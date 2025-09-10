Palm Coast Would Limit Ebike Speeds to 10 MPH on Sidewalks, Ban Riders Younger Than 13 and AirPods While Riding

Palm Coast is about to have strict new ebike regulations.

Based on a proposal the city attorney presented to the City Council Tuesday, and the feedback he received from council members, ebike speeds will be limited to 10 miles per hour on all sidewalks, ebike riders must be 13 or older, ebike riders younger than 16 will be required to wear a helmet, ebike riders of any age may not wear AirPods or headphones while riding, and must–also at any age–carry a sate-issued, photo identification card.

Sheriff Rick Staly suggested to the council that the city adopt an ordinance exceeding state regulations. The sheriff is working with the sponsor of new legislation that would further strengthen ebike regulations statewide. The council followed up, discussing the draft ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. It will likely adopt the reworked ordinance in a few weeks.

“It’s an emerging issue from a public safety perspective, and I think we have to address it,” Council member Charles Gambaro said.

State law grants local governments–for now–the authority to police and regulate roadways in their jurisdiction, even state roadways. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation extending that local authority to regulating ebike-riding.

Ebikes must be operated according to state law similarly to regular bikes. They may go wherever non-ebikes go. Some may legally go up to 20 mph, some to 28 mph. All must be powered by an electric motor of no more than 750 watts.

The regulations Palm Coast is proposing would require that ebikes on “any sidewalk or bicycle path that is not immediately adjacent to a roadway” will not go faster than 10 mph, and that all riders will yield to pedestrians’ right of way. That appears to mean that riders on paths such as the Royal Palms footpath or the Leheigh Trail between Old Kings Road and Colbert Lane may go as fast as 20 or 28 mph.

Council member found the section imprecise–what is “adjacent”?–and looked for a 10 mph limit on “all sidewalks.” That would require the city to install speed limit signs in many places, a cost the council had not considered.

Duffy’s original proposal would have prohibited riders younger than 15 from operating an ebike on public grounds, but not from being passengers on ebikes.

“I’m not comfortable with that age, because we were held on wheels at 12, on bikes,” Mayor Mike Norris said. So the age was lowered to 13, with some discomfort even regarding that limit. “To what extent do we say it’s a parent’s decision whether or not they want to allow their child to operate an ebike,?” Council member Theresa Pontieri said. “I just have a real problem making that decision for parents.”

“I’ve seen adults breaking those rules plenty, too,” Council member Ty Miller said.

There was no disagreement about all riders younger than 16 having to wear helmets, or the requirement that all ebike riders carry identification papers: a government-issued ID, which must be presented to law enforcement upon request.

The proposed ordinance makes a distinction between ebikes and “electric powered cycles.” It defines the latter as “off-highway motorcycles” or dirt bikes as defined by state law, F.S. 317.0003(5) and powered by an electric engine. The Palm Coast definition, however, relies on a liberal and legally vulnerable interpretation of state law that is not as hard-and-fast as it appears. Palm Coast’s ordinance uses the phrase best understood as to conflate electric powered cycles with off-highway motorcycles. Best understood as is not a legally airtight definition, because it is not defined in law. Understood by whom? According to what section of law?

State law addresses “off-highway motorcycles,” defining them as “any motor vehicle used off the roads” and with “not more than two wheels in contact with the ground,” excluding tractors and mopeds. The law does not address ebikes or “electric powered cycles.” Palm Coast would therefore leave it to an officer’s discretion to interpret the type of bike at issue, creating another vulnerability. The city includes three-wheeled powered bikes in that category.

The city would essentially prohibit those “electric powered cycles” from use anywhere in the city–bike lanes, bike paths, city parks and properties, all public rights of way, all city roads, all sidewalks.

Violators of regulations applying to any type of bike would face a $100 fine. Electric powered cycle violators could see their bike confiscated.

“It’s going to be a trial and error, enforcing this thing,” City Attorney Marcus Duffy, who wrote the proposed ordinance, said. “If this goes through and gets passed, the Sheriff’s Office starts enforcing it, I think that’s going to be the learning curve the first couple of months, weeks.”

The legislature may yet further regulate ebikes. Duffy recommends that the city not wait on state regulation, and Miller said “if we have something on the books before they start regulating, then potentially we could be grandfathered in if we believe ours is correct, but if we wait until after them, then potentially we can’t.”

John LeMaster, the Sheriff’s Office’s general counsel,said Sheriff Rick Staly is working with the sponsor of ebike legislation to advance the bill. “ Nothing that Mr. Duffy has suggested is contrary to the draft bill that I’ve seen, it would fall toward a hand in glove with that,” LeMaster said.

St. Johns, Volusia and Putnam counties are working on ebike ordinances of their own.

When the mayor opened the floor to public comment, there was some panicky testimony about ebikes–the current bugaboo shadowing young people–as from Brian Chrestoff, a Casper Court resident. “We have several individuals that use these bikes. They don’t go to school, they don’t ride to the swimming pool,” he said. “They use these bikes strictly to come out at night. What they do is they dress up in Ninja suits. They are completely in black. They wear hoods, they have masks on, and they come out, and they use the golf course as a hiding ground, and they are absolutely untouchable. They hit the houses. My house has been hit nine times, nine times in the last nine months. And what they do is they come out and kick your door in. I just had $1,000 brand new garage door that was smashed with some type of battery ram. And then what they do is they hide their bikes up in the sand traps. They run back up there and you cannot touch them.”

No one else mentioned the phenomenon. It is unclear why the Ring cameras that now leave few streets unsurveilled have not documented the alleged “Ninja” hooliganism.

Jay Wagner, a local resident and 81-year-old ebike rider, said regulating ebikes is valid, “but I don’t think this ordinance is clear. I don’t think it’s definitive. I think it it creates more questions than it answers.” Speaking as a representative of the senior-riding community, Wagner said the concept of regulating ebikes needs more work, too. “We use this for recreation. We use ebikes for health,” he said. “Senior citizens who are riding etrikes are not going to be riding etrikes in the street. It’s far too dangerous.” (Etrikes are electric-powered tricycles.) The city’s sidewalks are not Manhattan’s, he said. “You’ll hardly see anybody walking on the sidewalks, and you’ll see precious few bikers on the sidewalks also. So we’re creating, in my opinion here an issue that is far overblown.”

Tony Amaral, a developer and a candidate for a City Council seat, said the ordinance “needs to be more broad.” He’d just been visiting his son who attends the University of Florid in Gainesville. He saw students using electric skateboards, which are not addressed in the proposed ordinance. He suggested having ebikes registered the way the city requires registration of dogs. At the same time, he favors lowering the permissible riding age, since students who live within two miles of their school may not ride the bus. Ebikes allow students to make it to school and back faster.

Mark Woods raised questions about enforcement. “Once again, we are adding workload expectations to our law enforcement services,” he said. “How many more deputies are we going to need to enforce? The next 300, 400 kids that are riding all over the city on ebikes? How much is that going to cost the citizens for enforcement? I don’t see enforcement of bicycles happening today.”

Pontieri suggested requiring ebike and regular bike merchants to provide an educational brochure to anyone buying such products, and to have the city or Sheriff’s Office provide classes in schools–something the Transportation Planning Organization has already done in summer camps, though those camps draw only a fraction of students. Licensing bike operators, Council member Ty Miller said, could include that educational component more systematically. But that would require a whole new licensing process.

Data on ebike crashes or incidents is lacking. The city’s fire department just started breaking out ebike data.