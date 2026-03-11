Palm Coast Council Considers Ending Decades Old Ban on Electronic And Digital Business Signs

The Palm Coast City Council has in the past 15 months liberalized rules for commercial-truck parking in residential zones, scrapped most prohibitions on outside house paint, scrapped most prohibitions on food trucks and opened backyards to chickens. Now, it appears open to ending the 26-year-old ban on electronic or digital signs in the city.
Palm Coast government is especially interested in adding digital signs of its own at the entrances to Town Center to spur economic activity there. “I think the main driver for the whole thing is here in Town Center. That’s been discussed for a while now, putting signs out,” Mayor Mike Norris said. “I don’t have a problem with them. Actually, I think this is good, because Club Row, the VFW has been pushing for like, two years now to get just a teletype type sign to let people know what’s going on at the VFW.”
Club Row is the stretch of Old Kings Road just north of Palm Coast Parkway that includes the VFW, the Elks Lodge, the Italian-American Club and Club 51, among others.
Council members Theresa Pontieri and Charles Gambaro were more reserved about electronic signs, especially if signs as on Club Row could end up rising like infantries of light. “Does that mean we’re going to have six electronic signs back to back to back to back?” Pontieri asked. “Because I don’t know that our residents really want that. I have a feeling they probably don’t.”
Pontieri is also concerned that a shopping center like BJ’s Wholesale Club would end up with electronic signs for each of its “outparcel” businesses–those smaller box businesses along State Road 100.
“I just don’t want the door to get opened up to Palm Coast looking like Las Vegas,” Gambaro said, but he likes the economic development aspect of it.
The administration is proposing to increase the maximum height of signs in non residential zoning districts from 7 feet to 10 feet, extend the time for temporary banners at such events as grand openings and special events, from 30 to 60 days, and allowing, for the first time, digital signs. Those would be defined as “any sign which has the capability of changing message content through a use of an electronically controlled device.”
Senior Planner Estelle Lens, whop presented the initiative, examined the rules in several other cities. “The common concerns are how to strike a balance between their use and community aesthetics. And how do we allow digital signs without negatively impacting community safety,” she said. The answer: easy and enforceable regulations.
Key regulatory issues are the brightness levels at nighttime, which can be distracting to motorists–and unsafe–as well as how long it takes for one message to switch to another, whether the switch is instantaneous or whether it fades in and out, or swipes from one direction to another, and whether it’s video or a more static sort of message. Palm Coast would require instant transitions or fadeouts.
All municipalities Lens studied set limits on brightness and require automatic dimming based on ambient light. The city would also regulate the pixelation of signs: the closer the pixels are together, the cleaner the signs. The city is aiming for a cleaner look. Higher pixel signs are also more expensive.
The city would prohibit the following types of signs: animation, digital display on wall signs or non conforming signs, flashing, blinking, strobe or similar effects, signs with audio components, and signs on vehicles or trailers.
The signs would be allowed only on certain roads.
Larger signs would be allowed on major arterial roads such as U.S. 1, Matanzas Woods Parkway, Palm Coast Parkway and State Road 100. In other words, 75 percent of the square footage of the sign would be allowed to be a digital display.
Smaller signs would be allowed on minor arterial roads such as Belle Terre Parkway and Belle Terre Boulevard, Old Kings Road north and south of State Road 100, Cypress Point Parkway, Seminole Woods Boulevard, Colbert Lane, Palm Harbor Parkway and Florida Park Drive, the digital area may use up to 50 percent of the sign’s display.
Digital signs would be prohibited on major collector roads that include Royal Palms Parkway, White View Parkway, Rymfire Drive and East Hampton Drive, those being mostly residential.
The allowance would eliminate a running contradiction on the city’s part: other than the school district, which is not regulated by city rules and operates digital signs at a few schools, the city alone operates mobile, low-tech, inexpensive but remarkably unsightly digital signs–those public works relics that suddenly uglify medians to flash orangish messages about special events (when the bulbs function) or, on more justifiable occasions, at election time to direct motorists to polls or in major emergencies. Other than the city’s signs, mobile signs would still be prohibited, even for political campaigns.
Wherever they’re allowed, the digital signs would have to be set back 150 feet from residential property, at least in the current proposal. Pontieri is asking for something closer to 300 feet.
“Should Council decide to allow digital signs in Palm Coast,” Lens said, “staff would prepare an affidavit that would have to be signed by the property owner, signed a notarized whereby the owner would agree with all of the regulations, and this would increase awareness, make enforcement easier and have a higher level of compliance due to the awareness of the regulations.”
Lens said some economic analyses point to improved sales for certain businesses when they use digital signs.
Today’s discussion by the council was in the context of a series of discussions on proposed changes to the Land Development Code. The city’s planning board will consider the proposal and decide whether to recommend the change at its April 15 meeting. The item will return to the council for a workshop before it is up for a vote.
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Comments
James says
“… Palm Coast government is especially interested in adding digital signs of its own at the entrances to Town Center to spur economic activity there. “I think the main driver for the whole thing is here in Town Center. …”
Is this a joke?
As mentioned they already have a “Central Park” (and a Staten Island to the east end, near Old Kings in my opinion), so I guess a “Times Square” couldn’t have been far behind.
This place is nuts… again, just an opinion.
James says
The problem with “Town Center” is it’s not the town center.
The only neon sign you need there is a giant arrow on the top of city hall with the words “pay water bill here” on it.
Just my opinion.
Just call me disappointed says
I can’t wait for the next two years to come quickly so Palm Coast can return back to normalcy and get rid of you know who and his electronic billboards and chickens and navy blue-painted houses and commercial trucks in driveways and gosh knows whatever else his handlers have dreamed up!
Just call me appointed says
You mean Gambaro? He’ll be gone sooner than that.
Just call me disappointed says
Not the Brigadier General.
I was referring to the napoleon wannabee.
Richard Trotter says
Omg.. this sounds like hell.. where is this place located lol. You Palm Coast people crack me up. All doomsday, all doom and gloom, I have never seen a place so full of ignorant, miserable people.
James says
“… where is this place located… ”
Can you be a little more specific?
To which “place” are you referring… Palm Coast or Town Center? Palm Coast might be on the map by now, but you’re still gonna need a little help with finding Town Center.
Just say’n.
Elaine says
For the last 20 + years, our City Council has refused to allow signs. Why now? I hope the city looks at its history and understands why it was important then and why it’s important now. As an example: https://flaglerlive.com/palm-coast-sign-ordinance/.
Here is the current code for signs:https://library.municode.com/fl/palm_coast/codes/land_development_code?nodeId=PACOUNLADECO_CH12SIAD
And lest we forget why A1A is so beautiful:https://flaglerlive.com/billboardremoval-a1a/
Koyote says
Just shows to go you the truth in the old adage ….
‘If at first you don’t succeed ….
Lower your standards”
TR says
So because now the city wants them they will lift the band? Great.
How about putting some of those marble section signs that are at every section with the newest two for the woodlands which are about a mile apart. Every section along US-1 has one for every section except Leheigh Woods (R section.) They can put one at bothe ends of Royal Palms Pkwy. One on Belle Terre and the other on US-1 north.
Pig Farmer says
Oh God no!
The enshitification of Flagler county continues.
Crystal Lang says
You are right Ms Pontieri the residents DO NOT want these signs. 1. VFW – why would people want to know what is going on there you have to be a veteran to be a member. My husband and I tried to go there for lunch and was turned away because we were not veterans that was two years ago. 2. Elks – advertises their activities on facebook the world is on facebook you can’t miss it. They open there dinner dances to the public and encourage all to attend. 3. Italian American Club – they have a website and a calendar you can view. 4. Club51 – Also has a website and a calendar you can view the activities. You also have to be a member of all above unless a member brings you in so being that I’m not a member of any of the clubs why would I want to read one sign after another advertising what is happening at the club instead of my eyes on the road looking out for E-Bikers… Forget rules that alone is a joke. Rules allowing to park your truck in your driveway went out the window. Already on my street a pick up truck from a company in another town far from here parks in the swale and on the lawn, 2 houses down half on the lawn and half on the driveway and the problem with this is code enforcement, these residents are not stupid they know when to move the trucks and on weekends forget about it. If the city is going to end these bans then the city should hire more code enforcement officers and work on weekends, weekends are a mess. Hiring additional code enforcement officers will not only ensure rules are being adhered to it will also employ some of the folks that are complaining there is no work in Palm Coast. What signs are needed on Matanzas Woods Pkwy, everybody knows there is a Dollar General there. The only signs I can think of on the roads noted in the article would be developers and builders advertising their next community. This makes no sense, however, since it does not involve builders or developers it just may get a big fat NO. These signs will be a safety hazard for everyone not to mention it will look like Route 1 in New Jersey. One neon sign after another and one fender bender after another. Not a good idea, for once agree with the residents.
JC says
No offense but not everyone is on Facebook. The world isn’t on Facebook, and there’s plenty of people who don’t utilize social media. Also there are still some people who don’t utilize the internet, and yes those people do exist here in Palm Coast. The more I read your comment, the more I think you enjoy when people get hit with code enforcement tickets aka a code enforcement nazi that some people here in Palm Coast calls them.
Also I have to go back to the VFW comment, why you went to the VFW when you were aware that they were for veterans only? I know well in advance that I will never go to the Club Alley locations on Old Kings Road due to I don’t fit any the requirements to join their memberships.
Crystal Lang says
My comments were not meant to offend anyone that does not have facebook or social media or you. I would like to clarify some of my comments to you. You asked why I would go to the VFW if I knew I had to be a vet to enter. The VFW WAS open to the public two years ago we have gone to lunch there a few times when we moved to Palm Coast, we were unaware of the change in policy when we tried to go back. Code enforcement nazi!!! I made that comment on a violation I received over a stupid tree I replaced on my lawn. It wasn’t to the liking of the City of Palm Coast I was not aware of tree regulations. The comment about the pick up truck, the resident has an personal SUV and a personal pick up truck parked in the driveway because a trailer is parked in the garage therefore the only space the work truck can park in is on the swale and like I said it’s a company that is based about an hour and a half from Palm Coast. So please tell me why is it ok for this truck to be parked on the swale all during the week and all weekend long…. and it’s not just on the street I live on it’s on other streets as well. I have absolutely no issue or problem with being able to park your work truck in your driveway what I have an issue or a problem with is noncompliance. They are aware of the rules and regulations so, I don’t think your comment about “code enforcement nazi” was fair. That does not make me enjoy when people get dinged. And by the way I do not have facebook or any other social media platforms and yes I do have a computer however it is not the way I find out about activities going on in our our City. And no I am NOT old and I do have plenty of hobbies when I am not at work. As far as the signs go did you ever try and read an entire sign while you are driving past it.? However, in the scheme of things the City is going to do what the City wants to do all we can do is voice our opinions and that is exactly what I am doing.
JC says
I would highly recommend to use paragraphs when making responses, not just one long paragraph like you did again. Honestly I can’t read your response, because from your tone it sounds like an angry boomer who can’t even press the Enter button on their keyboard to create paragraphs. People don’t want to read a giant wall of text that isn’t separated by paragraphs.
Laurel says
LOL!
DMFinFlorida says
Horrible idea! I agree with what Crystal Lang said above. I understand that with growth there are inevitably changes. But digital signs along Matanzas Woods and Belle Terre? And Florida Park Drive?! Have you lost your minds? This isn’t Orlando or Miami or Tampa! UGH!!!!!
JC says
Some of these boomer comments are funny. All of this regarding electronic signs and most older population people who have no hobbies except to go on FlaglerLive and complain non-stop within the comment section makes this whole situation quite sad.
When I go outside Palm Coast, I see tons of businesses using electronic signs with no issues and no extra accidents. People gotta learn to stop complaining about trivial things.
Laurel says
Some of your bigoted comments are funny.
Skibum says
Yes, let’s make a Manhattan style Palm Coast town center Times Square! Bring in a New Orleans style jazz band parading up and down the streets of Town Center while you’re at it, council members, and have them throw beads at onlookers! Commission the turtle sculpture artist to create “The Largest Turtle In The World” art piece to plop onto a vacant piece of swamp land next to the Intracoastal Waterway to attract out of state tourists! Run “adopt an alligator” campaign to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce so they have enough funds to get in on the fun and dream up more schemes to attract more people, more auto traffic and congestion, and more insanity to our local area. And don’t forget to make sure all of the electronic and digital signs you are wanting to approve have bright, flashing lights around the perimeter of the signs, like the adult strip clubs have to draw the leering men into their establishments. Nothing succeeds like success!
Linda says
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind…do this, don’t do that…can’t you read the sign? (1970 Five Man Electrical Band) And now they want to add electronic and digital signs. These people need to go home and read a book, find a hobby other than continuing to pollute and ruin Flagler County.
Janie says
I am so extremely disappointed. In this modern age most find businesses via Google, Yelp or Facebook. The majority of businesses that wish to have this type of glowing sign are chains, providing service worker wages. The argument of attracting additional business to lower unemployment rates in our county therefore is misaligned with the quality of employment residents wish to obtain.
Our city over the years has chosen to loosen or ignore the basic elements a commission is established to guide. These would include setting standards such as maintaining a certain number of native trees when building property (eliminated in favor of easier development). They have neglected to properly preserve a standard for streetscapes, a responsibility to plan infrastructure. Think reducing the view of electrical stations or sewage pumps. Guiding growth to include pedestrian centered infrastructure; most areas do not even have sidewalks. Arts promotion through murals and musical groups. Lastly, organizing litter and waste reduction programs. I do commend the city for continuing to offer recycling but the amount of litter and plastics entering the canals and streaming into the ocean as drastically increased. Promoting awareness and prioritizing ‘city beautiful’ campaigns and working to help enforce litter violations are minimal.
I BEG our city leaders to stop the slippery slope. The number of housing developments will attract service based businesses even without the garish glow. Focus on attracting business that will support a living wage. Custom manufacturing, engineering firms, solar manufacturing. I know this is all easier said than done, but let’s set a standard as a community, define that goal and not settle.
Laurel says
Wait a minute…I thought that certain politicians demanded painting black over chalk colored crosswalks because they were supposedly too distracting! What happened? Money? Yeah, follow it for this fiasco.
Last New Year, we were watching the ball drop in Times Square on TV. The whole scene was nothing but advertising all over. Even the celebraters were wearing commercially endorsed hats. It was disgusting. We changed the channel and watched the fireworks in Australia, which was majorly fantastic! Put Times Square to shame.
Commercials are constantly being shoved down our throats. Keep it out of the Hammock. Keep it out of Florida.