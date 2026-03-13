Flagler Beach City Commission Tables A1A Vacation Rental Project Over Alleyway Access and Design Concerns

The Flagler Beach City Commission rejected for now approval of a proposed three-story, eight-unit vacation-rental building near the corner of State Road A1A and South 17th Street.

The commission is not against the project, and in fact favors eventual approval, but it is requiring more detailed building plans, and it wants to ensure that a small, dirt alleyway on the west side of the building doesn’t turn into a high-traffic entry point for the building. The commission voted unanimously to table the matter pending design revisions and another look by the city’s planning board, which previously approved a site plan.

“I’m not against it. I like it,” Commissioner John Cunningham said. “I just want to see what it’s really going to be.”

The alley issue is also a sticking point. “This needs another design,” Commissioner Eric Cooley, named chair Thursday evening, said.

“What the commission is saying is they don’t have plans, they can’t visualize how that’s going to operate,” City Attorney Drew Smith said. “There seems to be some confusion just in the process of the hearing as to even what that drive will look like. So it seems like there may be an issue that needs to be ironed out before the commission has enough to be able to vote on this.”

The property is owned by Ted Barnhill, owner of Barnhill’s, the upscale restaurant across from City Hall. The building would go up on what is currently a vacant, palmetto-thick lot at 1708 South Ocean Shore Boulevard. Each unit would be a one-bedroom apartment of between 544 and 638 square feet each, with a total building footprint of 2,558 square feet and total living area between the three floors of 1,500 square feet, or 7,752 including outdoor and shared areas.

Commissioners and the mayor immediately raised concerns about parking and access.

“I’m not a huge fan of the alleyway-only access. I just feel that’s a lot of traffic through an alleyway,” Mayor Patti King said. “I think we’re not there yet with this set of plans. It doesn’t show me what I need to see in order to feel comfortable with this.”

To R.J. Santore, who had been sworn in as a commissioner less than an hour earlier, the plan did not comply with requirements for traffic in and out of the property.

That led to discussions about what is and isn’t an alleyway–generally, “a 30 foot right of way that is not a primary access,” in the words of City Attorney Drew Smith–and who would improve the alley to make it more accessible. That would require new plans.

The city is rife with such alleyways, small, often unmarked passages that contribute to the city’s charms and that successive governments have preferred to keep unpaved and untended just enough so as to discourage use except for each given block’s residents.

If the alleyway behind the proposed vacation rentals were upgraded, it would be redefined as a street. City Commissioner John Cunningham said the plans should be flipped, with parking on A1A, not on the side of the alleyway. The building is to have nine parking spaces, one of them disability-accessible.

“I never proposed to have parking in front of the facility,” Barnhill said. “I think it’s a danger, and so the parking in the rear, off of 17th Street and the alleyway, it avoids the danger of people pulling out and backing out onto A1A. There’s no A1A access.” He said he would be “happy to consider anything that you decide I need to consider.” He did not think he was allowed to have parking in front of the structure. Smith said A1A parking is “discouraged but it’s not prohibited.”

Santore also had more granular concerns about landscaping and screening the parking area from nearby houses. He had done his homework, Jane Mealy-style, for his first meeting. (Mealy, unseated by Cunningham a year ago, was known for studying every commission item in detail.)

Addressing the commission, Barnhill said he and his wife bought the property “many, many years ago and intended to do something with it at that time,” but various things interfered. (They bought the property at Barhill’s aunt’s and grandmother’s suggestion in 1976, taking out a $12,516 mortgage at the time, or $71,600 in inflation-adjusted dollars. The property’s just market value today is $510,000, according to the county property appraiser.) “It was about over 50 years ago to do something commercial,” Barnhill said.

The Barnhills own the Flagler Beach Motel and Vacation rentals at 1820 South Ocean Shore, and would manage the two properties jointly.

“We think this is an asset to the city of Flagler Beach and the people who like to come to Flagler Beach, if I can operate this correctly,” Barnhill said. “We have people that have worked for us for a long time that are available to help manage an additional property. So anyway, it’s a continuation of activities we’ve been involved in for a long time.”

His son, an architect, produced the original design–lots of windows, ocean views, private decks, Florida rooms on the bottom floor. “We think it’s an attractive building,” Barnhill said.

“I do not want to turn alleys into streets,” Cooley said. “As far as improving them, yes.” But making it the primary access point for a commercial business? He’s opposed, reflecting residents’ opinions.

Several residents spoke, largely opposing the plan as presented, almost all of them citing the alley as an issue.

“That alleyway needs to be addressed, because it’s a disaster,” Charles Bell, a neighbor of the property, said. “I live there because there’s an alleyway, not a street.” Another resident borrowed Santore’s description of the alley matter as a precedent-setting can of worms.

That convinced City Commissioner Scott Spradley that “we’ve got to get it right if we’re going to do something that affects the alleyway.” He’s opposed to setting a precedent without addressing the city’s approach to dirt roads and alleys throughout the city.

The administration will work with Barnhill to craft plans that would mesh better with commissioners’ perspectives, without requiring a full redesign. The results will be submitted to the planning board before returning to the commission. Since the property has been awaiting its commercial transformation since July 19, 1976, a few more weeks’ delay may not be crushingly burdensome.