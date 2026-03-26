Records Reveal Some Details as Construction Starts On Scaled Down Data Center in Palm Coast’s Town Center

Construction has begun on a somewhat scaled down, 35,000-square-ft., 10 megawatt data center in Palm Coast’s Town Center that will be a cable landing station for undersea internet cables, including one owned by Google. The cables will emerge from the ocean in Flagler Beach, which almost two years ago signed a deal with the company for use of rights-of-way in the city.

DC Blox claims on its website that the facility will accommodate 16 undersea cables. In its deal with Flagler Beach, the city agreed to up to six, not 16. The company also states on its webpage about the project that it is Built on over 20 acres to accommodate long-term growth. In fact, based on site plans and other development documents obtained by FlaglerLive, the facility is on 7 acres that DC Blox sold to another company last summer. The business will employ 15 people.

The project has been cloaked in secrecy until now. DC Blox operated under a provision of state law that allows certain economic development initiatives to be confidential for one to two years. DC Blox operated under that cloak even though it revealed its plans at Flagler Beach City Commission meetings two years ago.

The project was originally referred to by its code name of Project Orchid, and subsequently, when DC Blox sold the parcel, as “Parakeet Gumbo.” The building is frequently referred to as a “telecommunication office building” rather than a data center. On Feb. 20, 2025, DC Blox sold 7 of its 34 acres in Town Center to Tarpon Services of Wilmington, which filed the site plan.

Based on a geotechnical engineering report prepared for the company in September 2024, the building plan at the time was submitted as a 50,460-square-foot facility. As late as last summer, the plan called for a 33,408-square-ft. “data center building,” as described by a city document, and a 13,250-square-foot equipment yard, totaling 46,709 square feet. At that size, it would still have had to be publicly vetted and approved by the city’s planning board.

Planning Manager Phong Nguyen let the company know: “Please address in details the MEP equipment yard because it makes a difference whether your application is approved administratively or going to Planning Board,” he wrote in his comments in response to the site plan application. By October, the building had been scaled down, enabling it to keep the plan out of public view.

“Projects that are 40,000 and greater up to less than 100,000 are required to go before PLDRB and projects 100,000 sq ft and greater will have to go before PLDRB and City Council,” Planning Manager Phong Nguyen said in an email. “Since DC Blox project is under 40,000 sq ft, it was reviewed and approved administratively.”

The city issued a development order on Oct. 21, 2025, after approving the site plan, when it was still rejecting FlaglerLive’s requests for the records, which were made available on Feb. 27. (The applicant is Ajit Abraham, a project manager of data center at Jacobs, the global company.)

According to its site plan, the data center will sit on a 7-acre site south of Royal Palms Parkway and west of Town Center Boulevard. The building will be 34,875 square feet (including a 52-square-ft. Guard house), stretching just over 263 feet in length and 131 feet in width and rising 32 feet. The facility will have a screened mechanical, electrical and plumbing yard. Roads and parking will cover 76,300 square feet. (See an aerial perspective here and here and the site layout here.)

The company is not saying how much water the data center will use, only that it will use limited amounts. “Unlike many data centers of the past, our data centers use a closed-loop water cooling system,” DC Blox said in a company “fact sheet” issued through the city. “The system is filled once with utility water but then continuously recirculates water throughout the system without the need to replenish its supply or to expel used water into the environment. The overall water usage of our facility is similar to that of a small commercial building.”

For water, according to construction plans, the site will connect to an existing 8-inch water main that runs along Town Center Boulevard. A 2-inch water service line is planned for the building, and an 8-inch line for the building’s fire protection. A July 2024 test of the fire hydrant near the site measured a flow of 1,060 gallons per minute.

The company says the data center will be quiet. But even if it consumes 10 megawatts of electricity, the city will not capitalize since it has neither an electric utility tax nor an electric franchise fee on the books, either of which would have generated substantial revenue for the city.

Access roads will be built to accommodate a 75,000-pound fire truck. The developer will construct on-site sidewalks and pay into a fund for off-site sidewalk requirements. All utilities will be underground and their maintenance will be the company’s responsibility. Reclaimed, or recycled, water will be used for irrigation. There will be anti-climb security fencing and a crash-rated exit gate.

A commercial building of 40,000 square feet would have normally required about 100 parking spaces. The company is seeking a special exception to limit spaces to 17 since it will only employ 15 people in the building. It is providing one EV charging station.

An environmental assessment completed in August 2023 found no significant environmental resources on the site, whether gopher tortoises or bald eagles. The Town Center Architectural Review Committee headed by Walker Douglas of Douglas Property and Development analyzed the plans and recommended a few changes in August 2025, down to the ampleness of trees. The committee was to have “ultimate approval authority of the building,” according to correspondence between the principals.

“We’d prefer to see trees at a height of 8’ to 10’ with a spreading canopy, and avoiding narrow tree profiles by using more evergreens,” Douglas wrote. But he also foresaw that “It’s going to take [a] number of years before this landscaping blocks out the street view, we’ll be looking at the building for quite some time.”

The project is anticipated to take a year and a half.