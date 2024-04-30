Man Accused of Woodlands Murder Judged Incompetent for Trial. State Hospital Won’t Take Him. Now What?

Charles Kidd, the 86-year-old former resident of 20 Blare Drive in Palm Coast’s Woodlands, where he is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Mark Ruschmeier last August, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial and ineligible for restorative treatment that could bring him back to court to face a second degree murder charge.

Kidd suffers from irreversible dementia. He has been held at the Flagler County jail since last Aug. 14 on no bond. But he is now in a judicial limbo: Because of a loophole in the law, he is not eligible to be treated and held in a state psychiatric hospital. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is not willing to release him to his family. So he will remain at the jail pending further proceedings.









Perkins this morning said he would draft “an order that says he’s incompetent and he doesn’t meet criteria [for placement] at a Florida state hospital.” Options beyond that are limited.

“There is a hole in the law because if someone has dementia, they have excluded that specifically from the Florida State Hospital,” Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis said. “So we’re going to have to put our heads together to try and figure out a safe place to make sure the community is safe and he’s safe.”

The Department of Children and Families administers the placement of individuals requiring treatment while they are incompetent for trial. DCF will not take individuals who suffer from dementia. His attorneys have spoken to his daughter in Jacksonville, who the attorneys say is prepared to care for him, and have money to hire health care services.

A January 8 evaluation by Alexa Barnett, a neuropsychologist, found that “the most appropriate and least restrictive setting for Mr. Kidd appears to be placement in a secure nursing home with memory care unit.” Memory care units are locked. The attorneys have not found a nursing home for Kidd’s care.

“I don’t know that I want to send them home. That sounds like a recipe for disaster,” the judge said.

Kidd, who retired from the Coast Guard, was at his Woodlands home with a companion and her son the morning of Aug. 14, 2023, when, not for the first time, he got into an argument with Ruschmeier. There was a struggle, and Kidd shot Ruschmeier. A neurological examination a month later noted that Kidd had had a history of neurological treatments and was on medication for dementia before the shooting. A motion by his attorney notes that his dementia diagnosis “predates this incident by a number of years.”









“The family of the alleged victim [sic] was also aware of this diagnosis per the discovery and medical records,” Larry Avallone, Kidd’s attorney, wrote in his motion for Kidd to be released on his own recognizance. Dementia alters perceptions and can lead to violent, uncontrolled outbursts. It isn’t clear why, given his known condition, Kidd still had access to firearms.

The court has ordered what will be a third mental evaluation, this one by Jason Demery, a Gainesville neuropsychologist, who will also be responsible for setting out potential next steps. Meanwhile Kidd remains at the jail.