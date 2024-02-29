Fight at Matanzas High School Leads to Charges Against Two Students

A fight between two Matanzas High School students, 15 and 18, on Tuesday resulted in charges against both students, but no arrests, according to police reports.

The fight took place near the school’s breezeway around noon where, according to video reviewed by one of the school’s resource deputies, the two students started arguing, drawing a crowd, then getting into a fighting stance, then punching each other with closed fists. At one point one of the two was on the ground, and the other ran to him and struck him again.









The dean of students, John White, got to the scene and pulled one student away from the other. Both students were treated by the school nurse, one for a small red mark on the side of his face, the other for a small scrape on his right elbow.

Matanzas Principal Kristin Bozeman requested of the resource deputy that disorderly conduct affray charges be filed against both students. “A person commits an affray,” Florida law states, “if he or she engages, by mutual consent, in fighting with another person in a public place to the terror of the people. The misdemeanor charges were sent to the State Attorney’s office for review.

Contacted and informed about the incident, the two students’ parents or guardians declined to seek charges, saying the fight had been mutual.