The Brunswick Corporation announced late this afternoon that it was shutting down the Boston Whaler boat manufacturing plant it had reopened off Colbert Lane in Palm Coast just four years ago, dealing a severe blow to the city’s and county’s largest manufacturer and their local economy.

Brunswick is consolidating the Palm Coast plant with the manufacturing facility in Edgewater by next summer, with most operations winding down in winter. All local workers are being offered jobs in Edgewater.

Around 300 workers are employed at the Palm Coast plant off Colbert Lane. It is the second time in seven years that the plant will have shut down. The plant shut down in 2018, when it operated as a Sea Ray Boats manufacturing facility, also under the Brunswick Corporation’s umbrella. At the time, some 440 employees had jobs there.

Workers at the Palm Coast plant were directed to a large covered patio at 3 p.m. this afternoon, where Boston Whaler President Lenn Scholz announced the coming closure and the Egdewater offer. What job cuts would happen would do so through attrition, though the company expects that not all its local employees will be willing to make the drive south.

A Brunswick communications official had contacted Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King earlier this week to tell them of the coming closure, saying operations would end in summer. Martin said the company has no future plans for the location, since it will still be operating there for several months yet, but that it is looking out for the workers’ interests, down to making provisions for gas expenses for those who will commute. “It sounds like they seem to have the employees’ well-being at the forefront of their mind,” Martin said.

The explanation the Brunswick official gave Martin and the mayor was economic: “Because of the downturn in the retail,” Martin said. “They said retail boat sales have been declining for the past five years.”

Flagler Beach City Commission Chair James Sherman had “no idea” the closure was being announced. “I’m shocked to hear this news, but I guess it’s business. In the same breath, looking at it holistically for our county, that’s a really big hit,” Sherman said.

According to a worker who was at today’s announcement at Boston Whaler, who spoke with FlaglerLive, the news came as a “punch to the gut” that no one was expecting, though there had been discussions previously about “economic uncertainty” and tariffs disrupting orders, with an increasing number of buyers holding off. The plant had been manufacturing about 14 smaller boats per week, two larger boats per week and taking two weeks to manufacture its biggest models, he said, with workers asked to work overtime. But as the company was drawing down its pre-tariff inventory of raw materials, the outlook was becoming less promising.

Mettawa, Ill.-based Brunswick made the announcement public shortly after 4 p.m. through a press release posted at its website, calling it the “consolidation of its global fiberglass boat manufacturing footprint designed to reduce fixed costs and unlock greater productivity and efficiency while maintaining the necessary capacity and flexibility for future growth.”

The company is closing a plant in Reynosa, Mexico, and consolidating workers with two plants in Vonore, Tennessee and Merritt Island, Florida. “In addition, its Flagler Beach, Florida production facility will be closed and production of models currently manufactured at that facility will be consolidated into the Edgewater, Florida operation,” the release states.

“It’s terrible news to hear that they’re consolidating down in Edgewater,” Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance said. “This is the first I hear of it so I don’t have any other details to add to it. But it’s not what we are working hard to do.” He recalled the previous closure and its disruptions to workers and their families. “Nobody wants to be put through that.”

The Brunswick release claims the company is “collaborating closely with local government agencies and economic development partners to support a seamless transition.” But Dance said he was not aware of any contact from the company to the county ahead of the announcement.

Palm Coast Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri said she had heard intimations of a change at Boston Whaler several months ago, “but there was never any concrete information that was provided to be reliable.”

“There have been uncertain economic times I think since Covid,” Pontieri said. “It’s just another challenge that we have to get through. First and foremost, I do hope that the workers are able to get employment with the Edgewater plant or that they can find employment elsewhere in the city. We don’t want to see our unemployment rate continue to rise.” The reliance on one large manufacturer–and the consequences of that reliance–should be a reminder that the city and the county should strive toward a more diverse economic base, she said. “Bringing in jobs into this county has got to be the top priority for our governments. Has to be–our city and our county.”