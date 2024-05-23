Development Is Devouring the Tree Canopy. Palm Coast and Flagler Officials Say They’re Trying to Catch Up With Protection.

Note: this is the second of two articles on today’s “Meet the Mayors” event. See the other: “Palm Coast Mayor Alfin Hints Against Rolled Back Tax Rate This Year, But Says ‘New Sources of Revenue’ Ahead.”

There was a bit of a disconnect today in a panel discussion by county and city leaders about how attractive Flagler County is to its residents and those who keep pouring in, and how quickly developments are razing swaths of tree canopy. They spoke of the importance of preserving the region’s quality of life.









But they also spoke of how the torrid growth rate is inevitably bringing congestion, bringing numerous developments, some of them–as with a 6,000-home plan in Bunnell–colossal, and even crime: an uptick in the recent crime rate after years of decline is attributed to thefts from developments under construction.

All this as trees have become as essential as ever as a hedge against climate change, if not as a public safety matter: at the end of the discussion, Ed Fuller, one of the people in the audience, asked the panel how they would broaden their definition of public safety beyond police and fire services to include clean water, good roads, healthy parks that make life livable and safe. He might as well have included clean air and trees. “If your definition would change maybe you would think differently about it,” Fuller told them. “It’s not just fire. It’s not just the Sheriff’s Department.”

The county’s five mayors, the county commission chairman and a sheriff’s chief were the panelists at the annual Flagler County Realtors Association’s “Meet the Mayors” event, which combined lunch with questions from an audience of about 50, many of them realtors. The event can sometimes be dull, drawing on generalizations as each government representatives cheers about his or her city. Just as often, questions from the audience challenge the panelists to go beyond the gloss of annual reports and happy-faced PR talk. They usually rise to the occasion.









“I’m for development. I’m also really for conservation of the planet,” one of the audience members said. “We’re heading with so much development, with so many trees suddenly gone, and where all the water is going to go.” What are the local governments’ plan, she asked.

Marineland has a plan. Its mayor, Angela TenBroeck–who a few months ago was an invited panelist at the last global climate change summit in Dubai–detailed it. Other cities and the county are hoping to catch up. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin in an interview after the panel discussion was candid: “Quite frankly, we’re just behind the times.” he said. “I think that my predecessors did not take the time to review, update and rewrite the comprehensive plan because they weren’t aware of how quickly our city anyway would build out. I think we’re behind the eight-ball quite frankly. I think we have an opportunity now to get ahead of the curve a little bit, because once it’s gone, you can’t replace it. So I think that we were just behind and now we’re doing everything we can to get caught up and make sure that we don’t allow that to continue in the future.”



Alfin acknowledged that the clear-cutting of trees and vegetation in subdivision under construction “is an issue. What it does is it upsets the balance between the natural environment and the growth and development.” The natural environment, he said, needs to be protected. The leading concern from residents responding to questions about the city’s comprehensive plan, which is currently being rewritten, is environmental preservation and quality of life.

That, of course, is not reflected in the city’s current environmental standards, which allow builders to entirely clear lots or subdivisions for home construction, and only require the planting of a couple of twiggish trees per standard lot afterward. In planned developments, the requirements for green set-asides are more rigorous, but those end up being reflected in segregated copses of trees or existing wetlands that would be unbuildable anyway, while the rest of the acreage is clearcut.









There are some similarities in the county. The scenic A1A corridor through the Hammock has a protective overlay, where tree surveys are required and tree protection is part of any development. But that standard doesn’t apply to the rest of Flagler. “We’re trying to catch up the remainder of the unincorporated county to reflect more closely with the Scenic A1A corridor,” County Commission Chair Andy Dance said. “I don’t think there is any comparison. That is a unique ecosystem that has a special level of protection. But we have to catch up the other parts to where we specify and measure our mature canopy trees and protect them in upland areas, because wetland areas for the most part are protected.” But he, said, “upland areas where we can maintain mature canopy trees should be the focus so that there is scattered canopy amongst the clearing.”

On several occasions when the County Commission has reviewed development applications, Dance has raised the issue of tree protection–and found himself disarmed by a lack clearer, stronger protective ordinances–or enforcement of those ordinances before it’s too late, such as the requirement that developers carefully delineate the development zone from tree lines.



“The one thing that I’ve noticed that can help alleviate the trees being removed is stronger enforcement during the initial stages of development of the tree protection barriers,” Dance, a landscape architect, said. “Far too often there are projects where the clearing proceeds and the tree-protection barriers haven’t been installed. When they’re properly installed at the right distance from the trees, they have a very high percentage of survivability. But once you start raking and clearing inside the drip lines of the trees, then the trees start to decline and you lose trees or they just pull them out by mistake without those barriers up.” That requires enforcement at the site-clearing stage before any tractors or mechanical equipment rumbles in. “Making sure that the barriers are up is a critical component that should be enforced with fines.”

Alfin said there’s a “natural conflict” between tree protection and growth, and he stressed that any additional protection also conflicts with efforts to make housing more affordable: any regulation that makes it more difficult for builders to build, or that adds environmental requirements on builders, would likely raise the cost of construction, and therefore of housing, at least in standard subdivisions of single-family homes. Those issues diminish where more dense developments, like apartment complexes, clear a much smaller area while providing housing for a much greater number of people.

“So carving out those places that need to be protected for the future is incredibly important,” Alfin said, before turning to TenBroeck, the Marineland mayor: “I think you represent a model of a unique ecosystem, so we can look to you as as where we would like to get to in the future.”

Marineland is an incorporated town of seven permanent inhabitants–animals outnumber human beings–but around 150 people work there, with the University of Florida or the dolphin attraction, and the city is planning on acquiring developable land to build housing for those residents, some of whom spend one month, some of them six months, some 18 months as they cycle through their assignments. “We’re not all tree huggers. We have ideas about what we should do going forward,” TenBroeck said, “and we intend on developing it in a way that’s logical, climate resilient.”

To the west of Marineland spread 42,000 acres of preserved land. “It’s very important that we make sure that we maintain that for the health of all of the communities in Flagler County,” the mayor said. Science, she said, should frame the discussion. “Trees are heat protectors. So it is a stressor that as we get warmer, we need more trees. It is important that we maintain not only new trees, but we have arborist come through and maintain the canopies of our historic and old trees.”



Several questions were directed at Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson regarding the newly announced plan in that city of a 6,000-home development that will sprawl westward over the next 10 to 15 years, quintupling Bunnell’s population of 3,600. The development, Robinson said, is in the conceptual stage and would go from denser clusters the closer it is to Bunnell’s core to less dense development as it moves west.

“There will be a lot of green space and they’re interested to see what comes back environmentally,” Robinson said. “Haw Creek is there, wetlands are there. So each development area neighborhood will have its own recreational area. There will be trails. Again, this is a conceptual look. And of course my thing is, I want to make sure at the end of the day when it’s all said and done, it looks like it did when it came to us for conception, because that’s important to me that we don’t rape the land and get rid of all the trees and have nothing but houses.”

So you’re looking for an immaculate conception,” Alfin told her.

“Yeah, sure,” Robinson said without skipping a beat. “It happened once before.” The audience roared. It was by far the best, if also the most scientifically inaccurate, line of the day.