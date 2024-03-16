Egg’Stravaganza 2024: A Celebration of Spring in Palm Coast

The City of Palm Coast invites residents and visitors to join in the festivities at our annual Egg’Stravaganza event on Saturday, March 23rd, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Central Park in Town Center.

Attendees can expect a variety of fun activities, such as arts and crafts, face painting, carnival games, and more. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to capture a special moment with the Easter Bunny! For those interested in a keepsake, souvenir photos can be purchased for $2, or you may take your own photos at no charge.









Interactive booths, hosted by local organizations and businesses, will offer fun-filled activities for children, with Easter eggs as rewards for their participation. This year, even more golden eggs will be hidden around Town Center, each containing special prizes, so you will want to get there bright and early! Plus, enjoy the free Carnival Midway, where kids of all ages can play games and win even more eggs! Registration for the event is still open, and local businesses and organizations wishing to participate are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information.

“This year’s Egg’Stravaganza promises to be even better than the last, thanks to our awesome community partners,” said James Hirst, City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Director. “This event is all about bringing our community together and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, come join us for a morning of fun, laughter, and all things spring!”

