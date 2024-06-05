Countywide Burn Ban Issued as Drought Index Climbs and Firefighters See Uptick in Wildfires

Flagler County enacted a burn ban effective 5 p.m. today (June 5) and declared a state of local emergency to do so. The ban remains in effect for seven days, and applies countywide, including in Palm Coast, Bunnell and Flagler Beach.

“The conditions are becoming favorable for rapid fire growth so this action will help,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “In addition to the ban on burning, remember that a good offense is the best defense. Clear the area around your house of anything that will go up in flames easily – including stacks of firewood, portable propane tanks, and dead, dry vegetation.”









The county has been consulting with the cities ahead of the declaration, Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said. “We’ve seen a very moderate uptick in our brushfire responses and we’re hoping to not wait for the uptick to take action, consistent with some of our history,” Berryhill said. “When we reach this level of dryness, we need to start being prepared for an increased readiness level.”

There are small chances of thundershowers in the next two days, but otherwise a dry trend is expected to continue, with sunny, hot days over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

The burn ban prohibits the following:

Discharge/use of fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other items containing any “explosive compound”

Open burning, including the use of fire pits and containers

Outdoor cookers and grills unless attended by an adult at all times

Throwing matches, cigarettes, or other burning materials from vehicles

Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

Flagler County Code and state law authorize Flagler County to declare a state of local emergency for durations of seven days and to extend them in seven-day intervals, during which time period the county may waive the procedures and formalities otherwise required of political subdivisions by law. The County Commission ratifies the the declaration.

The current Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) mean is 518 for Flagler County. The KBDI is a range from 0 (zero) to 800 in which 0 is the wettest condition and 800 is the dryest, or drought. Wildfires typically begin to pup up once the 500 threshold is crossed, and the longer the dry period lasts, the more prone vegetation gets to to fire, with lightning strikes posing a danger along with negligence by residents.









The rule of thumb for taking personal protective measures, accepted by a variety of fire prevention agencies, including the National Fire Protection Association, is that all flammable items within 30 feet of a structure should be removed. Homeowners should clear roofs, eaves, gutters, wood decks and patios of leaves, needles, and other debris.

“Additionally, do not store things under decks or porches, and consider using rocks or gravel in those areas instead grass or mulch,” Tucker said. “Wood-driven fires, like brushfires, create embers that can be carried quite far, and tend to find their way to the same nooks and crannies where leaves accumulate.”

Barbecue coals should be fully extinguished before adding them to garbage receptacles.

“Please take this burn ban seriously,” Tucker said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had one in Flagler County, so please heed our warnings.”