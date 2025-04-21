46-Year-Old Woman Faces Arson Charge After Allegedly Torching Husband’s Girlfriend’s Car

Ebony Chevonne Williams, a 46-year-old resident of Central Landings apartments in Palm Coast’s Town Center, is facing a pair of felony charges, including second-degree arson, after allegedly torching a car when she got angry about her then-husband’s supposed acts of infidelity.

The incident took place in October 2023. The couple, who have 12-year-old twin boys in common, divorced last November. Williams was arrested only last Wednesday, and immediately posted bond on a second-degree felony arson charge and a third-degree felony criminal mischief charge, for causing damage of over $1,000. The car sustained about $5,000 in damages.









According to her arrest report, Williams had learned that her then-husband was having an affair with her friend’s 31-year-old daughter. She got upset. The evening of Oct. 15, 2023, she went to the RaceTrac on State Road 100, across from Town Center, bought two gallons’ worth of gas, and later walked from her apartment building to that of her friend’s daughter, where she located the 31-year-old’s car, a gray Kia Optima.

Williams allegedly flattened all four tires, poured the gas on the Kia, set the car on fire, and fled on foot. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies later found gasoline on the front door of the victim’s town home, when she was inside. But the gasoline was not ignited.

Williams filed for divorce the following March. The court dissolved the marriage last November, giving Williams full custody of the children, with visiting rights for her ex-husband. She posted bail on her $2,500 bond and was released the same day as her arrest.