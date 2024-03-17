Shooting in Bunnell Leaves a 20-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds in Bunnell late Saturday night, according to Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s 911 dispatch center got a call at 10:25 p.m. originating from 500 South Drain Street, reporting an adult male getting shot. Responding Bunnell Police officers and Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies rendered life-saving aid to the victim while securing the area for medical responders to arrive.









The gunshot wound was life-threatening. The victim was transported by emergency helicopter to the trauma unit at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach. Early this morning, Bunnell police had reported that the gunshot victim was in stable condition, but his condition had deteriorated to critical by dawn, Brannon reported.

There are no suspects in custody.

Initial reports indicate a fight broke out in the 500 block of South Anderson Street in South Bunnell. Soon after, shots rang out and several persons fled the area on foot and in cars. It is undetermined if the gunshot victim was involved in the fight or an intended target of the shooting.

The Bunnell Police Department is leading this investigation with support from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are actively working the investigation, likely putting to work the sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center and its network of license plate readers and traffic cameras.

If anyone has information about this incident, they can remain anonymous and call Bunnell Police Detective Sergeant Shane Groth at (386) 600-7950, or CrimeStoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).

Two Saturdays ago, numerous units of the Bunnell police and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to roughly the same area–the 300 block rather than the 500 block of South Anderson–when an outdoor party attended by between 40 and 60 people turned into a brawl, which led to the arrest of four adults and two juveniles.