Outreach Event Providing Wide Range of Social Services for Needy at Cattleman’s Hall Friday

Flagler Fall Outreach, a free event providing access to and information about a range of social service, health, education, legal and recovery services, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday (October 20) at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is coordinating the providers on offer. They will have immediate assistance with things like free food and haircuts. Flagler Cares, a regular participant, will have Flu shots and Covid shots available.

“There are times when people slip through the cracks for no other reason than they are unsure where to go for help. This is the place to be,” said Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus. “It is a great benefit to have these shots available to those who want them, especially at this time of year. Cold and flu season is upon us.”

The following agencies/services will be available:









Grace Community Food Pantry

Flagler County Free Clinic

Family Life Center (domestic abuse, sexual assault)

Daytona State Fresh Start Program (free transition program)

Flagler OARS (Open Arms Recovery Services)

Flagler Cares

Early Learning Coalition

Volusia/Flagler Coalition for the Homeless

DCF/SNAP (food assistance)

Flagler County SHIP

Daytona State College TRiO

Care Connect +

Changing Homelessness

North Florida Community Action

Clear Captions

Flagler Family Assistance Center

Career Source

Alpha Women’s Center

Disability Solutions

SHINE

Easterseals

Seniors’ vs Crime

SMA|Flagler Access Center

Flagler Technical College

Flagler County Emergency Management

Flagler County Schools FIT Program

Florida Department of Health-Flagler

Boys & Girls Club Volusia/Flagler

Salvation Army

Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

Florida Legal Services

Flagler County Drug Court Foundation

“This is what Health and Human Services is all about,” Hegedus said. “It’s the people and organizations that come together to help one another in Flagler County.”

