Daytona Area Home Sales Remain Steady in June

Home sales across the Daytona Beach area remained steady in June.

An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 461 existing single-family homes (detached) were sold in the Daytona Beach area with median home sales price of $377,500. That’s a more than 4 percent increase in total home sales compared to June 2022, but it’s 3.5 percent lower than home sales in May. Reports show sales volume during July was up 7 percent compared to last year, and 2.6 percent higher than home sales volume in May. Year to date, single family home sales reported in the Daytona Beach MLS are down 11 percent.









The median home sales price in the Daytona Beach area rose roughly 2 percent over last year to $377,500. That number is down marginally from the previous month, according to MLS reports. Year to date, MLS reports indicate the median sales price is nearly level that of the first six months of 2022.

“The Daytona Beach housing market has definitely cooled a bit this year, an intended consequence of the Fed’s activities to slow inflation,” said Daytona Beach Area Realtor Ron Wysocarski, Broker and CEO of Wyse Home Team Realty in Daytona Beach, FL.

The inventory levels of available homes listed for sale in Daytona Beach increased in June, with the MLS reporting that there were roughly 43 more homes on the market than the month prior. Overall, MLS reports show inventory levels were more than 22 percent higher than the number of homes available in June last year.

“Inventory of single family homes in our market is up in both monthly and annual comparisons,” Wysocarski said. “It’s good news for buyers that means more homes to choose from and a little more negotiating power.”









Wyse Home Team Realty also analyzed data for key areas where home buyers’ shop. The reports show sales were down in all areas except Mainland Daytona, where sales remained the same. New Smyrna Beach held the top spot for highest median sales price during June, at $490,000.