Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan Unceremoniously Fired Without Cause in 3-2 Vote on Mayor’s Motion

In a stunning move, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin this morning motioned to fire City Manager Denise Bevan, without cause. The motion carried, 3-2, with Alfin and Council members Ed Danko and Cathy Heighter in the majority.

Alfin prefaced his motion by summarizing his 32-month tenure as mayor, saying he’d started at a time when the council was “leaderless” and in in “turmoil and one council member threatening another.” Matters have improved since, in his view, with debate replacing dysfunction.









He spoke of the city’s challenges and “opportunities,” describing a glass as “always full.” He spoke of the importance of maintaining the infrastructure and investing in the future, balancing those needs with keeping taxes low and avoiding government waste.

“Balancing these competing interests can be tricky,” Alfin said. “It requires focused leadership by this council and the expertise of city staff. Now that council is unified on the city’s direction, I want to take an additional action to lead this city into the future. I would like to make a change in our city manager position and with that, I’m going to pass the gavel.” He did so, passing it to Vice Mayor Danko.

Alfin made the motion to fire Bevan and replace her with an interim “with proven experience,” then look for a permanent replacement. Council member asked for a second. He got it from Heighter.

There were a few public comments, including the suggestion–from Mike Norris, a candidate for mayor–to delay the decision until after the election, since the council will lose two members and could potentially turn over the mayoral seat. Council member Theresa Pontieri agreed with that. Others supported the move for a new manager.

Council members Nick Klufas and “I think a leader is one who knows the way goes the way and shows the way and I think that’s what today’s has done. Leaders have a capacity to translate vision into reality. And I think that’s what we have been able to accomplish. I don’t support relieving Denise of her duties– I’m sorry, Ms. Bevan–and I’m fond of the way that she’s been able to leave the city.”

[This is a developing story.]