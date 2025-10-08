Florida’s Colleges and Universities May Be Forced Each to Change a Street Name for Charlie Kirk

If a Florida House Republican has his way, Daytona State College will have to redesignate Pinecrest Avenue as Charlie James Kirk Avenue.

Florida State College in Jacksonville will have to redesignate Broad Street as Charlie James Kirk Street.

The University of North Florida will have to drop its own name on UNF Drive and rename it Charlie James Kirk Drive. New College, already slated to have a Charlie Kirk statue (of Kirk sitting at a table as if discoursing with someone) will have to do likewise with its College Drive.

The University of Florida will have to rename Stadium Road, which wends its way through the heart of campus, including past Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the journalism department, as Charlie James Kirk Road.

The University of Central Florida’s Gemini Boulevard South will have to be redesignated Charlie James Kirk Boulevard, severing a link with the university’s heritage (“Gemini Boulevard, Andromeda Loop and Apollo Circle aren’t just happy coincidences,” the university states on its traditions page. “They reflect UCF’s beginnings as a space university.”

And so on with every one of Florida’s 40 public universities and colleges, each of which will have to redesignate a road, a street or an avenue after Charlie Kirk, the extremist controversialist who was assassinated last month during one of his famed appearances before a college crowd in Utah. Revered among wide swaths of the right, Kirk had a long record of making divisive, discriminatory, bigoted and demeaning statements about non-white races, women, the LGBTQ community, Muslims, multiculturalism and immigrants, and was an advocate of exposing, doxing and censoring academics who did not toe the lines he espoused. It is likely the bill will generate significant debate if it is taken up in committees.

Rep. Kevin Steele, the Dade City Republican, filed the bill (HB 113) ahead of the session starting in January. It does not have a Senae companion.

The bill does not project the cost to each college for changing street signs, which are not cheap, or the associated complications with address, mailing and stationary changes for the college and university office buildings that typically line the roadways.

But “State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or portion of a roadway listed” within 90 days of the bill becoming law.