Hell No: Boston Whaler Should Not Be Allowed to Exit Without a Fight from Flagler County’s Leadership

By Ken Belshe

I was shocked when I read this week’s FlaglerLive article regarding the closing of Brunswick Corp.’s Boston Whaler plant in Palm Coast—for the second time in under eight years. This is a terrible blow to our community and is especially devastating to the 300 families relying on a Brunswick paycheck.

It was alarming to learn of Brunswick’s arrogance and lack of respect for our community and local leaders in hearing that with Flagler Beach’s exception, the company only notified them at the same time employees were told on Wednesday.

In my opinion, this is a situation where our community must go down swinging. We cannot simply allow Brunswick to shut the doors, abandon our community, and move on elsewhere.

This isn’t the first time Flagler County has been put in this position. We cheered when Brunswick returned after closing once before, investing taxpayer resources and community goodwill in welcoming them back. Now, once again, we are faced with the prospect of a shuttered plant and broken promises. At what point do we as a community stand behind our leaders and say hell no, you can’t go?

Perhaps negotiations are currently happening behind closed doors. But there needs to be a sign of the community’s willingness to fight to keep these jobs here. Our leaders face many challenges, but right now they need to hear loud and clear that the community backs them in insisting that Brunswick keep the jobs here. We didn’t welcome the company back with fanfare just to see it leave another empty shell behind.

At the very least, Brunswick should understand that they will be facing a public relations nightmare as our community exposes them for taking advantage of our economic development work and incentives. After intense and lengthy negotiations, if they do not agree to keep the plant open, they should be forced to deed the property for free to Flagler County or the City of Flagler Beach on their way out of town, so that it can be resold to one of their competitors, with the proceeds of the sale divided among the workers who are losing their jobs.

Other questions that should be asked of Brunswick immediately: What would it take to keep the jobs here? Even more importantly, what would it take to relocate all the Edgewater jobs up to Flagler County instead of the other way around? Give us a proposal and let us see if we can make it happen. We should also know what incentives Volusia County offered Brunswick, if any, to relocate the jobs to Edgewater.

This closure isn’t just about 300 jobs. It’s about community, it’s about the restaurants, retail stores, schools, churches, county and city governments and the dozens of industries that rely upon these jobs to help create a strong tax base. Most importantly, it’s about the families who gave up options for other careers and instead built their lives here around the promise of a long-term Boston Whaler job.

Beyond the immediate economic hit, losing a manufacturer of this scale sends the wrong signal to other potential employers. Our county and city leaders have worked hard to attract and retain good jobs, and any closure like this makes it harder to build the stable, diverse economy we need.

Flagler County, Flagler Beach, and Palm Coast invest taxpayer dollars in economic development for situations exactly like this. It is unacceptable for a company to take advantage of our resources, uproot families and walk away without accountability. Brunswick owes this community more than a press release and a moving truck.

We are not powerless. Our leaders can and likely will press Brunswick for answers, demand negotiations, explore incentives, and make clear that leaving is not an option. Period. And as a community, we must make sure our leaders know we have their backs in this fight.

Let’s send a clear message to Brunswick: absolutely not. You cannot come and go at will, leaving Flagler families and businesses in the lurch. Not after everything this community has done to support you. This time, we stand together to say enough is enough.

Ken Belshe is a principal with Sunbelt Land Management, the developer of Veranda Bay in Flagler Beach.