Daytona State College’s Automotive Service Technology Program Re-Accredited

Daytona State College’s Automotive Service Technology program has been re-accredited by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that accredits automotive service programs.









“There is tremendous demand for skilled automotive service technicians,” said Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “ASE’s accreditation is the gold standard and reflects our commitment to provide students with the education and skills they need to pursue a successful and rewarding career.”

ASE accreditation provides assurance that a college or university program meets the quality standards for training automobile technicians at one of three Automobile Service Technology levels. Daytona State College is certified at the highest level, MASTER. Graduation from an ASE accredited college means a student should have similar training from any other ASE accredited college nationwide. Professional certification is the top standard for the profession. Information about professional licensure can be obtained at https://www.aseeducationfoundation.org.

“We are strong supporters and believers in ASE certifications,” said Casey Knecht, Automotive Service Technology’s Assistant Chair. “With these credentials you are typically more desirable and paid more than others without them.”

The Automotive Service Technology program prepares students to enter the rapidly changing and highly technical automotive industry and prepares students to be successful on Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) tests A1 through A8. The entire program is 1,800 hours and can be completed in two years. The courses are offered in sequence during the day and evening at the Advanced Technology College. Students will either select a Day or Evening track and program is divided into nine occupational completion points or courses.

To learn more about DSC’s Automotive Service Technology program, visit https://bit.ly/AutomotiveServiceTechnology.