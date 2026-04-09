Palm Coast Hosting High School District Tennis Tournament at Southern Recreation Center April 14-15

Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center will host the High School District Tennis Tournament on April 14 and 15, featuring seven regional schools competing for spots in the state series.

The tournament includes Matanzas, Bartram Trail, Beachside, Clay, Nease, Ponte Vedra, and St. Augustine. Competition follows a full match format consisting of five singles matches and two doubles matches per round.

Postseason advancement is at stake for both teams and individuals. The top two finishing teams advance to regional play, with regional winners qualifying for the state tournament. Additionally, winners of the number 1 seeded singles and doubles brackets earn automatic qualification to the state tournament, independent of their team’s overall standing.

“This is exactly the kind of event we love bringing to Palm Coast,” said James Hirst, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It gives our residents a chance to experience high-level competition right here at home while highlighting the hard work, discipline, and sportsmanship of these student-athletes.”

The event at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, is free and open to the public. The city expects the two-day event to serve as a hub for area talent as players attempt to extend their season into the regional and state rounds.