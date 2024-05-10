Flagler County Cultural Council Awards $25,000 in Scholarships

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) was honored to present scholarships to the following Flagler County graduating seniors:

Scott Wiggins will attend University of South Florida to study architecture;

Mae Fasnacht will attend Flagler College to study graphic design;

April Bonilla, will attend University of Central Florida to pursue filmmaking;

Winston Sjeda will attend Florida Atlantic University to study theatre/acting; and

Angelina DeMaio will attend Florida Southern College to pursue her dream of music performance/music education









A grant from the John W. Kurtich Foundation for Study and Research for $50,000 was received by the Flagler County Cultural Council for these awards; $25,000 distributed this year and $25,000 to be distributed next year. FC3 is grateful for the support of this Foundation whose mission is to award students in artistic disciplines of music, theatre, architecture, and visual arts.

Nancy Crouch, co-chair of FC3 stated “we are extremely honored to present these namesake scholarships to these students and look forward to their academic and career success.”

Jay Scherr, co-chair of FC3 added “it is a testament to the quality of higher education in the State of Florida that all these newly named Kurtich scholars will attend an in-state college; it is a pleasure to provide this additional financial support to help them pursue their dreams.”

Flagler County Cultural Council, a 501(c)3 is the official Local Arts Agency for Flagler County. Its mission is to advocate, support, and foster collaboration for the arts and humanities. To learn more or to become a member visit: www.flaglerartsandculture.org