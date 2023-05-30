Fishing on Florida’s Historic Coast Heats Up This Summer

Flounder, sea trout, sheepshead, redfish, largemouth bass, and tarpon are just a few of the types of fish being caught off of Florida’s Historic Coast. From fishing piers and kayak fishing to deep sea charters, fly fishing, and everything in between, there is never a shortage of fishing opportunities when you visit St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, and The Beaches – making it a top destination for anglers from around the world.









There are dozens of local charter companies to choose from. With Captain Jacob Hardy at the helm, Fishardy Charters offers private fishing charters for beginners and experienced anglers. Choose from a half-day, three-quarters of a day, or full-day experience that includes bait, fishing licenses, and fish cleaning services. Fishardy Charters leaves from the Conch House Marina, just two miles from historic downtown St. Augustine, and specializes in coastal and inshore fishing. Another local charter company is Drum Man Fishing Charters, which is run by Captain James Dumas, and specializes in light tackle and fly fishing for fish such as redfish, trout, flounder, tarpon, and cobia. Choose from a four-hour or six-hour excursion that includes fishing licenses, fishing rods and gear, and bait and lures.

A Florida’s Historic Coast favorite, St. Augustine Kingfish Mayhem returns Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3. Based out of Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor and presented by Meat Mayhem Tournaments, this popular tournament includes cash prizes up to $10,000 with a registration fee of $500. There is a mandatory captains’ meeting at 7pm on Thursday, June 1 at St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, and weigh-ins are on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Another summertime fishing tournament on Florida’s Historic Coast is the Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Presented by Yellowfin, the tournament includes cash prizes and a first place guarantee of a Yellowfin 21’ Bay Boat worth $105,000. Weekend festivities kickoff with a mandatory captains’ meeting at 7pm on Friday, June 9 at St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company, fishing day on Saturday, June 10 with a weigh-in at the Vilano Beach Pier, and then an 11am awards party at St. Augustine Fish House & Oyster Company on Sunday, June 11.

Hosted by the Ancient City Game Fish Association (ACGFA), a local nonprofit that promotes the sport of fishing in the area, the popular Kingfish Challenge offers a tournament for anglers of all skill levels and ages.









From Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, July 15, events include a Kids’ Clinic, Junior Angler Tournament, and the main attraction, the Kingfish Challenge, with cash prizes up to $20,000. The weekend also includes live music, food, raffles, and more. The Junior Challenge is $25, registration for Kingfish Challenge is $320, and Backwater/Kayak Challenge is $75. This tournament takes place at Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor.

If you are looking for a way to get out on the water and learn a thing or two about fishing, but aren’t tournament-ready, there are plenty of places around Florida’s Historic Coast to cast a line. Visit the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine Beach for your chance to catch everything from tarpon to king mackerel. Other fishing piers in the area include Lighthouse Park on Salt Run, the Vilano Beach Pier and Usina Boat Ramp Fishing Pier on the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Rose of Sharon Pier north of the Bridge of Lions. A few smaller fishing piers in the area include Treaty Park, Vaill Point Park, and Faver-Dykes State Park.