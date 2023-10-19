Outreach Event Providing Wide Range of Social Services for Needy at Cattleman’s Hall Friday

Flagler Fall Outreach, a free event providing access to and information about a range of social service, health, education, legal and recovery services, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday (October 20) at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell.
The Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is coordinating the providers on offer. They will have immediate assistance with things like free food and haircuts. Flagler Cares, a regular participant, will have Flu shots and Covid shots available.
“There are times when people slip through the cracks for no other reason than they are unsure where to go for help. This is the place to be,” said Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus. “It is a great benefit to have these shots available to those who want them, especially at this time of year. Cold and flu season is upon us.”
The following agencies/services will be available:
- Grace Community Food Pantry
- Flagler County Free Clinic
- Family Life Center (domestic abuse, sexual assault)
- Daytona State Fresh Start Program (free transition program)
- Flagler OARS (Open Arms Recovery Services)
- Flagler Cares
- Early Learning Coalition
- Volusia/Flagler Coalition for the Homeless
- DCF/SNAP (food assistance)
- Flagler County SHIP
- Daytona State College TRiO
- Care Connect +
- Changing Homelessness
- North Florida Community Action
- Clear Captions
- Flagler Family Assistance Center
- Career Source
- Alpha Women’s Center
- Disability Solutions
- SHINE
- Easterseals
- Seniors’ vs Crime
- SMA|Flagler Access Center
- Flagler Technical College
- Flagler County Emergency Management
- Flagler County Schools FIT Program
- Florida Department of Health-Flagler
- Boys & Girls Club Volusia/Flagler
- Salvation Army
- Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Florida Legal Services
- Flagler County Drug Court Foundation
“This is what Health and Human Services is all about,” Hegedus said. “It’s the people and organizations that come together to help one another in Flagler County.”
