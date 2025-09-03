1st Palm Coast Charter Review Town Hall Scheduled for Sept. 29

The City of Palm Coast invites residents to attend the first community workshop for the Charter Review process. This workshop will provide an important opportunity for the public to share feedback, ask questions, and participate in shaping potential amendments to the City Charter.

The workshop will take place on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Southern Recreation Center located at 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

The City Charter is Palm Coast’s foundational governing document—similar to a constitution—that defines how the City operates and ensures local government remains transparent, accountable, and representative of the community. The Charter Review Committee, a citizen-led group appointed by the Mayor and City Council, is currently reviewing the Charter to identify areas for clarification, modernization, or improvement.

Community input is a vital part of this process. This workshop is the first of four dedicated opportunities for residents to engage directly with the Charter Review Committee facilitator, Ms. Georgette Dumont, and provide feedback. In addition to these workshops, residents will also be able to follow and comment during related City Council meetings before any proposed changes move forward to a voter referendum.

Residents are encouraged to attend, learn more about the Charter, and share their perspectives on any amendments that may be considered.

Town Hall Details:

What: Charter Review Community Workshop #1

When: Monday, September 29, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway

For more information about the Charter Review Committee and the review process, visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/council/charter-committee or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (386) 986-3713 or [email protected]