Bored, a 13-Year-Old Boy Floods a House Under Construction, Takes Video, and Now Faces Felony Charge

Seagate Homes is building a $288,000 single-family, 1,800-square-foot house at 131 Bud Hollow Drive. It is one of the scores of houses rising in Palm Coast’s ongoing construction boom. The pep tank was installed in May. The roof was installed in spring. A city inspector tested the sewer for proper gravity in mid-June. The system passed. Construction is ongoing.









Adam (*) is a 13-year-old boy who lives a mile away, across the canal on Bickwick Lane. He was bored earlier this week, so he went to the house on Bud Hollow Drive, clogged the two toilets, and flooded the place with what ended up being an inch-deep worth of water. He also took a selfie video of himself vandalizing the toilets and laughing about it, according to another boy to whom Adam showed the video, and who spoke with Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies about it.

Wednesday morning, the construction manager went to the site on Bud Hollow Drive, unlocked the door, and discovered the house was flooded. The flushing mechanism in both toilets had been disabled. The toilets were stuffed with blue plastic wrap. A deputy conducted his own inspection, confirming the damage, which the area manager for Seagate Homes estimates at $25,000.

Deputies canvassed the B-Section neighborhood for potential witnesses or cameras, with no success, until the sheriff’s communications office got a call from an anonymous tipster. The tipster said her son told had seen two boys–Adam and someone else–near the house in question before it was vandalized. Based on the information given to the agency, only Adam had gone into the house.









Deputies, through what they refer to as “investigative means,” determined that the the boy who entered the house was Adam. They went to his house. Adam was there, as was the boy to whom Adam had shown the video. That boy told deputies he was not involved in the vandalism–only in viewing the video. As deputies were speaking with the boy, Adam was taking pictures of them. But deputies believe that’s when Adam deleted the video of the vandalism.

Adam’s father consented to his son being interviewed by police. Adam told deputies that the house on Bud Hollow is constantly being broken into by juveniles, and that it was already flooded when he went in there. He said he’d gone to the house to wait for a friend there, but wouldn’t specify who. After speaking with his parents, Adam confessed to the break-in, saying he was bored–and that he deleted the video he’d taken of himself in the house.

He was charged with burglary, a felony, criminal mischief and trespassing on a construction site, but as a juvenile (only the State Attorney can ratify and up the charges), processed at the county jail and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for processing there, before he was returned to his parents. If convicted, he is likely to serve probation, but he or his guardians may be liable for a hefty restitution bill, though they may contest the amount.

“Homes under construction can be a place for kids to loiter and get into trouble, especially over the summer,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Parents need to be the Sheriff of their home and make sure their kids know not to hangout or damage homes under construction. If they do, they will be arrested, and the parents can be held responsible for paying for the damages their child does.”

(*) The name is a pseudonym.