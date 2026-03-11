The Palm Coast City Council has in the past 15 months liberalized rules for commercial-truck parking in residential zones, scrapped most prohibitions on outside house paint, scrapped most prohibitions on food trucks and opened backyards to chickens. Now, it appears open to ending the 26-year-old ban on electronic or digital signs in the city.

Palm Coast government is especially interested in adding digital signs of its own at the entrances to Town Center to spur economic activity there. “I think the main driver for the whole thing is here in Town Center. That’s been discussed for a while now, putting signs out,” Mayor Mike Norris said. “I don’t have a problem with them. Actually, I think this is good, because Club Row, the VFW has been pushing for like, two years now to get just a teletype type sign to let people know what’s going on at the VFW.”

Club Row is the stretch of Old Kings Road just north of Palm Coast Parkway that includes the VFW, the Elks Lodge, the Italian-American Club and Club 51, among others.

Council members Theresa Pontieri and Charles Gambaro were more reserved about electronic signs, especially if signs as on Club Row could end up rising like infantries of light. “Does that mean we’re going to have six electronic signs back to back to back to back?” Pontieri asked. “Because I don’t know that our residents really want that. I have a feeling they probably don’t.”

Pontieri is also concerned that a shopping center like BJ’s Wholesale Club would end up with electronic signs for each of its “outparcel” businesses–those smaller box businesses along State Road 100.

“I just don’t want the door to get opened up to Palm Coast looking like Las Vegas,” Gambaro said, but he likes the economic development aspect of it.

The administration is proposing to increase the maximum height of signs in non residential zoning districts from 7 feet to 10 feet, extend the time for temporary banners at such events as grand openings and special events, from 30 to 60 days, and allowing, for the first time, digital signs. Those would be defined as “any sign which has the capability of changing message content through a use of an electronically controlled device.”

Senior Planner Estelle Lens, whop presented the initiative, examined the rules in several other cities. “The common concerns are how to strike a balance between their use and community aesthetics. And how do we allow digital signs without negatively impacting community safety,” she said. The answer: easy and enforceable regulations.

Key regulatory issues are the brightness levels at nighttime, which can be distracting to motorists–and unsafe–as well as how long it takes for one message to switch to another, whether the switch is instantaneous or whether it fades in and out, or swipes from one direction to another, and whether it’s video or a more static sort of message. Palm Coast would require instant transitions or fadeouts.

All municipalities Lens studied set limits on brightness and require automatic dimming based on ambient light. The city would also regulate the pixelation of signs: the closer the pixels are together, the cleaner the signs. The city is aiming for a cleaner look. Higher pixel signs are also more expensive.

The city would prohibit the following types of signs: animation, digital display on wall signs or non conforming signs, flashing, blinking, strobe or similar effects, signs with audio components, and signs on vehicles or trailers.

The signs would be allowed only on certain roads.

Larger signs would be allowed on major arterial roads such as U.S. 1, Matanzas Woods Parkway, Palm Coast Parkway and State Road 100. In other words, 75 percent of the square footage of the sign would be allowed to be a digital display.

Smaller signs would be allowed on minor arterial roads such as Belle Terre Parkway and Belle Terre Boulevard, Old Kings Road north and south of State Road 100, Cypress Point Parkway, Seminole Woods Boulevard, Colbert Lane, Palm Harbor Parkway and Florida Park Drive, the digital area may use up to 50 percent of the sign’s display.

Digital signs would be prohibited on major collector roads that include Royal Palms Parkway, White View Parkway, Rymfire Drive and East Hampton Drive, those being mostly residential.

The allowance would eliminate a running contradiction on the city’s part: other than the school district, which is not regulated by city rules and operates digital signs at a few schools, the city alone operates mobile, low-tech, inexpensive but remarkably unsightly digital signs–those public works relics that suddenly uglify medians to flash orangish messages about special events (when the bulbs function) or, on more justifiable occasions, at election time to direct motorists to polls or in major emergencies. Other than the city’s signs, mobile signs would still be prohibited, even for political campaigns.

Wherever they’re allowed, the digital signs would have to be set back 150 feet from residential property, at least in the current proposal. Pontieri is asking for something closer to 300 feet.

“Should Council decide to allow digital signs in Palm Coast,” Lens said, “staff would prepare an affidavit that would have to be signed by the property owner, signed a notarized whereby the owner would agree with all of the regulations, and this would increase awareness, make enforcement easier and have a higher level of compliance due to the awareness of the regulations.”

Lens said some economic analyses point to improved sales for certain businesses when they use digital signs.

Today’s discussion by the council was in the context of a series of discussions on proposed changes to the Land Development Code. The city’s planning board will consider the proposal and decide whether to recommend the change at its April 15 meeting. The item will return to the council for a workshop before it is up for a vote.