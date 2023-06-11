Marketing 2 Go’s Cindy Dalecki Leads Series on AI and Content Creation for Businesses

VMA is excited to announce the launch of an upcoming two-part social media series designed to help not only manufacturers, but any business learn the fundamentals of content creation, analyzing your efforts, and how AI can help increase efficiency, effectiveness and ROI. The content of the workshops will focus on the AI revolution and how marketing and sales people can anticipate their customer’s next move and improve the customer journey. The series will be taught by Cindy Dalecki, owner of Marketing 2 Go.

“We’re thrilled to offer this two-part social media series to help individuals and businesses take full advantage of the AI revolution,” said Jessica Lovatt, President, VMA. “We’ve been working with Cindy Dalecki for nearly a decade and her energy and enthusiasm are sure to shine through in this series that we feel is essential for marketing and sales people,” added Jessica.









The sessions will be held from 11 am until 1 pm at the Halifax River Yacht Club located at 331 South Beach St., Daytona Beach. Lunch is included. Participants can sign up for one or both sessions. The first session will be held on Wednesday, June 14 and is entitled: Content is king – Social Media Content Creation Made Easy with AI: a one touch approach. The second session will be held two weeks later on Wednesday, June 28 and is entitled: Analytics & Advertising – how to track your progress and increase your reach and ROI. The workshops are $175 per session, or $300 for both. Those interested in attending can visit vmaonline.com and click on the events tab.

VMA is a 501(c)6 that connects manufacturers and related suppliers to the information, education and the people members need. Founded by Manufacturers for Manufacturers in 1980, this vibrant manufacturing community connects members to great ideas and people to inspire leadership and achievement in Volusia and Flagler Counties and the surrounding areas. VMA is a manufacturers trade alliance with the power to transform the stature and development of the area’s manufacturers. They can be reached at 386-310-2126, or online at http://vmaonline.com/, or https://www.facebook.com/VMAonline/. Follow VMA on Twitter at @VMAVolusia.









Cindy Dalecki is the owner of Marketing 2 Go and has over 20 years of marketing, advertising, sales, public relations, and social media experience. Cindy launched Marketing 2 Go in 2010 after being laid off from her corporate job of nine years. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in Journalism, specializing in advertising and public relations. Her talents lie in creating and managing marketing and public relations campaigns. She concentrates on educating business owners, non-profit managers and government leaders on how to best utilize social media to communicate with their customers, donors, and the people they serve, as well as maximize their marketing investment. She is heavily involved in the community and has won several awards for her philanthropy over the years.