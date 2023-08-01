50-Year-Old Palm Coast Cyclist Is Killed in Crash While Crossing State Road 100 in Bunnell

A 50-year-old Palm Coast man on a bicycle lost his life Monday night in a collision with a car on State Road 100 just west of Commerce Parkway in Bunnell.
The man’s identity has not been released.
The crash was reported to the 911 dispatch center a minute after 9 p.m. by the 77-year-old driver of the Gray Elantra that struck the cyclist. The woman at first did not know what she had struck, thinking she may have hit another vehicle. She was extremely distraught once she saw the severely inured cyclist looking lifeless in the street.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclist had been crossing State Road 100 from north to south as the woman at the wheel of the Elantra was traveling west. The cyclist “failed to yield the right of way,” and was struck. FHP reported that the man was not wearing a helmet.
A passerby who happened to be a nurse stopped and tended to the victim, according to 911 notes, and reported that the victim was not breathing. The man was pronounced deceased by paramedics within minutes of the crash, cancelling an earlier request for an emergency helicopter. The driver of the Elantra, from Seville, was not physically inured.
The westbound lanes of State Road 100 were shut down as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office turned over the ongoing investigation to FHP. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, as did Roger’s Towing, the Bunnell wrecker.
The fatal crash was the second in five days in Flagler County, and at least the 10th fatality this year, the first to a cyclist.
Comments
Katie Berry says
Thus is heartbreaking. I pray for his family. I ride a bike mostly everyday here too and it makes me so sad to see another person on a bike killed by a motorist. I come across people speeding all the time. This road has no crosswalk and has sidewalks. He had no choice but to cross the street. Was this women speeding? How did she not see a man in the road? If you are paying attention and not speeding you can avoid these types if accidents from occurring and use the brakes. People don’t pay attention and maybe he yielded at the wrong time. I wondering if she was speeding, on the phone, has some type of impairment? I see people cross all the time ahead of my car on certain roads, I look for them and it really makes me so upset that an innocent man lost his life. Many pedestrians in Flagler have been hit and I’m not sure why this keeps happening. A crosswalk should have been on this road. A stop light at least, it’s a long stretch.
Bob Lee swagger says
Guess you decided to skip past the part that reads The cyclist “failed to yield the right of way,” and was struck.
JimboXYZ says
One is never going to have right of way on SR-100 at Commerce Parkway. There is no traffic light to regulate traffic there. It’s essentially like trying to cross I-95 as a SR/Interstate highway.
And the cyclist was there after sunset according to the 911 call time of 9 PM. The article indicated he wasn’t wearing a helmet, but really a bicycle helmet is rated for a fall not a 2.5-3K lb Elantra hitting a human body at 45-55 mph. Bike helmets are Snell rated,which means they drop an object on the helmet to determine effectiveness of the foam liner. It’s really worthless rating, unless your a child under the age of 16. FL statute requires all children under that age wear a bicycle helmet. What might have saved the cyclist ? High visibility/reflective clothing & bike lights. That and timing his crossing better. It’s like a motorist trying to beat a train, the bigger object wins that tie every time. And when one does commit to insist on crossing without the protection of a light, there is no right of way for a pedestrian or cyclist.
If it’s clear, taking one’s time to cross a SR is not a wise move either. At 50 mph a car can arrive quickly, it’s a simple matter of feet per second at that speed. A car may seem further away and it’s traveling at the speed limit is the minimum assumption, too often pushing that speed limit by mph’s.
This is one reason they built the pedestrian & cyclist bridge just East of Old King’s Road. Ugly as it is, it will save lives.
SPEAKEROFTRUTH says
Thank you for this informative post that you’re not sure why someone crossing a street and not yielding to traffic would be ran over by a car.
A Concerned Observer says
Actually, Ms. Berry, the bicyclist did have a choice, and unfortunately he made it and suffered the consequences. The driver cannot be faulted in any way for this crash, but there is little doubt she will be haunted by her part for a very long time if not forever. Whether or not the driver was speeding, on the phone, or has some type of impairment is just conjecture by someone looking to somehow place blame on the innocent driver. Our society is constantly looking to blame someone else, anyone else, for causing or somehow being responsible for an incident or condition which displeased him or her. In this case, the blame lies solely on the bicyclist. Let the FHP, who has access to all of the facts and conditions existing at the time of the crash make the decision as to where the fault lies. Have sympathy for the bicyclist but save some for the driver as well.
JimboXYZ says
As a general rule, for those kind of roads, cross at a traffic light when you can.. But it all depends on how far apart those traffic lights are & where you’re coming from. RIP cyclist. 9 PM is pretty much 45 minutes after sunset. Did the cyclist have lights ? Have to figure Bunnel on SR 100 is a one traffic light kind of town at US-1, the next light doesn’t happen until Belle Terre. Anywhere in between those lights & you’re taking on that risk at your own peril.
Laurel says
This is a sad situation, and I’m really sorry this incident happened. I was not there, so I don’t know the details of the accident, however, I’m sure someone will comment on the age of the driver.
Reality is that cyclists rarely pay attention to the rules of the road. Cyclists rarely stop at red lights or stop signs. They somehow feel that is not directed at them. All traffic rules are directed at cyclists the same as operators of vehicles. Cyclists are supposed to come to a full stop at a stop sign, and stop completely at a red light and wait for the light to turn green. They are supposed to change lanes properly and not just zoom across at random. They are expected to signal their intent. They are not supposed to double and triple up, side by side, in lanes.
Recently, in Jax Beach, I watched more than one cyclist peddle right down the middle of the road in the wrong direction. It was early, and the road was close to empty, but all it takes is for one car to turn, legally, onto that road. Bikes in the road, including the bike lane, are supposed to follow the direction of the traffic, not go against it.
Just like in all traffic situations, there will be tragic accidents. However, if cyclists followed the traffic rules, as is expected by the operators of vehicles, there would be less incidents and more lives saved.
My condolences to the family of this man.