DeSantis Decrees that Legislature Will Void Disney’s Autonomy on Development Rights

The feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. escalated Monday after the governor said that the state Legislature intends to void an agreement on Disney development rights for years to come.
That Disney contract, signed earlier this year unbeknownst to the governor before the new special taxing district legally took over, essentially gave Disney development rights for years to come – in direct contradiction of what DeSantis had planned for when he began the work to take away some of Disney’s self-governing powers a year ago.
Speaking at a press conference from Lake Buena Vista near the Disney site, DeSantis said he has been working with House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on a bill that may not be introduced until next week that would revoke any agreements made by Disney earlier this year. Neither of the legislative leaders attended the press conference.
“The people’s will is established and is upheld,” DeSantis said to applause. “At the end of the day, we made the decision as a state, as a people, through the medium of our elections that we would not have one corporation serving as its own government.”
In a response, an unnamed Disney spokesperson sent a comment originally made on March 29.
“All agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”
In addition, the governor said that state lawmakers would also now repeal state law that gives Disney an exemption for self-regulating their rides.
DeSantis also said that the district owns a lot of land not currently used by Disney. The governor speculated that the state could use that land for other purposes. “People have said, maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusements parks. Someone even said, ‘Maybe you need another state prison? Who knows. I just think that the possibilities are endless, and so that is now going to be analyzed to see what would make the most sense.”
DeSantis also said that the corporation would no longer be able to do their own property assessments, but Disney said that is not the case.
“Disney does not assess our property,” a spokesman wrote in an email. “The Orange County tax assessor assesses all property in Orange County including Disney, Sea World and Universal. In other words, the same government official that assesses Universal and Sea World also assesses Walt Disney World.”
DeSantis has been working to take away Disney’s power over the past year after the corporation spoke out on a piece of legislation, the Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The measure, which ultimately went into law, bans teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. (The Legislature is currently pursuing a PreK to 8th grade measure on that same issue.)
The Florida GOP-controlled Legislature passed a measure in February to allow the state to officially take control over Disney World’s special tax district, where it was renamed from the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, with a new five-member board appointed by DeSantis. But unknown at that time, earlier in February, the previous Disney-allied board signed a long-lasting development agreement that dramatically limits the control that can be exercised over the company and its district.
In response, DeSantis ordered a civil and criminal investigation into the new arrangement, writing to the state’s inspector general that the deal “appears to suffer from serious legal infirmities, including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violation, such as conflict of interest and self-dealing.”
The Florida Legislature created the Reedy Creek Improvement District in 1967 so that Disney could develop the infrastructure for their theme parks at no cost to Florida taxpayers – which the corporation did for decades without oversight.
Speaking at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, CEO Bob Iger spoke about the controversy between the company and DeSantis in the year since they took a stand against the Parental Rights in Education proposal.
“In taking the position, the governor got very angry about the position Disney took and seems like he’s decided to retaliate against us, including the naming of a new board to oversee the property and the business, in effect to seek to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right. And that just seems really wrong to me, against any company or individual but particularly against the company that means so much to the state that you live in.”
State Sen. Linda Stewart, a Democrat who represents part of Orange County, provided this statement:
“Governor DeSantis’ press conference was about retaliation, not good government. Turning corporations and properties over to government-control, as DeSantis proposes, just because the governor doesn’t like a position they’ve taken on gay rights, belongs in the playbooks of banana republics, not the state of Florida. We are not going to turn Disney over to his anti-gay mob.”
She added: “The idea of building a prison or even a nuclear plant at Disney is out of the question and reeks of a hostile takeover. We cannot dissolve the largest tourism attraction for our state and one of our largest economic engines because someone wants to prove a point. Targeting a family-oriented theme park, revered by tourists from around the world, just to get even is akin to cutting off your nose to spite your face. It’s not a good look for the governor.”
The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix
Comments
Stop the madness that is DeSantis! says
From Dictionary.com:
DEFINITION FOR FASCISM (1 OF 1)
noun
(sometimes initial capital letter)
a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.
Old Guy says
If “the people” truly had a problem with Disney speaking out against the bill they would have stopped patronizing all things Disney. Of course that did not happen.
Laurel says
Maybe baby Ronnie can throw another retaliation tantrum, and pass some b.s. bill in a dark closet, at three am in the morning, while burning our tax money wastefully. This immature, unprofessional has no vision beyond his own nose, and has no clue what he is doing and what effect it will have on this state. The baby got spanked, and is now crying.
Jonathan says
I totally agree. Every time he opens his mouth he is showing voters not just in Florida but all over this country what an immature unprofessional sneaky individual he is. He has no business being in politics. He may have snowed some to get re-elected but that is as far as his political career will go. Disney is going to chew him up and spit him out an make a bigger fool of him then they already have. He is a tiny fish in a big pond and he won’t be swimming too long.
Duncan says
If DeSantis was not so vain, he would realize that most Floridians are going to side with Disney. It is obvious he is not speaking for the people of Florida; he is speaking for his own bruised ego. He is just a “mini-me” version of Trump.
Ray W. says
Article I, Section 10 of Florida’s constitution reads as follows: “Prohibited laws.- No bill of attainder, ex post facto law or law impairing the obligation of contract shall be passed.”
If the courts find that a “long lasting development agreement” meets the definition of a contract, it may be that the constitution will prevail over anything the governor or the legislature tries to do.
DaleL says
Also, if somehow the Florida Constitution contract clause gets bypassed, there is the US Constitution contract clause.
Article I, Section 10, Clause 1: “No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.”
Those who are disagree with this blatant exercise in abuse of power, should write, email, or call their State representative and senator.
Laurel says
Ray W: I would say that 50 years is a long lasting development agreement. One that has brought Florida billions of dollars without any complaints about self governing (they do follow state and federal laws). Baby Ronnie wasn’t even interested in the previous four years. Not until Disney openly disagreed with him.
I hear what you’re saying, but what bothers me is that these politicians are going full out on stuff that they know will effect their base, who is easily lead, with no thought of how these bills will effect the future beyond the current political race. Much is really blatantly foolish, and not thought out, at all. There is definitely a desire to continue to polarize the country, and even though I think Democrats tend to not get their cases across, I’m not seeing them behaving in a false manner. The Republicans, however, are in full force towards a hostile takeover of our country and are not so honest in the process.
Man, I still wish you would do your article explaining Republican beliefs in the near past, in a way that most people would understand. The minds now are so short circuited, in many cases, that if you come off too intellectual, they will shut down quickly. I’m sorry to say it that way, but that’s how I see it. People desperately need to be reminded of what values Republicans originally had, and maybe how they got to this point.
Anyway, I’m glad you wrote in. I keep looking for sanity in our system, and hope it prevails.
Janet Sullivan says
This man is showing us who he is and we should believe him. He started down this road because he doesn’t support freedom of speech. He continues down this road because he is revengeful and immature. Can you imagine how dangerous it would be to have this petty, petty man-child be our commander-in-chief and in charge of our foreign relationships, strategies, and actions? God help us all.
Tony says
Besides he is a wanna be coward and dictator he isn’t doing nothing for the people in fl never has!
Dennis C Rathsam says
Maybe Floridians, will get lucky and Disney will leave. Universal is a better way to spend the day!
DaleL says
Universal and all the other large corporations in Florida are watching this anti-corporation behavior play out. If Disney is forced to leave, expect a new larger “Disney Universe” in Georgia to replace Disney World in Florida. Universal and the other theme parks will build satellite parks in business friendly Georgia to compete and siphon off some of the tourists. Universal will not likely continue to invest and expand in a state that is anti-corporation.
When government attacks corporations, it does not matter if it is a liberal socialist government or a populist right government. Either way is bad for business, jobs, and the people.
Laurel says
Dennis: Disney ain’t going anywhere. They’ll slap DeSantis around some more. I said earlier, with Iger in control, Ronnie will get slapped, then they will give him a bit of a back door and let him slip away with his tail tucked between his legs.
c says
Ron DeSantis – March 30,2023 – a Pennsylvania speech (promoting his book?) said :
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis said on Twitter. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”
Pots and Kettles, Ronnie?
Goose and Gander?
Liar, hypocritic, power-hungry, authoritarian, fascist, with situational ethics – as in ‘whatever gets me a vote’ – There’s something for everyone here in Florida.
Yes, not just any fascist politico – he’s OUR fascist politico – with a free dose of hypocrisy for every voter.
And now, he’s also closing in on ‘The Trump’ on Politifact with the percentage of claims
‘Mostly False 29% ; False 26% ; Pants on Fire 4%’
as opposed to Trumps’ record of :
‘Mostly False 19% ; False 37% ; Pants on Fire 18%’
Of course, no-one can match the great “Orange One’ for the sheer volume of lies and mistruths, but DeSantis is going for quality, not quantity in his lies.
Dave says
It would be a hoot ( of course it would never happen) if Disney the largest tourism attraction in the state and most likely in all the US up and decided to close their doors and move to GA or SC and a away from DeathSantis. I can see it all now a large RV or single wide trailer park in its place. :) Disney has a year ending Dec. 31, 2022, Disney’s balance sheet showed $202.12 billion in total assets and a net worth of $108 billion so don’t push the mouse . :)
DaleL says
Disney Universe has a certain ring to it. Perhaps Disney is already buying up land somewhere around Homerville, Georgia 31634. A little place with less than 3,000 people. I’m confident that Governor Brian Kemp would welcome such a development.
It just might happen. At first it would supplement and reduce the overcrowding at Disneyland. Eventually, Disneyland might close and be sold off to developers. The land might be made into just another senior housing development. The “Villages of Orlando” so to speak.
Jim says
This is a joke. DeSantis is a joke. All this because Chapek stuttered and stammered about Disney supporting LGBTQ rights. The message is that Florida is not business friendly unless you kowtow to right wing ideology. I hope DeSantis runs for president. It’ll be fun to watch the national media destroy him.
Charles says
Why would the Governor attack the largest employer in the State of Florida? Because he is vindictive and making a complete fool of himself nationally.
Stephen says
I thought Republicans were for business? Remember they are coming for all of our rights.We are a free Florida according to the governors own words.
Skibum says
I was surprised, no – shocked actually, to receive a message a couple of days ago from a friend who lives just outside the Philippines capital of Manila, asking me who this DeSantis guy is that he is hearing so many bad things about! Can you imagine! As far away as the Philippines, and I’m sure even beyond, his acrimony, his hate, his vengefulness is making headlines and warnings in the international media! Apart from that, I think his blood pressure is really spiking right now, being a law school grad and knowing full well that 1) government doing what he and the GOP legislature has done to try to spank Mickey Mouse as the result of a private corporation’s 1st amendment right to make corporate statements and policy will only hurt him, the GOP and Florida much more than it will ever hurt Disney; and 2) Disney’s Reedy Creek agreement that was discussed in open meetings per this state’s Sunshine Law, signed/sealed/delivered and in force as a legal contract for decades to come has the force of law that will be extremely difficult if not impossible for gov Ronny tantrumonious or his munchkin puppet board members and the legislature to overturn regardless of any legislation they may put forward. And if they do try to undermine a past legal contract with some spurious legislation, I have much more confidence in mighty Mickey Mouse coming out ahead in court than mini-trump and his mischievous minions, who continue to take so many freedoms away from this state’s citizens, businesses, schools and universities, and visitors alike. It is height of hypocrisy for the idiot gov and the FL GOP to claim Florida as “the freedom state”!
Jackson1955 says
Keep on poking the bear, Ron. You think you’re such a tough guy, but frankly, we cannot take any grown man, who’s wearing white rain boots, serious.
Come on Disney, Close up shop and move to a beautiful Blue state like New Mexico!
Donald J Trump says
Someone needs to throw Ron a life line, he has create a situation that he can’t overcome, maybe my offer of a 12 gauge shotgun would be appropriate.