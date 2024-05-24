Sheriff Launches New Marine Unit Boat in Time for Memorial Day Weekend Patrols

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) to fund a new patrol boat which will allow for enhanced patrol along the intracoastal waterway, marine search and rescue efforts, law enforcement operations, crime prevention and boater safety and education along the intercoastal waterway and saltwater canals.

The FIND grant contributed 50% of the cost of the new Tidewater 2110BM Marine Unit patrol boat, with FCSO paying the other 50%. The new patrol boat will hit the waterways this Memorial Day weekend to help kick-off the summer boating season.









“With the vast miles of waterways in Flagler County, and an ever-growing number of boating residents and visitors, it’s essential that we have the tools to keep our waterways safe,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Working with FIND to replace an older patrol boat and enhance our waterway capabilities for the safety of the community is a partnership that we are thankful to have.”

This weekend the FCSO Marine Unit and the Florida Game and Fish Commission will be on patrol across Flagler County waterways watching for boaters under the influence and operating recklessly. With this new vessel, law enforcement will be able to safely patrol even more areas. Those planning a trip out on the water should remember to abide by boating laws and regulations and be respectful to other boaters.

“If you plan to drink, plan to have a sober captain. It’s really that simple. If you choose not to, you will see some new bars at the Green Roof Inn,” added Sheriff Staly. “We want everyone to have a safe Memorial Day weekend so don’t endanger yourself or others by boating impaired. Instead remember the purpose of the holiday is to remember our fallen military heroes.”