) with no private parking, rather they let them use the public “parking pool”. There has been a parking issue in FB for years, and the parking pool that they use is the same as it was back then. Any new development should have to provide the infrastructure and parking that they need. I guess it’s just easier to blame PC residents, instead of taking responsibility for problems that not only you have failed to address for years, but you also create.