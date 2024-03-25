Bunnell’s Chicken Pantry Is No More After 68 Years of Joyfully Frying Everything That Moves

After 68 years in business under more than half a dozen owners and in two locations, Bunnell’s Chicken Pantry is no more.

The gargantuan red chicken outside the building at 602 E Moody Boulevard, taken off its sockets, has disappeared. The restaurant’s interiors are still furnished. Chairs are stacked. shelves are bare. The display fridge is off and its shelves empty. Different parts of the establishment look as if business stopped mid-sentenced, but it’s all dark, empty and shuttered.









“I saw them moving the chicken the other day–it’s gone, and nobody wants to talk,” Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson said today. “I say, hey, what’s happening? Nobody will say anything.”

Jackson’s office is among the temporary Bunnell city offices that share the same increasingly bedraggled Bunnell Business Center strip mall and the same landlord, along with such organizations as “Circumcision of the Heart Ministries” and “New Beginnings Gospel Church.” Bunnell Business Center LLC sold the 45,000 square foot strip to Hastings-based Trailco Group in 2021 for $1.5 million, according to the property appraiser’s website.



Jackson had been a frequent customer at the Chicken Pantry. “I know that they were struggling, and next I know that I a saw the landlord over there and I guess they weren’t able to come out from it. Nobody has said anything.” Jackson said he’d dropped in several times and was told “they were running low on inventory because things had been so tough financially.”

Flagler Restaurants, the Facebook page, posted an announcement today that the restaurant had closed and that its inventory, including its collection of roosters, would be auctioned off on March 29. AskFlagler’s Chris Gollon reported on the closure this afternoon, including an image of what was described as his last meal there–a characteristically artery-clogging mishmash of cheese-soaked something next to a vaguely yellow sack that may or may not have been a sleeve of eggs.









Proud of its southern fried food for decades, including such standards as okra, Southern fried chicken, black eye peas, its many owners had included Isabelle Portal, who sold it and continued working there, Steven Nieminen and Thom Huynh, who owned it for a few years starting in 2001 (when it was still at its original location at 1105 South State Street, at the southern edge of town (about a mile south of State Road 100), and when appetizers went for $2.25 for onion rings, sandwiches were as low as $2.95, dinners were $5.95 and a New York strip cost $8.95). It is likely that the restaurant contributed at least a little bit to marketing studies that encouraged AdventHealth Palm Coast to open a second hospital.

The restaurant had for decades kept its original look as a 44-seat diner with an eat-at-bar, catering to a very loyal customer base. It was established in 1956, when Eisenhower beat Adlai Stevenson for the second time, when Israel was at war with its neighbors (some things never change), when when Norma Jean Mortenson became Marylin Monroe and a gallon of gas cost 30 cents. Maureen Pavlak bought the restaurant in 2005 and eight years later moved it to its location on East Moody Boulevard, what had previously been a Pizza Hut. She sold it to yet another owners some years ago.



John Rogers, the Bunnell city commissioners, was among the clients who left the Chicken Pantry for Southern Table after Jeanine Volpe, who had managed the place, made the switch, he said. Rogers doesn’t see the demise in dire terms. “It’s an opportunity for someone else to come and open a restaurant and thrive,” said Rogers, himself a business owner. He’s owned John’s Towing for decades. “If somebody was smart they’d open up the Chicken Pantry too and redo it.”

Jackson had heard rumors, he said, that Redneck Rick’s Backyard Cooking, the restaurant across the strip from Flagler Broadcasting’s offices a short distance east on Moody Boulevard, might be interested in occupying the location. Redneck Rick’s was closed today, so the rumor could not be verified.









The Department of Business and Professional Regulations, the state agency that inspects restaurants, among other establishments, ordered the Chicken Pantry closed after a Jan. 29 inspection found three high-priority violations (“those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing”), three intermediate violations and 12 basic violations.

Among the high-priority violations were a finding that the dishwashing machine was not functioning properly, raw animal food was stored improperly next to ready-to=-eat food in a walk-in cooler, and several live roaches were observed. A follow-up inspection the next day still found numerous roaches, though all other issues had been addressed. A third inspection apparently later that day cleared the restaurant to re-open. The restaurant had been ordered temporarily closed last July and in August 2022 for violations as well.