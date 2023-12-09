The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

DSC Lands $400,000 Justice Department Grant Aimed at Reducing Sexual and Domestic Violence

| | Leave a Comment

A "silent witness" at Flagler County's Family Life Center, the county's only shelter for abused persons, in operation since 1987. (© FlaglerLive)
A “silent witness” at Flagler County’s Family Life Center, the county’s only shelter for abused persons, in operation since 1987. DSC will work with the Family Life Center, among others, to implement its Justice Department grant. (© FlaglerLive)

The U.S. Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women has awarded Daytona State College $400,000 to continue programs educating students, faculty and staff on issues of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The grant also supports DSC CARES (Creating a Responsible Environment for Students), a project that is strengthening existing programs and developing new strategies to meet evolving needs.

DSC will work in partnership with the State Attorney – 7th Judicial Circuit, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and Family Life Centers in Flagler and Volusia counties.




“Sexual assault and harassment can take many forms and we have zero tolerance for any of it,” said DSC President Tom LoBasso. “This grant allows us to maintain and expand our existing awareness, education and training programs for students, faculty and staff.”

The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey reports nearly one in three women and one in six men were stalked in their lifetime with 41% of perpetrators being current or former partners. Locally domestic violence increased 4%, and Volusia County ranks 10th highest among the 67 counties, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Aside from sustaining our ongoing initiatives, such as distributing wallet-sized cards containing survivor resource details, DSC CARES aims to create fresh materials tailored to equip students, faculty, and staff with appropriate, trauma-informed approaches to aid survivors,” said Rabecka Collins, Falcon HOPE Center Director. “CARES is also working on ways to reach older and non-traditional students, making sure our awareness and education really communicates with them. We’re excited to promote safety throughout Daytona State College.”

With the new funding, DSC CARES will focus on strategies to raise awareness and reduce instances of stalking, provide education on developing healthy relationship skills, providing information on available resources and how to report sexual violence, and build trust among students from underserved communities.

All incoming DSC students receive mandatory training on sexual harassment and assault as part of orientation and students cannot register for classes without completing the training. Daytona State provides information and resources to support survivors through the Falcon HOPE Center. The College employs professional counselors who provide confidential counseling, stabilization and referrals for treatment. The College also works with a network of community agencies dedicated to providing free services including forensic testing, counseling and other services.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$7000Raised $5784 towards the $7000 target.$5784Raised $5784 towards the $7000 target.83%
Thank you for being among the 25,000 readers who stop by here every day: You depend on FlaglerLive for reliable, fearless reporting and analysis you cannot get anywhere else. But like freedom, serious journalism depends on its advocates to survive. That means you. That means more than thoughts and good wishes are needed. As a challenging 2024 looms, take a stand for integrity and have a direct voice in fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor: Become a Friend of FlaglerLive, a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donations are tax deductible since FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donate by clicking anywhere in this box. Think of it as buying a scoop, in every sense of the term!  
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.
   

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.