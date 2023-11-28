Craig Flagler Palms Hosts 19th Annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory is pleased to announce that their 19th annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Garden of Memory Mausoleum. The event is held to help those that have lost loved ones cope with the loss during the holiday season.

The Garden of Memory Mausoleum is located at 511 Old Kings Road, South in Flagler Beach. This year, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the progress of the funeral home’s extensive renovation project, which is on track to be completed by year-end, further enhancing Craig Flagler Palm’s commitment to providing a serene and dignified environment for remembrance.









The event is free and open to the public. Family and friends are asked to bring a Christmas ornament in memory of a loved one. The ornament will be placed on a 15′ Christmas tree that stands in the Garden of Memory Mausoleum. The decorating of the Christmas tree starts at 5:00 p.m. and the candlelight service starts at 6:00 p.m. Live entertainment and light snacks will be provided.

“As we approach our 19th Annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance, we at Craig Flagler Palms continue to hold a space of comfort and solace for those in our community who are remembering loved ones,” shared Sal Passalaqua, Area Manager at Craig Flagler Palms. “This cherished tradition is not just an event, but a heartfelt gathering that honors memories and brings people together in shared support during the holiday season.”

More information on the Candlelight Service can be found on Craig Flagler Palm’s Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/CraigFlaglerPalms/events/.