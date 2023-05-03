33 Graduate Palm Coast’s 53rd Citizens Academy

The City of Palm Coast hosted the 53rd session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, which began on March 20 and ended on May 1. Thirty-three citizens academy participants graduated on Tuesday evening at the Palm Coast City Council business meeting.

During the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, participants were introduced to all City departments over seven weeks of sessions. The graduates include Nabeel Ahmed Ansari, Bushra Liaqat, Jeanette Espinal, Daniel Christopher, Jeffrey Lobo, Jeanne Spurr, John Spurr, Wilda Evans, John Evans, Monika Karlik, Sallie (Sara) Mac Isaac, Cliff Selke, Bill Romano, Charles Ehrnfelt, Rusty Rollings, Mary Mollico, David Mollico, Patti Howard, Tony Howard, Joni Murray, Stephanie Schaner, Logan Schaner, Deborah McGriff, Vassil Nikolov, Patricia Thomasey, Tom Semon, Brenda Bogart, John Krampien, Doris McMahon, Donna McGevna, Robert Thomasey, Dalva Smith, and Pamela Hoeland. All participants received certificates, a commemorative t-shirt, and a variety of City of Palm Coast novelties.









The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a comprehensive program intended to educate residents on the inner workings of the City government. The course is free, but registration is limited to 30 participants per session. This in-person, six-week Citizens Academy is offered twice each year – an evening option in the Spring and an afternoon option in the Fall.

The academy is organized and facilitated by the City’s Communications & Marketing Department. Each session takes participants through an in-depth look at City departments, including Utilities, Stormwater & Engineering, Financial Services, Parks & Recreation, Community Development, Public Works, the Fire Department, and more! Along the way, participants also interact with members of the Palm Coast City Council, the City Manager, City Directors, and City staff.

“I encourage every citizen of Palm Coast to join the Citizens Academy. I can guarantee that it is one of the best ways to learn about your community,” Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said. “We now have 33 more ambassadors of our City who are more informed than ever before.”

To register for an upcoming session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/palm-coasters/citizens-academy/register. For more information, contact the Communications and Marketing Department by emailing [email protected].