Ellianos Coffee Finally Opens Palm Coast Drive-Thru on SR100

Ellianos Coffee, the Italian-styled drive-through that seemed to be forever under construction in Flagler Plaza on State Road 100 (between Flagler Dental and Suterra Wellness, the medical pot shop) is finally open. The Southeast-spreading brand announced the opening today in a release. The drive-through serve coffee, energy drinks and a quick-service menu.









“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Palm Coast and welcome the community to experience the Ellianos difference,” said a spokesperson for Ellianos Coffee, unnamed in the release. “Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional coffee and creating memorable customer experiences, and we can’t wait to become a daily destination for local coffee lovers.”

The company’s website attributes the founding of the brand to Scott and Pam Stewart of Lake City, who opened their first shop in 2002 and started franchising soon after that. Scott Steward is the CEO, Lawton Unrau the president.

The Palm Coast location offers Ellianos’ full range of beverages, including hot and iced coffees, smoothies, and freezers. Customers can also enjoy a selection of breakfast and lunch items.

Ellianos Coffee continues to expand its presence across Florida, bringing its innovative drive-thru coffee concept to more communities.

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.